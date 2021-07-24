Streaming Guide: Shilpa Shetty movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among others.

This edition features actor Shilpa Shetty who has films like Baazigar, Dhadkan, Life in a… Metro, and Hungama 2, among others, to her credit.

Baazigar

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, MX Player

Baazigar was directed by Abbas-Mustan. (Photo: Express Archives) Baazigar was directed by Abbas-Mustan. (Photo: Express Archives)

The Abbas-Mustan crime thriller marked the Bollywood debut of Shilpa Shetty. She starred in the film alongside Shah Rukh Khan whose character had shades of grey. It revolved around a young man who has a vendetta against a business tycoon and plots to destroy his family. It also featured Kajol in the lead role.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Streaming on: YouTube

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty in Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

The 1994 action comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari starred Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Shilpa Shetty in lead roles. It can be watched for an entertaining bromance between Saif and Akshay, and a sizzling Shilpa in the song “Chura Ke Dil Mera”.

Dhadkan

Streaming on: YouTube

Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar in Dhadkan. (Express Archive Photo) Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar in Dhadkan. (Express Archive Photo)

Dharmesh Darshan’s romantic drama Dhadkan is counted among one of Shilpa Shetty’s best performances. It had a love triangle between its lead characters Anjali (Shilpa), Ram (Akshay Kumar) and Dev (Suneil Shetty) at the centre of its plot. The film’s songs “Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se”, “Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein”, “Dulhe Ka Sehra”, “Na Na Karte Pyar” and others are still loved by the audience. Mahima Chaudhry, Kiran Kumar and Parmeet Sethi played pivotal roles in the movie.

Rishtey

Streaming on: YouTube, Jio Cinema

Karisma Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty in Rishtey. (Express archive photo) Karisma Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty in Rishtey. (Express archive photo)

Rishtey, directed by Indra Kumar, is a family drama where a father is ready to go to any lengths to keep his son with him, and a mother is desperate to reunite with her son who was taken away from her just after he was born. Though the film had a cliched, predictable plot, it was Shilpa Shetty who made it interesting with her comic timing and her brilliant performance.

Phir Milenge

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty in Phir Milenge. (Express archive photo)

Phir Milenge is the story of a girl (Shilpa Shetty) who contracts HIV from her school friend Rohit (Salman Khan), and loses her job when her colleagues find out. She struggles to survive in a society where everyone judges her because of her disease until a lawyer, played by Abhishek Bachchan, comes to her rescue. Director Revathi excelled in dealing with a sensitive subject and spread awareness about stigmas and misconceptions around AIDS/HIV without being preachy.

Dus

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A poster of the movie Dus. (Express archive photo) A poster of the movie Dus. (Express archive photo)

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the thriller starred Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan and Shilpa Shetty among others. Though the film lacked logic, it was liked by the audience when it released in 2005. Watch it only if you like Bollywood’s masala entertainers.

Life in a… Metro

Streaming on: YouTube, Netflix

Life In A… Metro is an anthology film. It stars Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kangana Ranaut. In the movie, filmmaker Anurag Basu explored human relationships through his various characters whose lives intersect with each other during their quest for love and success.

Streaming Guide | Gulzar | Anurag Kashyap | Hrithik Roshan | Priyanka Chopra | Imtiaz Ali | Vishal Bhardwaj | Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Ayushmann Khurrana | Hrishikesh Mukherjee | Anees Bazmee | Rajkumar Hirani | Ashutosh Gowariker | Bollywood movies of 2019 | Salman Khan | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Saif Ali Khan | Disha Patani | Kartik Aaryan | Vicky Kaushal | Taapsee Pannu | Tiger Shroff | Kundan Shah | Ranveer Singh | Rohit Shetty | Hansal Mehta | Ranbir Kapoor | Varun Dhawan | Karan Johar | Anushka Sharma | Alia Bhatt | Shoojit Sircar | Abhay Deol | Deepika Padukone | Vinay Pathak | Zoya Akhtar | Sushmita Sen | Abhishek Bachchan | Aditi Rao Hydari | Amit Sadh | Neeraj Pandey | Vidya Balan | Prakash Jha | Janhvi Kapoor | Swara Bhasker | Aditya Roy Kapur | Pankaj Tripathi | Sumeet Vyas | Ali Abbas Zafar | Sudhir Mishra | Vikrant Massey | Shweta Basu Prasad | Pratik Gandhi | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Shah Rukh Khan| Hrithik Roshan | Akshay Kumar | Anurag Basu | Bobby Deol | Rajeev Khandelwal | Rasika Dugal | Sanjay Dutt | Bollywood movies of 2020 | Satish Kaushik| Kajol | Dimple Kapadia | Richa Chadha | Manoj Bajpayee | Parineeti Chopra | Shahid Kapoor | Alankrita Shrivastava | Rajkummar Rao | Akshaye Khanna | Ajay Devgn | Dia Mirza | Mohit Suri | Manav Kaul | Randeep Hooda | Prabhudheva | Sujoy Ghosh | Pankaj Kapur | Raj and DK | Sushant Singh Rajput | Neena Gupta | Kay Kay Menon | Jimmy Sheirgill | Tigmanshu Dhulia | Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Hungama 2

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Hungama 2 stars Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and others. Hungama 2 stars Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and others.

Coming from brand Priyadarshan, Hungama 2 is a comedy caper that makes for a decent family watch. It marks Shilpa Shetty’s return to the films after a hiatus of 14 years. The film is centered around a young boy who tries to prove that he is not the father of his girlfriend’s baby. Meanwhile, an old man suspects his wife is having an affair with a younger man. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi, Pranitha Subhash, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Ashutosh Rana and Tiku Talsania.