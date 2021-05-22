Streaming Guide: Sujoy Ghosh movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh who has films like Kahaani, Badla, Ahalya and Typewriter, among others to his credit.

Jhankaar Beats

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Sujoy Ghosh started his career with the musical comedy Jhankaar Beats in 2003. Though the film was not received well at the time of its release, it is one of those films which has aged well. Starring Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Suri, Rahul Bose, Rinke Khanna, Riya Sen and Shayan Munshi, the musical was a tribute to legendary composer Rahul Dev Burman. For me, it is a sweet, chuckle-worthy film with memorable music by the boss.

Home Delivery: Aapko… Ghar Tak

Streaming on: YouTube

Featuring Vivek Oberoi, Ayesha Takia, Mahima Chaudhry, and Boman Irani, the comedy-drama showcases how one’s perspective about life can change in just a single day. It traces a day in the life of a writer Sunny Malhotra (Vivek Oberoi) and how a pizza delivery guy (Boman Irani) changes his thoughts forever. The film is funny in parts. If you are in a mood to watch something light, you can stream it on YouTube.

Kahaani

Streaming on: Netflix

Vidya Balan in a still from Kahaani. Vidya Balan in a still from Kahaani.

This one is sure to give you an adrenaline rush. Kahaani, starring Vidya Balan in the lead role, is one of Bollywood’s finest thrillers with nail-biting suspense that ends with an unexpected climax. Don’t miss this.

Ahalya

Streaming on: YouTube

In the short film, Sujoy Ghosh retells the story of Ahalya, the young beautiful wife of aged sage Goutama Maharishi in the Ramayana. Unlike the original epic, Ahalya, played by Radhika Apte, is given a voice and she is shown to be innocent, yet sensuous. For those who are unaware of the mythological tale of Ahalya, it is a brilliant suspense thriller, and for those who know the tale, be ready to be surprised by the climax.

Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh

Streaming on: Eros Now

A still from Kahaani 2. A still from Kahaani 2.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta, in her review of the film, wrote, “Despite a taut first half and a well-rounded performance by Vidya Balan, the film fails the audience when it does away with subtlety and starts telegraphing its punches. After Kahaani, which took us into a fresh space, this one disappoints.”

Anukul

Streaming on: YouTube

Anukul is the story of a man who hires a humanoid robot as his housekeeper. The robot looks like a human and acts like one but in the race between technology and heart, the humans will always have an upper hand. The constant conflict between man and machine forms the premise of this film, which is adapted from Satyajit Ray’s short story of the same name. The 21-minutes film, with Parambrata Chatterjee and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles, is a finely made film.

Badla

Streaming on: Netflix

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Badla.

Murder mystery Badla is an official adaptation of Spanish film Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest). Taapsee Pannu plays the role of a businesswoman who claims she is framed in a murder case and Amitabh Bachchan essays the role of her lawyer. For Sujoy Ghosh, the film “is like two people playing chess in a room”.

Typewriter

Streaming on: Netflix

Palomi Ghosh in a still from Sujoy Ghosh’s Typewriter. Palomi Ghosh in a still from Sujoy Ghosh’s Typewriter.

Sujoy Ghosh made his debut on the streaming platform with the horror-suspense thriller Typewriter. The web series involves a family that starts living in a haunted villa in Goa. It has everything that you expect in a horror drama: an abandoned haunted house, mysterious deaths, and also a haunted typewriter.