Streaming Guide: Yami Gautam movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among others.

This edition features actor Yami Gautam who has films like Vicky Donor, Kaabil, Sarkar 3, Bala and Ginny Weds Sunny among others, to her credit.

Vicky Donor

Streaming on: YouTube, Voot

Yami Gautam in a still from Vicky Donor. Yami Gautam in a still from Vicky Donor.

Vicky Donor marked the Bollywood debut of Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam. The Shoojit Sircar directorial became a game-changer of sorts and impressed cinephiles with its intelligent script and flawless execution. It revolved around a jobless boy Vicky Arora who is pulled into the business of sperm donation by Dr Chaddha (Annu Kapoor), owner of a fertility clinic. Their business works well until Vicky falls in love with banker Ashima Roy (Yami Gautam).

Total Siyapaa

Streaming on: ZEE5, Jio Cinema

Ali Fazal and Yami Gautam in Total Siyapaa. Ali Fazal and Yami Gautam in Total Siyapaa.

Two young people, Aman (Ali Fazal) and Asha (Yami Gautam) meet in London and fall in love. They decide to take their relationship a step forward, and Aman comes to India to meet Asha’s Punjabi parents. Things go smooth until Asha’s parents discover that he is from Pakistan. Inspired by the Spanish comedy Only Human, the romantic comedy is funny only in parts. Writers fail to maintain the pace of the story, thus making the film boring.

Kaabil

Streaming on: Netflix, Hotstar

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in a still from Kaabil.

The Sanjay Gupta directorial is a thriller centred around a visually impaired couple, Rohan and Supriya, played by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam respectively. Their idyllic life is smashed to pieces when Yami is taken away cruelly away from Hrithik. He decides to avenge his wife’s death when the law fails to bring him justice. Rohit and Ronit Roy play the antagonists here. Kaabil is not something extraordinary but makes for a decent masala entertainer.

Sarkar 3

Streaming on: Eros Now

Yami Gautam in a still from Sarkar 3. Yami Gautam in a still from Sarkar 3.

The Ram Gopal Varma directorial gave Yami Gautam an opportunity to work with Amitabh Bachchan. In the film, she played the character of Annu Karkare, a woman who is out to avenge her father’s death from Sarkar (Bachchan). This was the first time she essayed a grey role on the silver screen. Besides Yami and Amitabh Bachchan, the film also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Amit Sadh, Ronit Roy, Rohini Hattangadi and Bharat Dabholkar. The third film in the Sarkar franchise was all about corruption and politics.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Streaming on: ZEE5

Yami Gautam in a still from Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Yami Gautam in a still from Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu stars Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles and is directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film deals with the issue of inflated electricity bills in smaller towns. It sends across a message without being preachy and entertains the audience with relatable characters and a good story.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Streaming on: ZEE5

Yami Gautam plays an intelligence officer in Uri. Yami Gautam plays an intelligence officer in Uri.

Helmed by Yami Gautam’s now-husband Aditya Dhar, the film was based on the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army on terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC). The film’s war cry, “How’s the josh” has become a catchphrase, not only for people but also for the prime minister of the country Narendra Modi. It starred Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, and Kirti Kulhari.

Bala

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Yami Gautam in Bala. Yami Gautam in Bala.

Amar Kaushik directorial Bala received rave reviews for its narrative and performances upon its release in 2019. It starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Though Ayushmann and Bhumi delivered good performances, it was Yami Gautam who stole the show with her act as the insecure and ‘innocently’ vain Pari. Be it the more emotional parts or the ones where she had to tickle the funny bone, Yami’s attitude towards Pari made the movie definitely more watchable.

Ginny Weds Sunny

Streaming on: Netflix

A still from Ginny Weds Sunny, featuring Vikrant Massey with Yami Gautam. (Photo: Netflix) A still from Ginny Weds Sunny, featuring Vikrant Massey with Yami Gautam. (Photo: Netflix)

Directed by Puneet Khanna and written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora, the romantic comedy revolves around Ginny (Yami Gautam) and Sunny (Vikrant Massey). Ginny’s mother is looking for a suitable match for her daughter, who doesn’t want to enter an arranged marriage setup. Enters Sunny, a young boy who has got the cheesiest dialogues to impress Ginny. While Sunny vows to make Ginny his wife, she is confused about who to choose from among her many boyfriends. Eventually, the situation turns chaotic in this romantic comedy. The official description of the film reads, “A little bit of drama, a little bit of romance and a LOT of siyappa; welcome to the headache of the year!”