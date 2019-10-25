Streaming Guide: Vishal Bhardwaj movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

The sixth edition of Streaming Guide features noted filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj who has films like Maqbool, Omkara, Kaminey and Pataakha, among more to his credit.

1. Makdee

Streaming on: YouTube

Cast: Shweta Basu Prasad, Shabana Azmi, Makrand Deshpande, Vijay Raaz

Though a children’s film, Makdee entertained not only kids but adults as well. Vishal Bhardwaj treated the kids in his story as real characters and not a device to introduce cute moments. Shabana Azmi aced her role of a witch and Shweta Basu Prasad was brilliant as a pair of twin sisters – the cute one with a lisp, Munni, and the hell-raising bully, Chunni. She grabbed the National Award for Best Child Artist for the film. One of the characters was called Mughal-E-Azam and by the end, the film commented on the widespread superstition and blind faith in witchcraft in Indian villages. After watching Makdee, you might find yourself randomly singing, “O papad waale, panga na le”.

2. Maqbool

Streaming on: Hotstar

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapur, Om Puri, Naseerudin Shah, Piyush Mishra



Maqbool hit the big screen on January 30, 2004. Based on Macbeth, the first of Bhardwaj’s acclaimed films, it featured Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri as greedy cops. Tabu’s Nimmi as the lonely mistress of don Abbaji (Pankaj Kapur) who seduces Maqbool (Irrfan Khan) into a web of murder, lust for power and greed, came as a revelation to the cine lovers. Irrfan Khan, as usual, displayed his expertise with his craft of acting. The film is counted among the best films of the Indian cinema.

3. The Blue Umbrella

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Shreya Sharma

The Blue Umbrella starring Pankaj Kapur and Shreya Sharma was based on Ruskin Bond’s novel of the same name. The film was awarded the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film in 2007. The critics lauded the film for the simplicity of its plot, music by Bhardwaj and Pankaj Kapur’s impeccable performance as Nandu, the shopkeeper. It is touted as a family entertainer which you can enjoy during your family time on a lazy weekend.

4. Omkara

Streaming on: YouTube, ZEE5

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu

Another book-to-screen adaptation, Omkara found its narrative in William Shakespeare’s Othello, a tale of friendship, jealousy and betrayal. Apart from an engaging story, the film boasts of some spectacular performances by Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Konkona Sensharma and Vivek Oberoi. Bipasha Basu’s dance on “Beedi” became one of the highlights of the film and music by Bharadwaj played a character in the movie. You can’t miss this one from Vishal Bharadwaj’s filmography.

5. Kaminey

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor

Kaminey is a story of a rivalry between twin brothers, played by Shahid Kapoor, who suffer from a distinctive speech impediment. One of them lisps and other stutters. Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Sweety, a Maharashtrian girl, who is the love interest of one of the twins. The music of Kaminey became a rage and for the longest time after the film’s release, people attempted to replace ‘s’ with an ‘f’ in their speech.

7 Khoon Maaf

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, John Abraham, Irrfan Khan



After The Blue Umbrella, Vishal Bhardwaj adapted another Ruskin Bond story. His 2011 release was based on Bond’s short story ‘Susanna’s Seven Husbands’ in which a woman’s string of spouses die suspiciously. Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta, in her review of 7 Khoon Maaf, wrote, “Saat Khoon Maaf lives up to its premise for most of the film, before it pulls up short, well ahead of a satisfactory conclusion.”

Haider

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon

Not just one, there are several reasons to watch this film from Vishal Bhardwaj’s brand of cinema. From its lead actors, Tabu and Shahid Kapoor to its screenplay and direction, everything proved Haider as one of the finest films of Bhardwaj. An adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Haider was set in Kashmir of 1995. It was a story of a young boy Haider who returns from his university in Aligarh to look for his disappeared father Dr Hilaal Meer (Narendra Jha) after being accused of harbouring a militant. The film grabbed five National Awards, Best Screenplay, Best Music Direction, Best Male Playback Singer, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Rangoon

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor

Rangoon, set in the pre-independence era, has a love triangle between its lead characters, played by Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, at the centre of its narrative. According to the critics, one of the two good things about the film was Kangana’s performance as Julia, which held stark resemblance to 1930s stunt actor Nadia. The other was Vishal Bhardwaj’s attention to detail in creating the 1940s India on the 70mm screen.

Pataakha

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Radhika Madan, Vijay Raaz

Adapted from Charan Singh Pathik’s short story Do Behenein, Pataakha is the story of two sisters, Chutki (Sanya Malhotra) and Badki (Radhika Madan) who are always at war with each other. Both of them run away from their homes to marry men of their choice but destiny brings them together yet again. It turns out that the men they had married are brothers. Bhardwaj’s mastery of sticking to the theme and setting of his film throughout comes through the pitch-perfect dialogues. In her review, film critic Shubhra Gupta had written, “Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story Do Behnein, has managed to pull off a rousing parable. Bharadwaj, who has also written the film, doesn’t waste a second in centre-staging the two sisters Badki Champa (Madan) and Chutki Genda (Malhotra) and their animosity. This is a wonderful ensemble cast.”