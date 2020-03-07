Streaming Guide: Tiger Shroff movies

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 released on Friday. Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 released on Friday.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who has films like Baaghi, Heropanti, Baaghi 2 and War among more to his credit.

Heropanti

Streaming on: SonyLIV, YouTube

Director: Sabbir Khan

Tiger Shroff and Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Heropanti

The first time Jackie Shroff’s son Jai Hemant aka Tiger Shroff appeared on the silver screen was in 2014 with the movie Heropanti. The film, a remake of Telugu movie Parugu, is the love story of bold Bablu (Shroff) and the bratty Dimpy (Kriti Sanon). Shroff impressed the audience with his well-chiselled body. His action sequences established him as the upcoming action hero, and the dialogue ‘sab ko aati nahi, meri jaati nahi’ became a rage among the youth.

Baaghi

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Director: Sabbir Khan

After seeing him blowing kicks and punches in Heropanti, movie buffs were stunned to see Tiger Shroff in an actioner Baaghi. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, Baaghi introduced the character Ronny who is a rebel with a cause. After becoming a martial arts pro, he goes out on a mission to save his girlfriend Siya (Shraddha Kapoor) from her other suitor Raghav (Sudheer Babu) who kidnaps her and whisks her off to Bangkok. The action sequences of the film established Shroff as a go-to action hero of Bollywood. The film grossed over Rs 100 crore in India.

A Flying Jatt

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Remo D’Souza

Tiger Shroff in A Flying Jatt. Tiger Shroff in A Flying Jatt.

In Flying Jatt, Tiger Shroff played a Punjabi superhero. I have no clue why this film even exists but if you are a die-hard Shroff fan, watch it at your own risk. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Kay Kay Menon.

Munna Michael

Streaming on: Eros Now, YouTube

Director: Sabbir Khan

I recommend you watch Tiger Shroff’s dance videos instead of watching Munna Michael because this is that film which made even a talented actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui look bad.

Baaghi 2

Streaming on: Hotstar

Director: Ahmed Khan

Baaghi 2 brought together Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani on the silver screen. Baaghi 2 brought together Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani on the silver screen.

When one film becomes a rage among the audience, make a sequel. That is how Bollywood works, and this is how Baaghi 2 came into existence. Here Tiger Shroff was a Baaghi (rebel) again. This time, to protect his daughter and his ex-girlfriend played by Disha Patani. If you like watching typical Bollywood masala entertainers sans any sense, Baaghi 2 can be your pick for the weekend. Like Baaghi, Baaghi 2 was also a box office winner.

Student of the Year 2

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Punit Malhotra

The second installment of Karan Johar’s hit Student of the Year had Tiger Shroff playing a student. When the film was announced, I thought for once we will see him doing something other than action. But, here too he blew kicks and punches and made visible efforts to look like a student.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review wrote, “SOTY 2 is a sequel to the first 2012 edition, and it doesn’t even bother refreshing the template: everything is dispiritedly familiar. And that is precisely the problem: despite the presence of singing-dancing-fighting hotstar Tiger Shroff, two brand new female leads, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, and a whole new set of ‘teachers’, this part two comes off choppy and jaded.”

War

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Siddharth Anand

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s camaraderie in War was loved by the audience.

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand brought together two of the best dancers and action heroes of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, in 2019 film War. If you haven’t watched it yet, you have missed the best from Shroff’s filmography. Despite being cast alongside Roshan, Shroff held his own in the movie and their chemistry was loved by cinema-goers. War did a business of Rs 317.91 crore and became the highest earner of 2019.

