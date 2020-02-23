Streaming Guide: Vicky Kaushal movies

Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: The Haunted Ship hit theaters on Friday. Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: The Haunted Ship hit theaters on Friday.

This edition features Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal who has films like Masaan, Lust Stories, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Manmarziyaan among more to his credit.

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Director: Sameer Sharma

If you think Vicky Kaushal made his acting debut in 2015 film Masaan, you are mistaken. The talented actor made his Bollywood debut in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. He played the young Omi in the comedy-drama. The role of the older Omi was played by Kunal Kapoor.

Geek Out

Streaming on: YouTube

Director: Vasan Bala

Early in his career, when Kaushal was spending hours standing in queues to audition for films, he landed a role in Vasan Bala’s short film Geek Out.

The official description of the 10-minute long film reads, “The dual lives we lead, that virtual alter ego we all have nurtured and empowered, The Indian “Geek” today is no longer that lad who sat in a corner. He could be that carefully framed pic on Instagram to that deadly opinionated Twitter handle or maybe that pop philosophy spitting Facebook page or that revolutionary blog that was created to change the world or just plain drowned into the Audio-Visual black hole “You-Tube”. Daydreaming now has a new address, the world wide web. Dream on! May the force be with the Geek!”

Masaan

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Neeraj Ghaywan

Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi in Masaan. Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi in Masaan.

In 2015, the Hindi film industry discovered a talent called Vicky Kaushal in Neeraj Ghaywan directorial Masaan. This was the first time the actor got noticed and received critical acclaim. He played the role of Deepak, a low-caste man, whose family cremates dead bodies by the ghats in Varanasi. He falls in love with Shaalu (Shweta Tripathi), a girl from an upper-caste family but loses her in a deadly bus accident. How he copes up with his grief forms the film’s narrative. It also tells the story of a daughter (Richa Chadha) ridden with guilt after her intimate encounter gets recorded.

Zubaan

Streaming on: Hotstar, Netflix

Director: Mozez Singh

Zubaan is a coming of age story of a young boy named Dilsher who runs away from music after his father’s death. He moves from Gurdaspur to Delhi in search of success. But, there he has multiple fallouts. The film is a musical which also has a family drama central to its plot.

Raman Raghav 2.0

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Vicky Kaushal in Raman Raghav 2.0. Vicky Kaushal in Raman Raghav 2.0.

Psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 is inspired by serial killer Raman Raghav who operated in Mumbai during the 1960s and confessed to killing more than 40 people. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the serial killer, Vicky Kaushal is seen as a cop in the movie.

Love per Square Foot

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Anand Tiwari

A still from Love Per Square Foot. A still from Love Per Square Foot.

Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar starrer Love Per Square Foot was one of the early Indian films on the streaming giant Netflix. Helmed by Bang Baaja Baaraat fame Anand Tiwari, the film narrated the story of two employees, Sanjay Chaturvedi (Kaushal) and Karina D’Souza (Dhar) who get into a marriage of convenience for a house loan. But eventually, they fall for each other. However, their religion becomes a matter of concern. The Netflix film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Supriya Pathak, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Alankrita Saha.

Raazi

Streaming on: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Though Kaushal didn’t have much to do in Meghna Gulzar’s spy thriller Raazi, the actor managed to hold his own and grab the attention of cinephiles. In it, he played the role of Iqbal Syed, a Pakistani military officer and husband of Indian spy Sehmat (Alia Bhatt).

If you are willing to watch a spy thriller, you can safely pick Raazi (based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat) which has an efficient star cast and an engaging plot to hold your interest.

Lust Stories

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Karan Johar

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in Karan Johar ’s segment of Lust Stories.

Anthology film Lust Stories stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in the segment directed by Karan Johar. It puts across the story of a newly-married woman whose husband is oblivious to her sexual desires. To satisfy her needs, she takes charge of her own happiness on the advice of her friend and colleague Neha Dhupia.

Sanju

Streaming on: Hotstar, Netflix

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Talking about Vicky Kaushal’s filmography and miss Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju? Impossible. The Rajkummar Hirani directorial saw him in the role of Sanjay Dutt’s dear friend Kamli or Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi. Watching him stand by his friend Sanju (Ranbir Kapoor) through thick and thin, left many yearning for a friend like him. His Gujarati accent added the comic element to the movie. But, despite incredible performance from its cast, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, the film was a flawed biopic.

Manmarziyaan

Streaming on: Eros Now, YouTube

Director: Anurag Kashyap

The Anurag Kashyap film had Vicky Kaushal in the role of a struggling DJ. Also starring Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, the film presented a take on modern-day relationships. It was probably the least violent film that came out of brand Anurag Kashyap.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta in her two-star review of the film wrote, “What Anurag Kashyap is doing in Manmarziyaan (one girl, two boys) is inverting the triangle he had set up in Dev D (one boy, two girls), and for a while, we are swept up in the whole Amritsar setting, the Golden temple scenes, the authentic Punjabi tongue, the excellent supporting cast, and, at the heart of it, Kaushal and Pannu’s playing of lovers-who-can’t-live-with-and–without-each-other. What gets annoying too soon is the same pair’s going round and round in circles.”

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Streaming on: ZEE5

Director: Aditya Dhar

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri was based on Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC. Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri was based on Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC.

The most successful movie of 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike needs no introduction. The film’s dialogue “How’s The Josh” is a rage among the audience, and it is Vicky Kaushal’s most successful film till date.

