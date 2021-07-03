Streaming Guide: Tigmanshu Dhulia movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features actor-writer-director Tigmanshu Dhulia who has directed films like Haasil, Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and has acted in others like Gangs of Wasseypur, Shahid, Zero, Raat Akeli Hai and Tandav, among others. The filmmaker turns 54 today.

Haasil

Streaming on: YouTube

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Haasil starred Irrfan and Jimmy Sheirgill in lead roles. (Photo: Express Archives) Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Haasil starred Irrfan and Jimmy Sheirgill in lead roles. (Photo: Express Archives)

Perhaps one of the first few films that took the drama from Delhi and Mumbai and placed it into the heart of small-town India, Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Haasil was as rugged and raw as the place it was set in. Delving into student politics, it had two student leaders Gauri Shankar (Ashutosh Rana) and Ranvijay Singh (Irrfan Khan) bent on establishing their empire. Jimmy Sheirgill and Hrishita Bhatt played lovers who unknowingly get embroiled in this political battle. This is the film that established Irrfan as a force to reckon with.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster

Streaming on: Netflix, Voot

A Poster of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. A Poster of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster.

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster has a love triangle at its heart. Madhavi Devi (Mahi Gill), who is married to Aditya Pratap Singh (Jimmy Sheirgill), falls in love with a young man and a contract killer Babloo (Randeep Hooda). Watch it for an engaging narrative of love, betrayal and politics.

Paan Singh Tomar

Streaming on: Netflix

Irrfan Khan in a still from Paan Singh Tomar. Irrfan Khan in a still from Paan Singh Tomar.

Irrfan Khan portrayed the role of athlete-turned-dacoit Paan Singh Tomar. A former armyman, he is forced to pick up a gun when justice is denied to him from every corner. Tigmanshu Dhulia chose to tell a gut-wrenching tale of a man who could have been so much more if the society he lived in was different. Dhulia refrained from giving the biographical drama an emotional climax and kept it real as Irrfan delivered one of the best performances.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A poster of Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur. A poster of Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur.

Based in Wasseypur in the Dhanbad district, the Anurag Kashyap directorial revolves around a gangster who clashes with a ruthless, coal-mining kingpin. Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Piyush Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Richa Chadha delivered noteworthy performances in this gritty gangster saga. The second part of the film hit screens two months after the release of Gangs of Wasseypur.

Shahid

Streaming on: SonyLIV, YouTube, Eros Now

Rajkummar Rai in Shahid. Rajkummar Rai in Shahid.

Shahid, a biopic, is based on the real-life story of slain human rights lawyer Shahid Azmi. He fought cases for the poor and innocent who were jailed or arrested on the charges of being terrorists. In 2010, he was gunned down while defending Fahim Ansari, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Even though Azmi was a hero for the innocents he saved, director Hansal Mehta doesn’t portray him as a hero or a saint in the biopic. Shahid is a must-watch for its gripping narrative and effective performances by Rajkummar Rao, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kay Kay Menon.

Manjhi – The Mountain Man

Streaming on: Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in Manjhi – The Mountain Man.

The Ketan Mehta film tells the story of human will. It is centred around a man named Dashrath Manjhi, who after losing his wife, decides to take revenge from the mountain that prevented her from getting the medical aid she needed. He spends 22 years carving a path through the mountain to a nearby village so that no other person dies due to lack of medical help. Nawazuddin Siddiqui gave an electrifying performance as a man on a mission. Tigmanshu Dhulia and Pankaj Tripathi justified their part as oppressive zamindars.

Zero

Streaming on: Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. Shah Rukh Khan in Zero.

The Aanand L Rai film might not be perfect but you can always watch its first half for the chemistry between Tigmanshu Dhulia and Shah Rukh Khan’s characters. The two, who play a father-son duo in the film, have got the best dialogues and it’s fun to hear their banter.

Raat Akeli Hai

Streaming on: Netflix

Raat Akeli Hai is streaming on Netflix. Raat Akeli Hai is streaming on Netflix.

Directed by Honey Trehan, Raat Akeli Hai stars Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava, Ila Arun, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Nishant Dahiya, Khalid Tyabji and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin) is out to investigate the murder of a local politician. While his family continues to call it an accident, Jatil believes there’s more to what meets the eye. From the politician’s first wife to daughter to even his widow played by Radhika Apte, everyone is a suspect. The film has enough twists and turns to keep you hooked throughout.

Criminal Justice

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Criminal Justice is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Criminal Justice is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The Vikrant Massey led web series, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia, is an engaging thriller. It’s a remake of the BBC series of the same name, which was also made into The Night Of, a miniseries for HBO. It follows the story of Aditya Sharma (Massey), a cab driver whose life turns upside down after he picks up rider, Sanaya Rath. One thing leads to another, and when Aditya wakes up, he has a dead Sanaya lying next to him. And, from here begins his long battle for justice. The 10-episode series also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff and Mita Vashisht in prominent roles.

Tandav

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A still from Tandav. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video India) A still from Tandav. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video India)

The official synopsis of the show reads, “The charismatic leader of a premiere political party – Samar Pratap (Saif Ali Khan) feels he’s ready to inherit the chair of PM but Samar’s father, the party patriarch and the PM – Devki Nandan (Tigmanshu Dhulia) isn’t willing to retire yet.” There are other people staking claim to their chair, making Tandav into a neat political thriller.