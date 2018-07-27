Stree actor Rajkummar Rao: I don’t know how a hero feels honestly

Rajkummar Rao’s Stree also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Rajkummar Rao’s Stree also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Stree, says that he doesn’t understand the term quintessential hero in Hindi films. Rajkummar was interacting with media at the trailer launch of Stree along with co-actors Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, director Amar Kaushik, film distributor Anil Thadani, music composer Sachin-Jigar and producers Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K and Dinesh Vijan.

Asked whether he ultimately feels like a hero of Hindi films as he has featured in a number of successful films and won prestigious awards, Rajkummar said,”I don’t know how a hero feels honestly. I feel like an actor and I wanted to be an actor. I always wanted to feel like an actor and I don’t understand the term quintessential hero of Hindi films.”

“There are people who approach me for a film telling me that it’s a typical hero film but I always tell them that rather telling me it’s a hero film, tell me about name and characteristics of that character. What is hero? We are not heroes.. heroes are people who are fighting for us on borders. We are just doing our job that’s it,” he added.

Rajkummar is known as the face of real Hindi cinema after his critically acclaimed performances in Citylights, Shahid and Newton.

Asked whether he feels definition of a Hindi film hero has changed in the last few years, he said, “I totally agree with that because with the kind of pace cinema is changing, I feel the definition of so called hero is also changing.

“Therefore, we all see that actor like Aamir Khan sir plays character of 50 year old father in Dangal. There is an action genre where you have to do stunts and show your body, then you might call it as ‘hero’ film.”

Sharing his experience shooting for Stree, the actor said, “It’s an unusual film where we had so much fun shooting for it. Entire team of this film was living like a family in Chanderi and Bhopal. It’s a small town but we had no complaints as we were just focusing on making a good film.”

“We all are really proud of this film and now I hope the audience will give lot of support and laugh that this film totally deserves,” he added.

Stree is a horror comedy written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Raj Nidimoru , Krishna D.K. and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role and is scheduled to release on August 31.

