Streaming Guide: Vikrant Massey movies and web series

This edition features actor Vikrant Massey who has films like Lootera, A Death In The Gunj, Chhapaak and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare among others to his credit.

Lootera

Streaming on: Netflix, Eros Now, MX Player

Set in the early ’50s, Lootera tells the story of Varun (Ranveer Singh) and Pakhi (Sonakshi Sinha). It has Massey in the role of Singh’s companion who visits Sinha’s house. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the period drama is based on author O Henry’s 1907 short story The Last Leaf. The strength of the film lies in its spellbinding cinematography, superb performances and its soulful music.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Streaming on: Netflix

Dil Dhadakne Do is the story of a dysfunctional family which takes a cruise trip, along with many friends and relatives, to celebrate the 30th wedding anniversary of the parents. The 2015 film is backed by an ensemble cast including Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose and Vikrant Massey. Aamir Khan has done the voice-over for the family dog Pluto, who narrates the story of the family. Everything about Dil Dhadakne Do is grand, from its sets to its costumes.

A Death In The Gunj

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Vikrant Massey and Kalki Koechlin in A Death In The Gunj. Vikrant Massey and Kalki Koechlin in A Death In The Gunj.

Directed by acclaimed actor Konkona Sensharma, the 2016 film starred talents like Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Gulshan Devaiah, Om Puri, Tanuja and Tillotama Shome. But the actor who stole the show was Vikrant Massey. He played the role of a simple, timid boy Shutu who is in search of a little affection in life. Set in McCluskieganj of 1979, A Death In The Gunj is an impactful thriller which follows the story of a family’s road trip. It won accolades at several film festivals across the world.

Half Girlfriend

Streaming on: Netflix, ZEE5

Arjun Kapoor and Vikrant Massey in Half Girlfriend.

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name, Half Girlfriend is the story of a small-town boy Madhav (Arjun Kapoor) who falls in love with the city girl Riya (Shraddha Kapoor). Massey plays the friend of the lead character Madhav. You can watch Half Girlfriend, directed by Mohit Suri, only if you like watching typical Bollywood dramas. Else, it is a half-baked dish which struggles hard to attract the viewers.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur, Ratna Pathak Shah and Konkona Sensharma in Lipstick Under My Burkha. Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur, Ratna Pathak Shah and Konkona Sensharma in Lipstick Under My Burkha.

In her review of Lipstick Under My Burkha, the Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote, “What makes Lipstick Under My Burkha the film it is, is the upfront, frank manner in which female desire and fantasy are treated, running like a strong, vital thread through the film. Dreams can keep you alive, and age is just a number. The awakening of Buaaji, who has almost forgotten her name, is a revelation, crafted from pulpy, erotic literature, a girl called Rosie who is free to love and lust, and a well-muscled swimming coach. Ratna Pathak Shah is terrific. As is Konkona Sensharma as the wife who wants to grow wings. The younger women, both Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur, are excellent as well. And the supporting cast is a delight: each one has been chosen well, and has a definite arc and function, a rarity in mainstream Bollywood.”

Chhapaak

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak.

Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal. While Deepika Padukone stepped into Laxmi’s shoes for the film, Vikrant Massey played the role of her companion Amol who accompanied her in her tough fight against acid attacks on women.

Cargo

Streaming on: Netflix

Vikrant Massey appeared in the role of a demon named Prahastha in Arati Kadav’s Netflix sci-fi drama Cargo. The film, which also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Nandu Madhav, revolves around a lonely demon who has been working on a spaceship for years for the Post Death Transition services, where dead people are recycled for rebirth. The synopsis of the film reads, “The Rakshasas may have traded gadas and horns for touchpads and spaceships, but the ultimate question remains the same – what happens after death?Prahastha, a rakshasa, knows the answer. He ‘recycles’ people after death. But will his everyday ‘desk job’ help him understand an even more important question – the meaning of life?”

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Streaming on: Netflix

Vikrant Massey in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Vikrant Massey in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Alankrita Srivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare stars Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sensharma, Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar and Aamir Bashir. The film had its international premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in 2019. It narrates the story of two sisters, Dolly and Kajal (Kitty), who are unabashed about their dreams. While Dolly is a middle-class housewife who is trying to make ends meet, Kitty is a girl from a small town who comes to the city to live an independent life.

Ginny Weds Sunny

Streaming on: Netflix

Directed by Puneet Khanna, written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora, Ginny Weds Sunny is a wedding-themed romantic comedy. Vikrant Massey’s Sunny and Yami Gautam’s Ginny meet during an arranged marriage setup. While Ginny rejects Sunny, he falls in love with her and pledges to convince her for marriage. The film also stars Ayesha Raza, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar, Rajeev Gupta, Menka Kurup, Mazel Vyas and Gurpreet Saini.

Web series

Mirzapur

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Vikrant Massey played the good-guy-gone-bad in Mirzapur. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video) Vikrant Massey played the good-guy-gone-bad in Mirzapur. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

One of the most popular Indian web series Mirzapur featured Vikrant Massey as one of the lead characters. He essayed the role of Bablu Pandit who was the only good and intelligent man among the violent goons of Mirzapur. But, he soon becomes the brain behind illegal operations run by Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), the king of Mirzapur. The web series, also starring Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and others, has an intriguing storyline and brilliant performances. Watch it if you are a fan of gripping thrillers. While the first season of the series concluded on an emotional high, the second season, which will start streaming on October 23, looks more promising.

Broken But Beautiful

Streaming on: AltBalaji

Broken But Beautiful stars Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in lead roles. Broken But Beautiful stars Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in lead roles.

Broken But Beautiful is about two individuals who are emotionally ‘broken’ after a failed relationship. Veer, the male protagonist of the show, is played by Vikrant Massey, while Harleen Sethi plays the role of the female protagonist, Sameera. As you watch Veer and Sameera let go a relationship, you are reminded of everything you did to survive a breakup. Overall, the show is a decent watch for those who enjoy watching romantic dramas.

Made in Heaven

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Vikrant Massey in Made In Heaven. Vikrant Massey in Made In Heaven.

Vikrant Massey made a short yet impactful appearance in Zoya Akhtar’s Made In Heaven. He essayed the role of Nawab, wedding planner Karan’s (Arjun Mathur) love interest. He appears briefly in the last episode, but he made such a mark with his portrayal of a gay man that it is counted among his best performances. The nine-episode web series narrates the story of wedding planners, Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan, who run a company named Made in Heaven. In every episode, Tara and Karan manage a new wedding, and as they deal with people involved in each wedding, you are made to question the sanctity of marriage as an institution.

Criminal Justice

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Vikrant Massey in Criminal Justice. Vikrant Massey in Criminal Justice.

The Indian adaptation of BBC-produced series Criminal Justice, starring Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles, follows the story of a young, innocent cab driver Aditya (Massey) who gets charged in the murder of his passenger. His case goes for a court trial with Pankaj Tripathi and Mita Vashisht as his lawyers. Parallelly, the story delves into the transformation of a meek young boy (Massey) into a complete badass inside the prison.

