Streaming Guide: Sushmita Sen movies

Sushmita Sen recently made her digital debut with web series Aarya. Sushmita Sen recently made her digital debut with web series Aarya.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen who has movies like Main Hoon Na, Vaastu Shastra, Filhaal and Biwi No. 1 among more to her credit.

Dastak

Streaming on: YouTube

Director: Mahesh Bhatt

A poster of Dastak. (Express Archive Photo) A poster of Dastak. (Express Archive Photo)

The Mahesh Bhatt directorial is a psychological thriller. It follows the story of Sharad Sule (Sharad Kapoor) who is obsessed with Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and kills everyone close to her. ACP Rohit (Mukul Dev) comes to her rescue and starts guarding her. But, somehow Sharad manages to kidnap Susmita and take her to a deserted island. How she manages to save herself from an obsessed lover, makes for the narrative of the film.

Biwi No. 1

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Director: David Dhawan

Pooja Mehra’s (Karisma Kapoor) happy family falls apart when her husband Prem (Salman Khan) falls in love with a supermodel Rupali (Sushmita Sen). Instead of being a damsel in distress, Pooja decides to bring her husband back with the help of Prem’s friend Lakhan (Anil Kapoor). Sushmita won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for the movie. The film, like any David Dhawan comedy, is a good pick to watch with your family.

Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta

Streaming on: YouTube, Netflix

Director: David Dhawan

Rambha, Rambha, Govinda and Sushmita Sen in Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta. (Express Archive Photo)

The hit actor-director duo of the 90s, Govinda and David Dhawan came together for comedy-drama Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta. It was backed by an ensemble cast including actors like Sushmita Sen, Rambha, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Mohnish Bahl and Ashish Vidyarthi. Inspired by Hollywood film Liar Liar, starring Jim Carrey, the film revolved around a compulsive liar and lawyer Raj Malhotra. One day his son’s wish of his father becoming an honest man comes true and creates troubles for Raj as he can’t stop himself from speaking the truth.

Aankhen

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Amitabh Bachchan and Sushmita Sen in Aankhen. (Express Archive Photo)

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sushmita Sen and Arjun Rampal, Aankhen has a bank robbery at the centre of its plot. Vijay Singh Rajput (Amitabh Bachchan), a bank manager who was fired from his job, hires three visually impaired men and a teacher from a school for blind people to rob the bank for him. The film found many takers due to its crisp storytelling.

Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge

Streaming on: YouTube

Director: Pankuj Parashar

Action thriller Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge is packed with all the elements (romance, action, comedy, songs) of a typical Bollywood entertainer. It is the bizarre story of Vir (Salman Khan) who one day discovers he is not Vir but Ali who was shot dead by local goons after he tried to expose some politicians. Sushmita Sen stars as Ali’s girlfriend who marries his friend Inder (Inder Kumar) after he goes missing.

Filhaal…

Streaming on: Eros Now

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Palash Sen and Sushmita Sen in Filhaal. (Express Archive Photo) Palash Sen and Sushmita Sen in Filhaal. (Express Archive Photo)

Featuring Tabu, Sushmita Sen, Palash Sen and Sanjay Suri, Filhaal marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. The film narrated the story of friendship between Rewa Singh (Tabu) and Sia Sheth (Sen) who have different opinions about marriage and relationships. After Rewa’s marriage, she discovers she can’t conceive, and Sia plans to be the surrogate mother for Rewa’s child. How this development changes the equation between Sia and Rewa makes for the film’s plot.

Samay: When Time Strikes

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Robby Grewal

Sushmita Sen in Samay. (Express Archive Photo) Sushmita Sen in Samay. (Express Archive Photo)

The suspense thriller involves a cat and mouse chase between ACP Malvika Chauhan (Sushmita Sen) and serial killer Amod (Jackie Shroff). Sen was lauded for her stunning performance as a police officer, and the movie grabbed a National Award in 2004 for Best Editing.

Vaastu Shastra

Streaming on: YouTube, MX Player

Director: Saurab Narang

Sushmita Sen in Vaastu Shastra. (Express Archive Photo) Sushmita Sen in Vaastu Shastra. (Express Archive Photo)

Are you a fan of horror movies? If the answer is yes, Vaastu Shastra is a good pick for this weekend. The film is not for the faint-hearted as it sends chills down your spine. The entire cast, including the four-year-old Ahsaas Channa, has done an incredible job in the movie.

Main Hoon Na

Streaming on: Netflix, MX Player

Director: Farah Khan

If you are a fan of Bollywood potboilers, Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen, Main Hoon Na will give you all three in abundance. But, try not to find logic in the film. It has Shah Rukh Khan chasing a car in a rickshaw and pinning down the terrorists. So, sit back, enjoy the singing and dancing and a full-on dramatic plot.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, Netflix

Director: David Dhawan

This was the third film where Sushmita Sen collaborated with filmmaker David Dhawan. The film, a typical Dhawan-comedy, also had Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It revolves around Sameer (Salman), an orthopaedist who lies to his girlfriend Sonia (Katrina) about being married to Naina (Sushmita). The lie leads to confusion and laughter.

Streaming Guide | Gulzar | Anurag Kashyap | Hrithik Roshan | Priyanka Chopra | Imtiaz Ali | Vishal Bhardwaj | Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Ayushmann Khurrana | Hrishikesh Mukherjee | Anees Bazmee | Rajkumar Hirani | Ashutosh Gowariker | Bollywood movies of 2019 | Salman Khan | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Saif Ali Khan | Disha Patani | Kartik Aaryan | Vicky Kaushal | Taapsee Pannu | Tiger Shroff | Kundan Shah | Ranveer Singh | Rohit Shetty | Hansal Mehta | Ranbir Kapoor | Varun Dhawan | Karan Johar | Anushka Sharma | Alia Bhatt | Shoojit Sircar | Abhay Deol | Deepika Padukone | Vinay Pathak | Zoya Akhtar

No Problem

Streaming on: Eros Now

Director: Anees Bazmee

The comedy caper is a multi-starrer featuring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra and Shakti Kapoor. But, none of them could do anything to save this absurd and barely funny film.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd