Streaming Guide: Sushant Singh Rajput movies

This edition features actor Sushant Singh Rajput who had films like Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya and Dil Bechara among others, to his credit. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020.

Kai Po Che!

Streaming on: Netflix

Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh in Kai Po Che!. Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh in Kai Po Che!.

A moving portrayal of love, friendship and loss, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial was Sushant Singh Rajput’s launchpad in the film industry. The actor, who became a household name with his TV shows, played Ishaan, a dreamer who has little to do with real life. A cricket enthusiast, he opens a sports club and takes it upon himself to train talented kid Ali to play cricket on the national level. Cricket might be Ishaan’s religion but the film, set against the 2001 Gujarat earthquake and 2002 riots, also has religion changing his life and of his friends — Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh.

Shuddh Desi Romance

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Raghu (Sushant Singh Rajput) is a tourist guide in Jaipur, and he often gets paid in cash for being a ‘baraati’ at marriage parties. At his own ‘baraat’, he meets a peppy, high-spirited Gayatri (Parineeti Chopra) and both of them connect instantly, leading to Raghu abandoning his bride Tara (Vaani Kapoor) at the ‘mandap’. Thus, we have a love triangle at hand and it’s an entertaining one.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Sushant Singh Rajput and Swastika Mukherjee in a still from Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Sushant Singh Rajput and Swastika Mukherjee in a still from Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Dibakar Banerjee suspense thriller had Sushant essaying the role of India’s favourite detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Based on author Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay’s famous character, detective Byomkesh Bakshi, the Dibakar Banerjee film has Sushant’s fledgling detective finding his feet in an impeccably constructed Kolkata of yore. The period piece is just what a lazy Sunday needs.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Sushant Singh Rajput gave one of his best performances in the Neeraj Pandey film on the Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film followed the story of Dhoni from his childhood to the time he became the successful captain of the Indian cricket team. The film also starred Disha Patani and Kiara Advani. If you are a fan of Dhoni and Sushant, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is the one for you this weekend.

Raabta

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Raabta. Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Raabta.

The Dinesh Vijan film is based on the concept of reincarnation and features Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles. Though Sushant impressed with his performance, an average and cliched narrative held the film back.

Kedarnath

Streaming on: ZEE5

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in a still from Kedarnath Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in a still from Kedarnath

Set against the backdrop of devastating Uttarakhand floods of 2013, Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, has Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles. At the centre of the plot is the love story of a rich Hindu girl Mukku Mishra (Sara) and a humble Muslim boy Mansoor Khan (Sushant), who is a porter, and takes her on a pilgrimage to the holy temple of Kedarnath. What happens to their bond when calamity strikes is what Kedarnath is all about. Keep a box of tissues handy as you indulge in this romantic drama.

Sonchiriya

Streaming on: ZEE5

Sushant Singh Rajput as Lakhna in Sonchiriya. Sushant Singh Rajput as Lakhna in Sonchiriya.

Dacoit drama Sonchiriya gets its strength from a well-written script and its able cast which boasts of talents like Manoj Bajpayee, Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. Director Abhishek Chaubey explores the life of the bandits of Chambal in the movie and Sushant delivers perhaps his most realised performance as a ‘baaghi’ on the run.

Chhichhore

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore. Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore.

The Nitesh Tiwari film won the National Award for Best Film (Hindi) after its lead actor’s death. The film emphasised why one should never lose hope in times of despair and presented a beautiful take on friendship. It is a story of seven college friends who, after having a gala time during their student life, reunite in their older days. It also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Prateik Babbar.

Drive

Streaming on: Netflix

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernadez in a still from Drive. Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernadez in a still from Drive.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action film features Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk. You can give this a miss even if you are a Sushant fan.

Dil Bechara

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in Dil Bechara. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in Dil Bechara.

An adaptation of John Green’s best-seller Fault in Our Stars, Dil Bechara had a digital release after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. It follows the story of cancer patient Kizzie (Sanjana Sanghi) who meets cancer survivor Manny (Sushant) at a support group. Manny changes Kizzie’s life for the better and fulfils her dreams. The film is a definite tearjerker.

Pavitra Rishta

Streaming on: ZEE5

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Pavitra Rishta. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Pavitra Rishta.

With his role of an ideal son and husband Manav Deshmukh, Sushant Singh Rajput won many hearts. His chemistry with co-actor Ankita Lokhande was loved by the audience and the two actors dated each other for a long time before parting ways in 2016. Early this month, Ekta Kapoor had posted a clip from the show and shared she was adamant on Sushant playing the lead in the show since she was sure “his smile wud win a million hearts, and it did”. His role in the show won him awards for Best Male Actor and Most Popular Actor.