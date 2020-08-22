Streaming Guide: Swara Bhasker movies

Swara Bhasker is currently seen in Eros Now's web series Flesh.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube.

This edition features actor Swara Bhasker who has films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Listen… Amaya, Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding among others to her credit.

Guzaarish

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish, Hrithik Roshan plays magician Ethan Mascarenhas who becomes a quadriplegic after an accident. The film presents a take on mercy killing and stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nafisa Ali, Aditya Roy Kapur, Swara Bhasker, Shernaz Patel among others. Every frame of this fine movie is beautiful, but you need to be patient as the story takes its own sweet time to progress.

Tanu Weds Manu

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Aanand L Rai

The romantic drama is the story of a London returned doctor Manu (R Madhavan) who finds an ideal match in Tanu (Kangana Ranaut). But she loves another man, played by Jimmy Shergill. Swara Bhasker plays Tanu’s best friend who tries to put her back on the right track. The film has all the elements: humour, good music, well-executed performances and a crisp screenplay, which make it an apt pick for a lazy weekend watch.

Listen… Amaya

Streaming on: Eros Now

Director: Avinash Kumar Singh

A poster of Listen … Amaya. A poster of Listen … Amaya.

In Listen… Amaya, Deepti Naval plays the character of Leela Krishnamoorthy, a widow who runs Book A Coffee, and Swara Bhasker plays her daughter Amaya, a feisty 22-year-old writer. Their loving relationship changes as a 60-year-old retired photographer, played by Farooq Shaikh, forms an emotional attachment with Leela. The film has a lot of warmth as it deals with a mother-daughter relationship and showcases how it evolves over the years.

Raanjhanaa

Streaming on: Eros Now

Director: Aanand L Rai

Swara Bhasker in a still from Raanjhanaa. Swara Bhasker in a still from Raanjhanaa.

In Aanand L Rai’s 2013 film, Swara Bhasker plays Kundan’s (Dhanush) best friend’s sister Bindiya. She is in love with Kundan and is jealous of his love interest Zoya (Sonam Kapoor). The film has all the elements of a Bollywood romantic drama: poor-boy-meets-rich-girl, obsessive lover, religious barriers in a love story, Hindu-Muslim strife and colourful song sequences. While it can be an entertaining watch, the film does glorify stalking and not just the audience or critics, even the film’s cast agrees on that.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Streaming on: Eros Now, ZEE5

Director: Aanand L Rai

A still from Tanu Weds Manu Returns. A still from Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns is funnier and wittier than its prequel Tanu Weds Manu that released in 2011. Its story picks up from where the 2011 film concluded. While most Bollywood romances end at ‘happily-ever-after’, here Anand L Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma show what happens after ‘happily-ever-after’. Tanu (Kangana Ranaut) and Manu (Madhavan) are now married but can no longer stand each other. After both of them start living separately, Manu meets Tanu’s lookalike Datto and falls in love with her instantly. Now what chaos ensues after Tanu discovers their love story, makes for a humorous narrative.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Streaming on: Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

A still from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. A still from Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo highlights the rivalry between siblings. Swara essays the role of Salman Khan’s younger sister in the movie, also starring Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anupam Kher in significant roles. With this film, Bollywood’s once indomitable team of Salman and Sooraj Barjatya came together after 16 long years. The film is quite melodramatic. You would have enjoyed watching Prem Ratan Dhan Payo had it released a few decades ago.

Nil Battey Sannata

Streaming on: YouTube, ZEE5

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Swara Bhasker and Ratna Pathak Shah in a still from Nil Battey Sannata. Swara Bhasker and Ratna Pathak Shah in a still from Nil Battey Sannata.

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari made her Bollywood debut with heartwarming film Nil Battey Sannata, starring Swara Bhasker, Ratna Pathak Shah, Riya Shukla, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Suri among others. Set in Agra, the film follows the story of Chanda, a housemaid by profession, who tries to provide the best education to her daughter Apeksha. But Apeksha is reluctant to learn and this is when Chanda enrols herself in her daughter’s school. Apart from the thought-provoking narrative, what makes Nil Battey Sannata a delightful watch are the performances which feel so real.

Anaarkali of Aarah

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Director: Avinash Das

Swara Bhasker in Anaarkali of Aarah. Swara Bhasker in Anaarkali of Aarah.

In Anaarkali of Aarah, Swara plays the fiery and talented singer of raunchy, innuendo-rich Bhojpuri songs in Aarah and neighbouring Bihar. She thinks of herself as an artiste and takes pride in her profession until a powerful, lecherous man disrupts her life. But Anaarkali refuses to be cowed down by society’s misogynistic beliefs. She strongly objects to it and fights to avenge the violation of her body. The film drives home the importance of consent.

Veere Di Wedding

Streaming on: ZEE5

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Veere Di Wedding is streaming on ZEE5. Veere Di Wedding is streaming on ZEE5.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film chronicles the life of four friends Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Avni (Sonam Kapoor), Sakshi (Swara Bhasker) and Meera (Shikha Talsania) as they try to figure out life. In her review, Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Veere Di Wedding is a fun ride, which squeezes past its creaky tropes and partial squelchiness by some smart casting choices, and perky performances. And lines which connect. ‘Shaadi toh foundation hai jhagde ki’, says a character, and I found myself chuckling. As did many people around me.”

It’s Not That Simple

Streaming on: Voot Select

Director: Danish Aslam

Swara Bhasker made her web series debut with It’s Not That Simple. In the show, she plays an unhappily-married woman Mira who gets into an extra-marital affair. During this phase, she discovers herself and decides to walk out of the marriage. After getting separated from her husband, she juggles between her personal and professional responsibilities. It’s Not That Simple also stars Purab Kohli, Sumeet Vyas, Vivan Bhatena and Karanveer Mehra.

Rasbhari

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt

Swara Bhasker starrer Rasbhari is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Swara Bhasker starrer Rasbhari is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The eight-episode Amazon Prime Video web series Rasbhari revolves around a schoolteacher Shanoo (Swara Bhasker) whose husband is often out of town for work. Her student Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena) falls for her, and things become complicated when people find out about the teacher’s supposed sex-obsessed alter-ego, Rasbhari. In Bhasker’s opinion, Rasbhari “explores the hypocrisy surrounding female sexuality in a patriarchal society that sets different standards for men and women.”

Flesh

Streaming on: Eros Now

Director: Danish Aslam

Swara Bhasker’s Flesh is streaming on Eros Now. Swara Bhasker’s Flesh is streaming on Eros Now.

In the eight-episode Eros Now web series, Inspector Radha, played by Swara Bhasker, is pitted against deadly criminals involved in human and sex trafficking. The series also stars Akshay Oberoi, Yudhister, Vidya Malvade and Mahima Makwana.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd