Streaming Guide: Shah Rukh Khan movies

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among others.

This edition features Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan who has films like Deewana, Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Se, Chak De India, Om Shanti Om, My Name Is Khan and Fan among others to his credit.

Deewana

Streaming on: ShemarooMe, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut in Deewana.

Shah Rukh Khan made his silver screen debut with the Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharati starrer Deewana. Shah Rukh’s role was first offered to Armaan Kohli, but fate had other plans, and Shah Rukh got his big Bollywood break. The film became a huge hit, and SRK won his first Filmfare award.

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman

Streaming on: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. (Express archive photo) Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. (Express archive photo)

In the Aziz Mirza directorial, Shah Rukh Khan plays Raj Mathur, a budding engineer who comes to Mumbai in search of a job. His girlfriend Renu, played by Juhi Chawla, helps him find a job but soon success goes to his head and leads to his downfall. Later, he realises he is not made for this world of rich and glamorous people.

Baazigar

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, MX Player

Shah Rukh Khan with Shah Rukh Khan with Kajol and Shilpa Shetty in Baazigar. (Express Archive Photo)

The Abbas-Mustan crime thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Dalip Tahil, Rakhee Gulzar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Siddharth, Johnny Lever, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and Daboo Malik among others. It revolves around a young man who has a vendetta against a business tycoon and plots to destroy his family. This is the first time Shah Rukh played an antagonist in a film. And not to forget, Baazigar marked Shilpa Shetty’s debut in Bollywood and was also one of Kajol’s early successes.

Darr

Streaming on: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Darr. (Express Archive Photo) Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Darr. (Express Archive Photo)

Written and directed by Yash Chopra, Darr features Shah Rukh Khan in the role of an obsessive lover Rahul who wants to gain control over his muse Kiran (Juhi Chawla). SRK received tremendous praise for making bad look good.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Streaming on: Voot, Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan and Kurush Deboo in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. (Express archive photo) Shah Rukh Khan and Kurush Deboo in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. (Express archive photo)

Kundan Shah’s 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is a sweet tale of love and friendship. SRK plays a middle-class man Sunil who dreams of making it big in the music industry and falls in love with the lead singer of a music band, Anna (Suchitra Krishnamurthy). But she loves someone else and considers him just a good friend. This makes Sunil vengeful, and he tries to create trouble between the lovebirds. Unlike typical Bollywood heroes, SRK’s Sunil was shown as a young man dealing with failure and criticism, both on the personal and professional front. The film found takers due to its realistic setting, amazing songs, and a twisted happy ending.

Karan Arjun

Streaming on: SonyLIV

A poster of Shah Rukh Khan and A poster of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer Karan Arjun.

The 1995 reincarnation drama, directed by Rakesh Roshan, stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles along with Rakhee, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Ranjeet, and Johnny Lever in supporting roles. Salman and Shah Rukh play brothers who are killed by their scheming uncle (Amrish Puri), only to be reborn to take revenge from their family’s enemy. After 25 years of its release, the film is still remembered for its dialogues and the chemistry between the lead stars.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Romantic drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge recently completed 25 years of its release. It gave Indian cinema one of its most-loved onscreen couples in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Today, DDLJ is considered a cult film. The directorial debut of Yash Chopra’s son Aditya Chopra also stars Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Mandira Bedi, Himani Shivpuri, Parmeet Sethi and Satish Shah among others.

Yes Boss

Streaming on: YouTube

1997 comedy Yess Boss, directed by Aziz Mirza, features Shah Rukh Khan at his comic best. The film also stars Aditya Pancholi and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. It is among the most loved films of SRK for its heartwarming simplicity, comic scenes, the chemistry between Juhi and Shah Rukh, and music. It is one of those 90s movies which can be watched on a lazy day.

Dil To Pagal Hai

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

A poster of Dil To Pagal Hai. (Express Archive Photo) A poster of Dil To Pagal Hai. (Express Archive Photo)

Yash Chopra’s musical drama is hands down one of the best romantic films of King Khan. Starring Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul, Madhuri Dixit as Pooja and Karisma Kapoor as Nisha, Dil Toh Pagal Hai has a love triangle at the centre of its plot. Rahul loves Pooja and Pooja also loves him but cannot express it since she has promised marriage to childhood friend Ajay (Akshay Kumar). Meanwhile, Rahul’s best friend Nisha has developed romantic feelings for him. Even after 23 years of its release, the film is loved for the wine and roses romance, and its dance and song sequences.

Dil Se

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

In her book 50 Films That Changed Bollywood 1995-2015, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, bombed at the box office, but created a couple of significant shifts in Bollywood with its excursion into a troubled territory overrun by armed insurgents and the Indian Army, and in the creation of a female lead who is the antithesis of a goody-goody, plastic-pretty heroine. I have a sneaking, abiding fondness for Dil Se, despite its flaws: to me it will always be a magnificent failure which speaks to me every time I watch it.”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Express Archive Photo) Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (Express Archive Photo)

Karan Johar’s first directorial Kuch Kuch Hota is among the favourites of 90s kids. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji play key roles in the film which enjoyed phenomenal success at the time of its release in 1998. The millennials fell in love with Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani in the characters of Rahul, Anjali and Tina, respectively. From its friendship goals to fashion and even dialogues like “pyaar dosti hai” and “kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahi samjhoge,” several things remain etched in our memory.

Baadshah

Streaming on: YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna in Badshah. (Express archive photo) Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna in Badshah. (Express archive photo)

Shah Rukh Khan became the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ after his 1999 film Badshah opposite Twinkle Khanna. Both Twinkle and Shah Rukh managed to entertain us with their antics and romance. Though the Abbas-Mustan comedy-drama was a moderate hit at the time of release, today it finds a place in the list of top Hindi films to watch on a lazy weekend afternoon.

Josh

Streaming on: YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan play siblings in the 2000 hit Josh, directed by Mansoor Khan. Set in a town called Vasco in Goa, the film revolves around two rival street gangs, Eagles headed by SRK’s Max and Bichoo by Sharad Kapoor’s Prakash Sharma. Prakash’s younger brother Rahul (Chandrachur Singh) falls in love with Max’s twin sister Shirley (Aishwarya) leading to a deadly fight between the two gangs. Watch the film if you are in a mood for some action-packed masala entertainment.

Mohabbatein

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan in Mohabbatein. (Express Archive Photo) Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan in Mohabbatein. (Express Archive Photo)

The Aditya Chopra directorial is packed with dollops of romance, delightful locations, lovely costumes, and song and dance sequences. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh among others. The romantic drama with some good music is an easy watch for every Bollywood fan.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Streaming on: Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. (Photo: Dharma Productions) Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. (Photo: Dharma Productions)

Call the film unrealistic or illogical, but the family drama is still a guilty pleasure for many. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham gave Indian cinema some memorable moments, one of them being Rahul’s (Shah Rukh) entry and Jaya Bachchan sensing his footsteps, and the other where Kajol and SRK’s son Krrish gives a speech, “Zindagi mein kuch banna ho…” taught to him by Hrithik Roshan.

Devdas

Streaming on: Eros Now, YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in Devdas. (Express Archive Photo) Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in Devdas. (Express Archive Photo)

A screen adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name, Devdas stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Unable to marry his childhood love Paro (Aishwarya) because of his family’s opposition, Devdas (Shah Rukh) takes to alcohol and finds an escape in courtesan Chandramukhi (Madhuri). The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is popular to this day for the exemplary performances and magnificent dance and song sequences.

Kal Ho Na Ho

Streaming on: YouTube, Netflix

This tearjerker once again proved that Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed King of Romance. SRK’s Aman, Preity Zinta’s Naina and Saif’s Rohit made a special place in the hearts of movie buffs.

Main Hoon Na

Streaming on: Netflix

Farah Khan’s directorial debut features her favourite Shah Rukh Khan playing an army officer disguised as a student. Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan also features in the film, but it was hard to notice them in front of the sizzling pair of Shah Rukh and Sushmita Sen. The film boasts of many dramatic moments and melodramatic dialogues.

Veer-Zaara

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in Veer Zaara. (Express Archive Photo) Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in Veer Zaara. (Express Archive Photo)

Cross-border romance Veer Zara stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in pivotal roles. The film marked Yash Chopra’s comeback to direction after Dil To Pagal Hai in 1997. Also, the film’s melodious music by late composer Madan Mohan is still etched in the memory of every SRK fan. Some may call it a cliched romantic saga, but its treatment at the hands of Yash Chopra made it different.

Swades

Streaming on: Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan in Swades. (Express archive photo) Shah Rukh Khan in Swades. (Express archive photo)

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades features Shah Rukh Khan and newbie Gayatri Joshi in the lead roles. In the film, Shah Rukh plays Mohan Bhargava, a NASA scientist, who goes back to his country to discover his roots and familiarise himself with the nation’s issues. It is one of SRK’s finest films.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

A poster of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. (Express Archive Photo) A poster of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. (Express Archive Photo)

Karan Johar was criticised for promoting infidelity in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. But for me, the film was way ahead of its time as it explored various dynamics of marriage. It had some wow factors, like the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, the onscreen bond between Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, a good supporting cast and music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy among others. These made the film a decent watch.

Don

Streaming on: YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan in Don. (Photo: Excel Entertainment) Shah Rukh Khan in Don. (Photo: Excel Entertainment)

Farhan Akhtar took the risk of remaking Amitabh Bachchan’s cult classic Don and succeeded. Shah Rukh stepped into senior Bachchan’s shoes and proved he can own any role he is assigned.

Chak De! India

Streaming on: Amazon Prime India

Chak De India released in 2007. In this YRF film, SRK plays hockey coach Kabir Khan who trains the Indian national women’s hockey team to become world champions. It holds an emotional connect with the audience even today and is one of the best sports dramas to come out of India.

Om Shanti Om

Streaming on: Netflix

A poster of Om Shanti Om. A poster of Om Shanti Om.

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated on this 2007 reincarnation revenge drama, and the result was spectacular. It had great songs and dialogues, which are still fresh in people’s memory. Remember, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost?” and “Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat..” The movie also marked the comeback of Arjun Rampal, who was seen in a negative avatar in the film. Deepika Padukone made her debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Streaming on: SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. (Express Archive Photo) Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. (Express Archive Photo)

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is the love story of a nerdy government employee Surinder Sahni (Shah Rukh Khan) and a happy-go-lucky Taani Sahni (Anushka Sharma). If you are a fan of Bollywood love stories, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is a good pick.

My Name Is Khan

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in My Name is Khan. (Photo: Dharma Productions) Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in My Name is Khan. (Photo: Dharma Productions)

The Karan Johar directorial is the story of innocent Rizwan Khan (Shah Rukh) whose family falls apart post 9/11 attack. He embarks on a journey to meet the US president to tell him that not all Muslims are terrorists. If not anything, I recommend you watch My Name Is Khan to witness King Khan at his best.

Chennai Express

Streaming on: Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube

A behind-the-scenes photo from Chennai Express. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) A behind-the-scenes photo from Chennai Express. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

In Chennai Express, Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul spreads his arms yet again, and Deepika Padukone surprises with her turn as the daughter of a south Indian gangster. Critics panned Chennai Express, but if you are a fan of Bollywood masala films, then this is your movie.

Fan

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

In her review of Fan, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Fan is an out-and-out SRK show, in which the star proves again that he can greenlight roles completely out of his comfort zone, and deliver. It is what’s called a command performance.”

Dear Zindagi

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan plays a psychologist who helps Shah Rukh Khan plays a psychologist who helps Alia Bhatt cope with depression in Dear Zindagi. (Photo: Red Chillies Entertainment)

Gauri Shinde presented the audience with a simple life lesson in Dear Zindagi – love yourself. Through her lead character Kaira (Alia Bhatt), she taught viewers to deal with their inner dilemma, cry when they want to and laugh when they wish to. There is nothing called a ‘perfect life’. If you haven’t watched the film yet, this is the perfect time to catch up on this heartwarming film.

