Streaming Guide: Zoya Akhtar movies

This edition features Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who has movies like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy and Lust Stories among more to her credit.

Luck By Chance

Streaming on: YouTube, Netflix

Farhan Akhtar in a still from Zoya Akhtar’s debut movie Luck By Chance. Farhan Akhtar in a still from Zoya Akhtar’s debut movie Luck By Chance.

Luck By Chance, starring Farhan Akhtar and Konkana Sen Sharma, released in 2009, and tanked at the box office. Not because it was a bad film, but because it was way ahead of its time. Through the story of two outsiders in Bollywood, Vikram and Sona, Zoya Akhtar’s debut directorial pointed figures at everything wrong in Bollywood, from nepotism, insecurity among actors, mediocrity to the competition. The film was also a lesson on hope and how one should learn to appreciate what they have in life.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. A still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a feel-good film about three friends who take an adventurous trip to Spain. It is led by actors like Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. If you are in a mood to watch something light, this tale of friendship, love and life is an apt choice. Special mention to Javed Akhtar’s poetry in the movie.

Bombay Talkies

Streaming on: YouTube, Netflix

The 2013 anthology film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, celebrates 100 years of Hindi cinema. It showcases the influence of movies on our daily lives. Akhtar’s segment, Sheila Ki Jawaani, narrates the story of a 12-year-old kid who dreams of becoming a Bollywood dancer and worships a Katrina Kaif barbie. He takes inspiration from her fairy tale success story. But, his parents force him to take football training and leave dancing.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do is the story of a dysfunctional family which takes a cruise trip, along with many friends and relatives, to celebrate the 30th wedding anniversary of the parents. It is backed by an ensemble cast including actors like Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose and Vikrant Massey. Aamir Khan has done the voice-over for the family dog Pluto, who narrates the story of the family. Just like any Zoya Akhtar film, everything about Dil Dhadakne Do is grand, from its sets to its costumes.

Lust Stories

Streaming on: Netflix

Zoya Akhtar, along with Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, explored the theme of lust in Netflix’s anthology film Lust Stories. Akhtar’s story revolved around a househelp Sudha (Bhumi Pednekar), who is in a sexual relationship with her employer Ajit (Neil Bhoopalam). One day, Ajit’s parents arrive with a marriage proposal for him and Sudha’s dream of being with Ajith are shattered.

Gully Boy

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A still from Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. A still from Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

With Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar yet again proved that she is a master of developing realistic characters and presenting heartwarming stories. The rap musical based in the slums of Dharavi presented the life story of underground rappers, Divine and Naezy (Naved Shaikh) and their journey from the lanes of the city to acquiring popularity. It also explored the reality of the class divide.

Made In Heaven

Streaming on: Netflix

A still from Made In Heaven. A still from Made In Heaven.

The nine-episode web series narrates the story of wedding planners, Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur), who run a company named Made in Heaven. In every episode, Tara and Karan manage a new wedding, and as they deal with people involved in each wedding, you are made to question the sanctity of marriage as an institution. Zoya Akhtar directed two episodes of the web series along with co-writing it with longtime collaborator Reema Kagti.

Ghost Stories

Streaming on: Netflix

After Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories, Zoya Akhtar, once again collaborated with Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, and tried her hands at the horror genre with Ghost Stories. In Zoya’s segment, Janhvi Kapoor played a nurse Sameera who is assigned to look after an old woman, played by Surekha Sikri, in a spooky house.

