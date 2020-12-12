Streaming Guide: Sanjay Dutt movies

Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz is streaming on Netflix.

This edition features Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who has films like Rocky, Saajan, Sadak, Munna Bhai MBBS, Vaastav and Khalnayak to his credit.

Rocky

Streaming on: ZEE5

Sanjay Dutt in Rocky. (Express archive photo) Sanjay Dutt in Rocky. (Express archive photo)

Rocky, directed by Sunil Dutt, was the perfect launchpad for Sanjay Dutt as he got to show his romantic, comic and action chops.

Naam

Streaming on: YouTube

Kumar Gaurav, Poonam Dhillon, Sanjay Dutt and Amrita Singh in Naam. (Archive poster) Kumar Gaurav, Poonam Dhillon, Sanjay Dutt and Amrita Singh in Naam. (Archive poster)

Mahesh Bhatt’s gripping crime thriller revolves around an ordinary Mumbai boy Vicky Kapoor (Sanjay Dutt) who becomes a drug dealer in Bangkok. A compelling tale of love, duty and sacrifice, the film is a tearjerker.

Saajan

Streaming on: YouTube

Sanjay Dutt and Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in Saajan. (Express archive photo)

The Lawrence D’Souza directorial centred around a love triangle involving Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s characters. The film changed Dutt’s image of an action hero to that of a romantic star, and he also gave one of his career-best performance in the romantic drama. You can watch/re-watch this 1991 hit for its music as well. The film’s album include gems like “Dekha hai peheli baar”, “Mera dil bhi kitna pagal hai”, “Jiye toh jiye kaise” and “Bahut pyaar karte hain”.

Sadak

Streaming on: YouTube

Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in Sadak. (Archive Poster) Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in Sadak. (Archive Poster)

The 1991 release featured Sanjay Dutt in the role of a taxi driver named Ravi. He falls in love with Pooja who has been forced into prostitution. Ravi vows to bring her out of the dark world. The Mahesh Batt directorial drew inspiration from Martin Scorsese’s 1976 drama Taxi Driver. Sadashiv Amrapurkar, who played the evil brothel owner Maharani, gave Bollywood one of its greatest movie villains and the role earned him a Filmfare award. The film enjoys a cult status.

Gumrah

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Sanjay Dutt in Gumrah. (Express Archive Photo) Sanjay Dutt in Gumrah. (Express Archive Photo)

The 1993 Indian crime drama, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, is a gripping story about a girl Roshni Chaddha (Sridevi) who gets falsely charged in a drugs case in a foreign land. Her lover Rahul (Rahul Roy) abandons her, and she is left fending for herself. Here enters Jaggu (Sanjay Dutt) who helps Roshni escape the prison and return to India.

Khalnayak

Streaming on: ZEE5

Sanjay Dutt in Khalnayak. (Photo by Gopal Pandey) Sanjay Dutt in Khalnayak. (Photo by Gopal Pandey)

The 1993 blockbuster revolved around the escape and capture of a criminal Ballu (Sanjay Dutt) by Inspector Ram (Jackie Shroff) and his girlfriend Ganga (Madhuri Dixit). Khalnayak established Dutt as one of the most sought after bad guys of the industry.

Daud

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Sanjay Dutt and Urmila Matondkar on the sets of Daud. (Express archive photo) Sanjay Dutt and Urmila Matondkar on the sets of Daud. (Express archive photo)

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal and Urmila Matondkar, Daud is directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Here once again, Dutt plays the role of a small-time crook who mistakenly gets involved in a bigger crime. The road adventure film is a fun watch.

Dushman

Streaming on: YouTube

Kajol and Sanjay Dutt in Dushman. (Archive poster)

Starring Kajol in a double role and Sanjay Dutt as a visually-impaired military veteran, 1998 film Dushman is a psychological thriller directed by Tanuja Chandra. The film also featured Ashutosh Rana as a psychopath who sexually assaults and kills women.

Haseena Maan Jayegi

Streaming on: ZEE5

Govinda and Sanjay Dutt in film Haseena Maan Jayegi. (Express archive photo)

If you are feeling low or are looking to watch something light, David Dhawan’s romantic comedy Haseena Maan Jayegi, starring Karisma Kapoor, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Batra, Kader Khan and Anupam Kher, is a perfect pick.

Vaastav

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Namrata Shirodkar and Sanjay Dutt in Vaastav. (Express archive photo) Namrata Shirodkar and Sanjay Dutt in Vaastav. (Express archive photo)

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the crime drama saw Sanjay Dutt as unemployed youth Raghu who falls in the pit of crime and power. It becomes impossible for him to redeem himself, and thus he asks his mother (Reema Lagoo) to kill him and free him from all the suffering. The climax of the movie is still considered one of the most impactful scenes in Hindi cinema. The film, along with Dutt’s performance, was well received by critics and the audience alike.

Jodi No. 1

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

The comedy-drama, directed by David Dhawan, features Sanjay Dutt and Govinda as friends Jai and Veeru with a Sholay hangover. Together, they are a riot and earn a living by conning people. But, one of their cons goes wrong as they accidentally kill mafia don Sir John’s younger brother. How they escape the don and land up at industrialist Rai Sahab’s (Anupam Kher) house, makes for a fun watch.

Kaante

Streaming on: SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video

Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Dutt, Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty Amitabh Bachchan , Pritish Nandy, Mahesh Manjrekar and Lucky Ali on the sets of Kaante. (Express archive photo)

Kaante, a rip-off of Quentin Tarantino’s classic hit Reservoir Dogs, features Sanjay Dutt as a flamboyant criminal who plans a bank heist in Los Angeles along with his companions, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suneil Shetty, Lucky Ali and Kumar Gaurav. The twist in the tale comes when the six men realise there is a traitor in their gang. From its cinematography, dialogues, music and performances, everything works in favour of the film and makes it an entertaining action-thriller.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Streaming on: Netflix, SonyLIV

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S gave the audience a ‘Jaadu Ki Jhappi’ in 2013, and even after 17 years of the film’s release, the moment you hear the phrase, you are bound to remember every time Munna (Sanjay Dutt) comforted people with just a simple hug. The film introduced movie buffs to a new form of ‘bhaigiri’ and highlighted how sometimes the sick could also be treated with love instead of the strict behaviour of the doctors.

Parineeta

Streaming on: Netflix

A poster of Parineeta. A poster of Parineeta.

Pradeep Sarkar directorial Parineeta, a screen adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Bengali novel of the same name, won the National Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.

Dus

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Esha Deol, Zayed Khan, Sunil Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Esha Deol, Zayed Khan, Sunil Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty in Dus. (Express archive photo)

Though the Anubhav Sinha thriller, starring Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan and Shilpa Shetty among others, lacked logic, it was termed as quite cool when it released in 2005.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Streaming on: Netflix

A still from Lage Raho Munna Bhai. A still from Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

After giving the audience a ‘Jaadu Ki Jhappi’, Sanjay Dutt gave them lessons on ‘Gandhigiri’ in Lage Raho Munna Bhai. In the film, goons Munna (Dutt) and Circuit (Warsi) resort to non-violent ways of dealing with their enemies after learning a few principles of Mahatma Gandhi.

Dhamaal

Streaming on: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

In the Indra Kumar directorial, the silly foursome (Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Ashish Chaudhary, Jaaved Jaffrey) and a police inspector (Sanjay Dutt) set out to search for the hidden ‘khazana’ buried under a mysterious ‘W’ in Goa. Don’t try to make sense of the film’s plot. Watch it for some genuine laughter.

Agneepath

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Sanjay Dutt as the villain in Agneepath. Sanjay Dutt as the villain in Agneepath.

The remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath saw Sanjay Dutt acing his role of the menacing Kancha Cheena. Hrithik also garnered praise for his portrayal of angry young man Vijay Deenanath Chauhan.

Panipat

Streaming on: Netflix

A poster of period drama Panipat. A poster of period drama Panipat.

Ashutosh Gowariker’s magnum opus Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat. In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Neither the scattered, stretched plot nor the performances are impactful. Arjun Kapoor never really leaps off the screen even though he works hard both on and off the battlefield, Sanjay Dutt swings his black robes and strides about, reminding you of Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, but is far from being a charismatic villain. Sanon is a bright, smiling presence, but nothing about her body language suggests that she is a woman of her time.”

Torbaaz

Streaming on: Netflix

Torbaaz stars Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri. (Photo: Netflix) Torbaaz stars Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri. (Photo: Netflix)

Torbaaz, directed by Girish Malik, is the story of an ex-army doctor Nasser Khan (Dutt) who uses cricket to bring some joy in the lives of children living in refugee camps in Afghanistan. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Torbaaz is the story of one man who rises above his personal tragedy and decides to take matters in his own hands. He’s determined to coach refugee camp kids in cricket, who are otherwise destined to become suicide bombers. Will he succeed in straying them away from the path of destruction?”

