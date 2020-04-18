Streaming Guide: Varun Dhawan movies

Varun Dhawan made his debut in the film industry with Student of the Year. Varun Dhawan made his debut in the film industry with Student of the Year.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who has films like October, Badlapur, Judwaa 2 and Sui Dhaaga among more to his credit.

Student of the Year

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan – three prodigies of Karan Johar entered Bollywood with Student Of The Year. Looking at the cast of a girl and two boys, the film’s narrative becomes a bit obvious. In the backdrop is a sports competition to win the trophy of Student of the Year. If you like KJo’s dreamy high schools with uber-rich kids prancing around trees, singing and dancing in their Prada and Gucci outfits, there are chances of you liking Student of the Year.

Main Tera Hero

Streaming on: YouTube

A still from the movie Main Tera Hero. A still from the movie Main Tera Hero.

Trust David Dhawan to provide humour in the most nonsensical stories. He attempted something similar with Main Tera Hero, his first film with son Varun Dhawan. Keep your brains aside if you wish to enjoy this film. If you are looking for intelligent content, look elsewhere.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Streaming on: Netflix

Are you obsessed with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? If you gave an affirmative nod, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is the perfect pick for this weekend. It has a similar narrative with Raj (SRK) and Simran (Kajol) being replaced by Humpty (Varun Dhawan) and Kavya (Alia Bhatt). It has a few crackling dialogues, easy-breezy chemistry between the lead pair and a pinch of humour too.

Badlapur

Streaming on: Eros Now

Varun Dhawan in a still from Badlapur. Varun Dhawan in a still from Badlapur.

Sriram Raghavan’s Badlapur is counted as one of the best films in Varun Dhawan’s filmography. It is the story of Raghu (Dhawan) whose wife and son are accidentally murdered, and he plans to avenge their deaths. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays an able villain and it is a total delight to see his character change colours. Towards the end, you might find yourself feeling sympathetic for the wrongdoer instead of feeling bad for the victim of the crime. The film also stars Vinay Pathak, Radhika Apte, Divya Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

ABCD 2

Streaming on: Netflix, Sony LIV, YouTube

Remo D’Souza’s dance drama starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor is an apt watch for those looking for some beautifully choreographed dance sequences. It is about a dance crew that travels to Las Vegas for the biggest hip-hop dance competition ever. It also has dancers like Lauren Gottlieb and Prabhudheva in the supporting cast.

Dilwale

Streaming on: Netflix

This 2015 Rohit Shetty directorial was an out-and-out entertainer for fans of onscreen couple Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. It also featured Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon prominently. The film had elements of drama and mystery packaged with some entertaining songs. Dilwale received a mixed response from the audience.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt reunited for the third time for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, a sequel to the highly successful romantic comedy Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania. Together, they owned the screen as Badri and Vaidehi. The colourful and vibrant dance sequences remind you it is a Karan Johar production. The light-hearted narrative of the film makes it a suitable watch on a dull day.

Judwaa 2

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2. Varun Dhawan in Judwaa 2.

A reboot of Salman Khan’s 1997 hit comedy Judwaa, Judwaa 2 starred Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. But who has ever been able to do a Salman Khan better than Salman? The film disappointed Dabangg Khan fans, and David Dhawan also missed on recreating the magic of Judwaa.

October

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Varun Dhawan’s performance in October was lauded by critics. Varun Dhawan’s performance in October was lauded by critics.

In her review of October, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The film tells us that romance doesn’t necessarily have to play out in the metric of song-and-dance-and-high-pitched-melodrama; that it can be low-key, and unusual, can be conducted through speaking glances, rather than words. October has a young man trying to figure out stuff, too: this is Dhawan’s most life-like character till now. The real winner here, by miles, is the writer Juhi Chaturvedi.”

Sui Dhaaga

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A still from the movie Sui Dhaaga. A still from the movie Sui Dhaaga.

Inspired by the government’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, Sui Dhaaga featured Varun Dhawan as a tailor and Anushka Sharma as an embroiderer. Together, they start their own handloom factory and write their story of success.

Kalank

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A still from the movie Kalank. A still from the movie Kalank.

Kalank was Karan Johar and his father Yash Johar’s dream project. The film, set in the 40s, was about turbulent relationships and eternal love. But when it hit theaters, it failed to find love from the audience and film critics. You can watch it for the extravagant sets and beautiful costumes. There’s nothing more than this to the movie.

Street Dancer 3D

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Street Dancer 3D starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Street Dancer 3D starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Street Dancer 3D is Remo D’Souza’s third dance film after ABCD and ABCD 2. It is backed by an ensemble cast including stars like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva among others. I would suggest you watch this film only if you are a fan of dance reality shows as it has nothing more than some good dance performances to offer.

