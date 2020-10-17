Streaming Guide: Shweta Basu Prasad films

Shweta Basu Prasad will soon be seen in ZEE5 film Comedy Couple.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on OTT platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube.

This edition features actor Shweta Basu Prasad who has films like Makdee, Iqbal, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Serious Men among others to her credit.

Makdee

Streaming on: Youtube

Makdee is a film for kids and adults as well. Shabana Azmi aces her role of a witch, and Shweta Basu Prasad is brilliant as a pair of twin sisters – the cute one with a lisp, Munni, and the hell-raising bully, Chunni. She won the National Award for Best Child Artist for the film. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is a commentary on the widespread superstition and blind faith in witchcraft in Indian villages. After watching Makdee, you might find yourself randomly singing, “O papad waale, panga na le”.

Iqbal

Streaming on: ZEE5

Nagesh Kukunoor’s film Iqbal is the story of a deaf and mute son of a farmer, Iqbal, played by Shreyas Talpade. He has a sister Khadija (Shweta Basu Prasad) who is his voice and ears, and also his biggest supporter. Iqbal has a passion for cricket and takes professional training from a cricket academy until he is thrown out to accommodate the academy’s trusty’s son. A local drunkard, once an ace bowler, Mohit (Naseeruddin Shah) becomes his new mentor. Now if Iqbal manages to play for India, makes for the film’s narrative. Iqbal, which won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues, will surely leave you inspired.

Darna Zaroori Hai

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Darna Zaroori Hai is an anthology film directed by the likes of Ram Gopal Varma, Sajid Khan, Prawal Raman, Vivek Shah, Jijy Philip, Chekeravarthy, and Manish Gupta. The film revolves around five children who lose their way in a forest and land up in a haunted house where they meet an old woman. The lady narrates them six scary stories and challenges them to sit through all of them.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

After a long hiatus from the movies, Shweta Basu Prasad returned to the screens with Karan Johar production Badrinath Ki Dulhania. In the sequel to the highly successful romantic comedy Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, she essays the role of Varun Dhawan’s sister-in-law. For those who are having a dull day, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is an apt choice to brighten up your mood.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Streaming on: Netflix

The action-comedy, directed by Vasan Bala, premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and won the prestigious People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award. The film revolves around Surya (Abhimanyu Dasani) who is immune to pain and wishes to punish chain snatchers. Shweta Basu Prasad essays the role of his mother. The film also stars Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles. For every fan of Bollywood actioners, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is a perfect pick, just don’t try to look for logic in the film.

The Tashkent Files

Streaming on: ZEE5

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the gripping thriller revolves around the mysterious death of Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Shweta Basu Prasad plays a ferocious scribe who helps in investigating the death case. It also stars actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Vinay Pathak, Pallavi Joshi, Mandira Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. The Tashkent Files takes its names from mysterious documents which vanished and reappeared in a KGB spy’s suitcase, pointing towards foul play in the former PM’s unexpected death while on an official visit to the USSR in 1966.

Shukranu

Streaming on: ZEE5

Featuring Divyenndu Sharmaa, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sheetal Thakur in the lead roles, Shukranu is a ZEE5 original film which presents a humorous take on sterilisation which was forced on individuals during the Emergency.

Serious Men

Streaming on: Netflix

Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nasser and Indira Tiwari, Sudhir Mishra film Serious Men is an adaptation of Manu Joseph’s book of the same name. In her review of the movie, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “This is Mishra back in form. He is one of the few Hindi film directors who understands politics, and at his best, has been able to spin winning yarns around the politics of the day (Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi). His 1992 Dharavi, also set in the slums, and an automatic comparison, was more about a man eking out an existence. Serious Men allows its slum-dweller the new-age quality of ambition, and gives him the wiles to see that if the goodies we take for granted are not his, then a snatch-grab is the only way out. Ayyan Mani is the real serious man of his tale.”

High

Streaming on: MX Player

High is the story of Shiv Mathur (Akshay Oberoi) who is an addict struggling to get a grip on life and eventually finds himself in a rehab facility. The rehab is run by Doctor Roy (Prakash Belawadi) and two other junior doctors Shweta (Shweta Basu Prasad) and Nakul (Nakul Bhalla) who are working on a mysterious pill. This magical pill seems to have an edge above all, but is this miracle drug worth dying for? In her review of the web series, Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Given that ‘maal’ is so much a hot-button issue these days, High is topical. And while it’s at it, we do get a quick run-though of the troubles that addicts and their families face.”

