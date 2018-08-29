Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor: I get scared easily

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in horror comedy Stree. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in horror comedy Stree.

Shraddha Kapoor may or may not be the one scaring people in Stree but the actor says she herself gets scared easily. Her upcoming horrorcomedy is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba, about a witch who knocks on people’s doors at night.

Without throwing much light about her character, Shraddha, 31, said she is having fun with the mystery. “People don’t know whether I am Stree or not. There has to be a sense of mystery around my character. We made sure we maintain that.”

“In horror films, it is all about how well you built up the scare quotient. It is quite interesting. In real life, I get scared easily but I used to like watching Zee horror show. I also liked The Exorcism of Emily Rose and The Ring,” Shraddha told PTI.

The 31-year-old actor said it was great to work with performers like Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi in the film.

“To get the opportunity to work with them was a treat. I would actually be nervous but I would end up having so much fun with them. I have learnt so much just by observing them. It is amazing how they work,” Shraddha said.

Shraddha has ventured into the space of horror comedy for the first time with Stree that releases this Friday. “I was laughing so hard after hearing the narration. We are in a good time that only content-driven films are doing well,” she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App