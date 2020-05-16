Streaming Guide: Shoojit Sircar movies

Shoojit Sircar’s next film Gulabo Sitabo stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Shoojit Sircar’s next film Gulabo Sitabo stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

This edition features filmmaker Shoojit Sircar who has films like October, Vicky Donor and Piku among more to his credit.

Yahaan

Streaming on: YouTube

Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Minissha Lamba

Shoojit Sircar ventured into Bollywood with the romantic drama Yahaan. It is an emotional and picturesque love story that flourishes in conflict-ridden Kashmir. What happens when a Muslim Kashmiri woman falls for a Hindu man, who’s also a captain of the Indian army, makes for the narrative of Yahaan. Watch it for a brilliant performance of Jimmy Shergill and the film’s soul-soothing music.

Vicky Donor

Streaming on: YouTube, Voot

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Annu Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana and Annu Kapoor in Vicky Donor. (Photo: Rising Sun Films) Ayushmann Khurrana and Annu Kapoor in Vicky Donor. (Photo: Rising Sun Films)

This is one of those Bollywood comedy-dramas which ticks all the right boxes–writing, performance, music and direction. Vicky Arora (Khurrana), a regular Delhi Punjabi boy is convinced by Dr Baldev Chaddha (Kapoor), an infertility specialist, to become a sperm donor because, “By God, kamaal da sperm count hai”. All is going well for both of them until Vicky gets married and is unable to become a father.

Madras Cafe

Streaming on: YouTube

Cast: John Abraham, Prakash Belawadi, Nargis Fakhri

A poster of the movie Madras Cafe. (Photo: JA Entertainment) A poster of the movie Madras Cafe. (Photo: JA Entertainment)

Madras Cafe is a political action thriller about events leading up to the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. In her review of the film, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “It is so rare to find a director and producer-cum-lead actor committed to making films that are willing to deal with real-life events — Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination changed India’s tracks in ways we are still dealing with — and say it in a manner that keeps you fairly engaged, that I’d say Madras Café isn’t half bad, even if it could have been better.”

Piku

Streaming on: YouTube, SonyLIV

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan

In Piku, Shoojit Sircar beautifully portrayed the changing dynamics of the parent-child relationship as the former starts to grow old. Bhashkor Banerjee (Bachchan) is an ageing man for whom the only matter of concern in life is constipation. He almosts annoys his daughter Piku (Padukone) by his constant cribbing. His every discussion with her is in the context of bowel movement. Rana Chaudhary, a driver, played by Irrfan, is the third wheel in the story who gets stuck between this father-daughter duo as they take a road trip to Kolkata. Watch Piku for a heartwarming story and brilliant performances.

October

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu, Gitanjali Rao, Sahil Vedoliyaa, Prashant Singh

A still from October. (Photo: Rising Sun Films) A still from October. (Photo: Rising Sun Films)

Shoojit Sircar has a way with his frames. Every scene tells a story without putting so much into words. And, with October, he established it even further. The romantic drama is a simple story that celebrates love and life. If you are in a mood to watch an unusual Bollywood romance, October can be a good pick.

