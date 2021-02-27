Streaming Guide: Shahid Kapoor movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube.

This edition features Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor who has movies like Kaminey, Haider, Vivah, Jab We Met and Kabir Singh among others to his credit. The actor will be seen in Jersey later this year, which is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name.

Ishq Vishk

Streaming on: Netflix

Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor in Ishq Vishk. (Express archive photo) Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor in Ishq Vishk. (Express archive photo)

Shahid Kapoor made his debut in 2003 with Ken Ghosh’s romantic comedy Ishk Vishk. The film made Kapoor a rage among young women who swooned over his chocolate-boy looks. It also featured Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasurywala and Vishal Malhotra. Many youngsters connected well with teenage drama for its relatable narrative. You can stream Ishk Vishk if you are in the mood to watch something light and heartwarming.

Chup Chup Ke

Streaming on: Netflix

After playing a chocolate boy in a few films that failed to impress the audience, Shahid Kapoor tried his hands at comedy with Priyadarshan’s Chup Chup Ke. The film was a laughter riot and had everything that defined a Priyadarshan movie: mistaken identities and comedy of errors. It also featured actors like Paresh Rawal, Kareena Kapoor, Suneil Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Anupam Kher, Om Puri, and Asrani among others.

Vivah

Streaming on: Netflix

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in Vivah. (Express archive photo) Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in Vivah. (Express archive photo)

With Vivah, Shahid Kapoor became Sooraj Barjatya’s good-hearted and family-oriented boy ‘Prem’. The romantic drama traced the journey of two individuals, Poonam (Amrita Rao) and Prem (Kapoor) from the time they meet till they get married. It chronicled the upheavals faced by the couple and their ultimate union in a very, well, ‘sanskaari’ way. If not anything, you can watch Vivah for improving your command on the Hindi language.

Jab We Met

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Viu

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met. (Express archive photo) Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met. (Express archive photo)

“Main Apni Favourite Hoon”, “Akeli Ladki Khuli Tijori Ki Tarah Hoti Hai” and “Sikhni Hoon Main Bhatinda Ki” are some of the few dialogues that seeped into our daily conversations after Imtiaz Ali introduced us to the girl-next-door Geet (Kareena) and suave Aditya Kashyap (Shahid) in Jab We Met. The movie not only pulled people to the theaters once but also for the second and third time. Even today, the film finds a place in the list of movies that can brighten up your dull day.

Kaminey

Streaming on: Netflix

Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey. (Express archive photo) Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey. (Express archive photo)

Kaminey is a story of a rivalry between twin brothers, played by Shahid Kapoor, who suffer from a distinctive speech impediment. One of them lisps and other stutters. Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Sweety, a Maharashtrian girl, who is the love interest of one of the twins. The music of Kaminey became a rage and for the longest time after the film’s release, people attempted to replace ‘s’ with an ‘f’ in their speech.

R Rajkumar

Streaming on: Voot

Directed by Prabhudheva, the Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha starrer is an action comedy that often ventures in nonsensical terrain. Watch it at your own risk, especially if you are a fan of the actor’s dancing.

Haider

Streaming on: Netflix

An adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Haider is set in Kashmir of 1995. It is a story of a young boy Haider (Shahid Kapoor) who returns from his university in Aligarh to look for his father Dr Hilaal Meer (Narendra Jha) who disappeared after being accused of harbouring a militant. Not just one, there are several reasons to watch this film from Vishal Bhardwaj’s brand of cinema. From its lead actors to its screenplay and direction, everything about the film deserves a special mention. The film grabbed five National Awards, Best Screenplay, Best Music Direction, Best Male Playback Singer, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Udta Punjab

Streaming on: Netflix

A poster of Udta Punjab. A poster of Udta Punjab.

The Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh starrer not only boasted of spectacular performances but also showed the hard-hitting reality of the state of Punjab. In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Udta Punjab is a cracker of a title, and the way it opens tells us that it will go on the way it means to: with rolled-up sleeves ready for action, with characters who look as if they belong to Punjab and speak the lingo right (mostly). Most importantly, it reveals a willingness to go over to the dark side and show what drugs can do. They can ruin. They can kill. They can wish you were not alive.”

Padmaavat

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor played Maharaja Rawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat. Ranveer Singh delivered another career-best performance as sociopathic tyrant Alauddin Khijli. Though Deepika Padukone and Shahid were good in the film, Ranveer received the most accolades.

Kabir Singh

Streaming on: Netflix

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh.

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead role, Kabir Singh received backlash for being misogynistic, regressive and promoting violence against women. But despite negative reviews, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial became one of the most successful films of 2019. The film’s plot revolved around a brilliant surgeon Kabir Singh who suffers heartbreak and goes down the path of self-destruction and self-pity. While Shahid played the titular role in the movie, Kiara essayed the role of his romantic interest.