Stree movie review and release live updates

This week’s big release is Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee and Vijay Raaz among others.
Stree is inspired by the urban legend of Nale Ba about a woman who knocks on the doors of houses at night and if you answer, you will never be seen again.
Talking to PTI about Stree, Shraddha said, “People don’t know whether I am Stree or not. There has to be a sense of mystery around my character. We made sure we maintain that. In horror films, it is all about how well you built up the scare quotient. It is quite interesting.”
Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and wrote, "It’s so good to see horror comedy done right in a Hindi film. Congratulations to the entire team of #Stree @amarkaushik #Dinoo @RajkummarRao #AbhishekBanerjee @Aparshakti #PankajTripathi @ShraddhaKapoor. go watch it for a good laugh with a tinge of spook!"
"Just watched #Stree ... what an amazing new genre of horror -comedy with a powerpacked cast!! Cracked up laughing & shrieked all together ... SO MUCH fun🙀🧟♀️😹@RajkummarRao @ShraddhaKapoor @Aparshakti @TripathiiPankaj #vijayraaz @amarkaushik @nowitsabhi @MaddockFilms," Mini Mathur said via Twitter.
Kriti Sanon wrote on Twitter, "Just watched #Stree ! Superb blend of horror and comedy! @amarkaushik @MaddockFilms ♥️ @RajkummarRao birthday boy you were fab as always! @TripathiiPankaj sir u are outstanding ! @Aparshakti @nowitsabhi u guys made me crack & how! & @ShraddhaKapoor u looked stunning!"
Ali Fazal shared on Twitter, "@RajkummarRao you’re so good bhai. #stree is going to change the game. @Aparshakti bhai aap mahaan ho @ShraddhaKapoor you are so honest,ur presence so strong. @TripathiiPankaj pankaj ji,maine aapke naare lagaye hain juhu pvr mein"
Kartik Aaryan tweeted, "#Stree is a perfect mix of comedy n horror @amarkaushik @RajkummarRao bro wat an amazing performance😎 @Aparshakti n @nowitsabhi u guys wer 2 gud 😆😆 @TripathiiPankaj sir aap chaa gayein. N d girl wid no name @ShraddhaKapoor u wer fab😁 Congrats #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms"
Hansal Mehta posted on Twitter, "Stree is so much fun. It’s a crazy mix of horror and comedy written and directed with expertise. @RajkummarRao is adorable and in top form as usual. Raj, this is a great birthday gift! #AparshaktiKhurana, #PankajTripathi, #ShraddhaKapoor and all of the ensemble is terrific. FUN! Stree is very well shot, well cast and very, very fresh. It’s full of laughs and scares and executed with great dexterity. Amar Kaushik makes a terrific debut. Raj and Dk are at their quirkiest while the dialogs are a riot. Had a blast at the movies after a long time. And @RajkummarRao i repeat as I do every time I see your performances - I’m so proud of you. You inspire me. Happy birthday my dearest Raj. #Stree will rock!"