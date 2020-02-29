Streaming Guide: Taapsee Pannu movies

Taapsee Pannu is currently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. Taapsee Pannu is currently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu who has films like Game Over, Badla, Pink, Judwaa 2 and Manmarziyaan among more to her credit.

Aadukalam

Streaming on: Sun NXT

Director: Vetrimaaran

Taapsee Pannu in Aadukalam. Taapsee Pannu in Aadukalam.

Released in 2011, Tamil film Aadukalam starred Taapsee Pannu opposite Dhanush. Written and directed by Vetrimaaran, the film won six awards at the 58th National Film Awards including Best Actor, Best Director and Best Screenplay. The film revolves around the cock-fighting pits of Madurai. Taapsee played an Anglo Indian girl who falls in love with Dhanush.

Mr Perfect

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Voot

Director: Dasaradh

Prabhas and Taapsee Pannu in Mr Perfect. Prabhas and Taapsee Pannu in Mr Perfect.

Telugu romantic-comedy Mr Perfect brought Prabhas, Taapsee Pannu and Kajal Agarwal together on the silver screen. Directed by Dasaradh, it is about a proud man, who puts himself before everything, including his family. Murali Mohan, Prakash Raj, Sayaji Shinde, Nassar, Kaushal Manda, and Viswanath Kasinadhuni also starred in significant roles.

Arrambam

Streaming on: Eros Now

Director: Vishnuvardhan

Taapsee Pannu with Ajith in Aarambam. Taapsee Pannu with Ajith in Aarambam.

Tamil action thriller Arrambam had Taapsee in the lead role along with Ajith, Arya and Nayantara. Rana Daggubati and Akshara Gowda played supporting roles in the Vishnuvardhan directorial. The film narrates the story of Ashok Kumar (Ajith) who is out to take revenge for his friend’s death. On his hit list are some influential people, including the home minister played by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film received a positive response from critics and the audience.

Chashme Baddoor

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Director: David Dhawan

After proving her acting prowess down south, Taapsee Pannu moved to Bollywood. Her first Hindi film was an official remake of Sai Paranjpe’s cult classic Chashme Buddoor. Along with her, it starred Divyendu Sharma, Siddharth Narayan and Ali Zafar in the lead roles. Like any Dhawan directorial, this one too tickled the funny bone. Pannu impressed critics who found her likeable in the film.

Baby

Streaming on: Hotstar, YouTube

Director: Neeraj Pandey



Neither was Pannu a lead actor nor did she play lead actor Akshay Kumar’s love interest in the espionage action thriller. She had a 20-minute sequence in the film where she blew kicks and punches as undercover officer Shabana.

Pink

Streaming on: Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube

Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Taapsee Pannu in Pink. Taapsee Pannu in Pink.

Pink started a conversation around ‘consent’ and established that if a woman says No it means No, irrespective of how she is dressed, if she is flirting with the man or even if she is drunk. It might not be an entertainer which you can watch to relax, but it definitely is thought-provoking and should be watched, if you haven’t already.

Running Shaadi

Streaming on: Netflix, Hotstar

Director: Amit Roy

A still from the movie Running A still from the movie Running Shaadi

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh, Running Shaadi is a film about a matrimonial website that helps couples elope and get married. Those who went to watch the movie after Pink’s success, returned disappointed.

The Ghazi Attack

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Sankalp Reddy

Headlined by Kay Kay Menon, Rana Daggubati and Atul Kulkarni, The Ghazi Attack is the story of the immense courage and patriotism of the men aboard the Indian submarine S-21 who destroyed the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi when it ventured into Indian waters with the ambition of destroying INS Vikrant and conquering the Visakhapatnam port on the eastern coast of India in 1971. Pannu only had a small role in the movie.

Naam Shabana

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Shivam Nair

A spin-off of Taapsee Pannu’s 2015 film Baby, Naam Shabana explored the character of Shabana. The spy thriller tells the story of how Shabana joined the special task force. It featured Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher in a special appearance. But, Naam Shabana failed to leave the same impact as Baby.

Judwaa 2

Streaming on: Netflix, Hotstar

Director: David Dhawan

In Judwaa 2, we got to see Taapsee Pannu’s glamorous avatar. In Judwaa 2, we got to see Taapsee Pannu’s glamorous avatar.

After earning recognition as a serious actor, Pannu surprised everyone with Judwaa 2. Her fans got to witness her in a glamourised role, and it became her first commercial blockbuster. The film, a reboot of 1997 hit Judwaa, also starred Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

Dil Juunglee

Streaming on: ZEE5

Director: Aleya Sen

Taapsee in Dil Juunglee. Taapsee in Dil Juunglee.

This is one passable film in Pannu’s filmography. It is a romantic comedy which has nothing to offer.

Soorma

Streaming on: SonyLIV, Netflix, YouTube

Director: Shaad Ali

Sports biopic Soorma, based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh, had Pannu in the role of a sportsperson for the first time. Though Diljit Dosanjh played the central character in the film, Pannu managed to hold her own and made the audience take notice of her performance as a hockey player. Soorma makes for a decent watch.

Mulk

Streaming on: ZEE5

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Taapsee Pannu and Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor in Mulk.

Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha collaborated for the first time in Mulk which highlighted the prejudice against Muslims in India. The film chronicled the struggle of a Muslim family after a family member is declared a terrorist. The boy’s father Bilal (Manoj Pahwa) and uncle Murad (Rishi Kapoor) also come under the scanner after his death in a police encounter. This is when their Hindu daughter-in-law Aarti Mohammed (Pannu) takes charge of the case and bring justice to them.

Manmarziyaan

Streaming on: Eros Now

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the 2018 release Manmarziyaan is a refreshing and unconventional take on modern-day relationships. It had Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

Badla

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Taapsee Pannu and Taapsee Pannu and Amrita Singh in Badla.

After Pink, Pannu once again shared screen space with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in murder mystery Badla, an official adaptation of Spanish film The Invisible Guest. She played the role of a businesswoman who claims she is framed in a murder case and Bachchan essays the role of her lawyer.

Game Over

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Director: Ashwin Saravanan

Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over is a 2019 film helmed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film received mixed reviews upon its release. However, Taapsee’s performance was hailed by many. Pitched as a psychological thriller, Game Over won accolades for its complex script and a power-packed performance by its lead. It was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Mission Mangal

Streaming on: Hotstar

Director: Jagan Shakti

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan , Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi in Mission Mangal.

In 2019 film Mission Mangal, filmmaker Jagan Shakti, along with actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and others, simplified the technicalities of Indian Space Research Organisation’s Mars Orbiter Mission and showcased how Indian scientists successfully launched Magalyaan into Mars’ orbit in the first attempt itself. It also highlighted the contribution of female scientists in the mission.

Saand Ki Aankh

Streaming on: ZEE5

Director: Tushar Hiranandani

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh offers an insight into the life of elderly sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

