Streaming Guide: Saif Ali Khan movies

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Streaming on: YouTube

The 1994 action comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. It can be watched for an entertaining bromance between Saif and Akshay.

Tu Chor Main Sipahi

Streaming on: Hotstar

Watch Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s camaraderie in another action drama Tu Chor Main Sipahi. The film also stars Tabu, Amrish Puri. Anupam Kher and Deven Sharma.

Kachche Dhaage

Streaming on: YouTube

Milan Luthria’s 1999 action thriller Kachche Dhaage is about two stepbrothers Dhananjay (Saif Ali Khan) and Aaftab (Ajay Devgn) who hate each other. But fate brings them together when a border mafia frames them in a murder case, and they have to escape while being handcuffed together. The music of the film was composed by music maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Aarzoo

Streaming on: ZEE5

The only movie where Saif Ali Khan shared screen space with Madhuri Dixit, Arzoo has a love triangle at the centre of its plot. A pregnant Pooja (Madhuri) marries Amar (Saif) after her boyfriend Vijay (Akshay Kumar) dies. But her life turns topsy turvy when she learns Vijay is not dead and has returned to take their son away from her. The movie stars Amrish Puri and Paresh Rawal in negative roles.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Streaming on: YouTube

If you are looking for a movie to stream with family, this is the one. You will get a lot of ‘gyaan’ on family values and ‘sanskaars’. The film was so ‘sanskaari’ that the lead characters were called Ram Kishen, Mamta, Vivek, Vinod and Prem.

Kya Kehna

Streaming on: Netflix, Voot

Kya Kehna can be counted as one of the first films where Saif Ali Khan played the role of a playboy. The Kundan Shah directorial is considered a film much ahead of its time. It is the story of a young girl Priya who gets pregnant, and her lover Rahul (Saif) abandons her after knowing about her pregnancy. But her best friend Ajay (Chandrachur Singh) supports her and wishes to marry her. The film has college romance, heartbreak, a loving family, tragedy, social message and finally a happy ending. It also deals with the taboo around premarital sex.

Dil Chahta Hai

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

The slice-of-life story, which revolves around three friends played by Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna, resonates with the youth even after two decades of its release. Watch the iconic Farhan Akhtar directorial for some memorable performances.

Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein

Streaming on: Hotstar

Though it was not a hit when it released in 2001, Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein gained a following over the years. Dia Mirza, R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan played the lead roles in the romantic drama helmed by Gautham Menon. Even if you have watched the film, it can be watched again just for its soul-stirring music.

Na Tum Jaano Na Hum

Streaming on: YouTube

The romantic drama starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Esha Deol had a love triangle at the centre of its plot. There’s absolutely no reason that you should stream this one even in your spare time.

Darna Mana Hai

Streaming on: Netflix

Ram Gopal Varma’s horror anthology features six different spooky stories told by six friends while they are stranded on a highway. Saif Ali Khan stars in the second story titled No Smoking where he plays a photographer. The anthology also stars Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Isha Koppikar, Nana Patekar and Sohail Khan among others.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

In Nikkhil Advani’s Kal Ho Na Ho, Saif Ali Khan played a carefree man, who after failing in several relationships, realises he is in love with his best friend Naina, played by Preity Zinta. The film is popular till date, and despite starring Shah Rukh Khan as one of the leads, Saif made the audience take notice of him.

LOC Kargil

Streaming on: YouTube

The film directed by J.P. Dutta gave a peek into the life of Indian defence personnel Captain Vikram Batra, Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav and Major Deepak Rampal who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War. The film, starring Sanjay Dutt, Ayyub Khan, Suniel Shetty, Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan among others, was based on Operation Vijay and the Battle of Tololing. It is one of the longest films in Indian cinema with a runtime of four hours and 15 minutes.

Ek Hasina Thi

Streaming on: Netflix

Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan made his Bollywood debut with Ek Hasina Thi, and the film is still etched in the memory of cinephiles. It is the story of a girl Sarika (Urmila Matondkar) who falls in love with a conniving Karan (Saif Ali Khan). His devious plan lands her in jail, but then the vengeful woman makes sure she takes her revenge on Karan. It was with this film that Saif grabbed the attention of critics as an experimental actor.

Hum Tum

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Sony LIV

Kunal Kohli’s romantic comedy Hum Tum became the first solo hit of Saif Ali Khan. The actor won the National Award for Best Actor in 2005 for his performance as a man-child. The cute cartoon strips of the film became a rage among the audience and how can we forget Saif’s Tom Cruise look from the movie.

Parineeta

Streaming on: Netflix

Parineeta, a screen adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Bengali novel of the same name, had Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt and others in the lead roles. The film’s director Pradeep Sarkar won the National Award for Best Debut Film of a Director, and Shantanu Moitra along with lyricist Swanand Kirkire wove magic with their music.

Salaam Namaste

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

After Kya Kehna and Kal Ho Na Ho, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta reunited for Siddharth Anand’s romantic comedy Salaam Namaste. The film once again had Preity’s character getting pregnant with Saif’s kid and him abandoning her after knowing of the pregnancy. But eventually, he falls in love with her again. Not one of the best works of Saif, but it can be watched on a lazy weekend when you are in a mood to have a dose of typical Bollywood-ish drama.

Being Cyrus

Streaming on: YouTube

The 2004 dark comedy Being Cyrus is Saif’s first English-language film. Helmed by Homi Adajania, it chronicles the story of a dysfunctional Parsi family. Saif’s character Cyrus is a seemingly ordinary person who becomes a killer after he meets and makes ‘friends’ with a deranged Katy (Dimple Kapadia). It also features Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Pahwa, Boman Irani and Simone Singh. The film was appreciated for its engaging plot and brilliant performances.

Omkara

Streaming on: YouTube, ZEE5

Saif Ali Khan delivered an unforgettable performance as Langda Tyagi in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara. The film was inspired by William Shakespeare’s Othello, a tale of friendship, jealousy and betrayal. Apart from an engaging story, it had some spectacular performances by Ajay Devgn, Konkona Sensharma and Vivek Oberoi.

Ta Ra Rum Pum

Streaming on: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

If you wish to spend your next week off with your kids, you can stream Ta Ra Rum Pum. It is a feel-good film with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is about a man, RV, who is fond of cars and loves racing but is reckless when it comes to planning his finances. He gets married and leads a happy life with his wife and two children. But the life of this sweet happy family turns upside down when RV gets injured in a car crash.

Race, Race 2

Streaming on: Netflix

Abbas Mustan’s Race and Race 2 stars a good looking ensemble cast, pristine locations and lavish cars. Filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan delivered intriguing thrillers with Race and Race 2, and critics appreciated the two films for their gripping plot. Both films were box office winners.

Tashan

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, YouTube

The first film to bring together Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the silver screen, Tashan is an action-comedy directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film also has Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor in significant roles. The film has nothing great about it and can be watched only for some beautifully shot songs and one or two one-liners by Akshay and Anil.

Love Aaj Kal

Streaming on: Eros Now

Jai (Saif Ali Khan) and Meera (Deepika Padukone) of Imtiaz Ali’s romantic comedy Love Aaj Kal are one of the most-adored onscreen couples of Bollywood. The film narrated the love stories of two generations and showed how the definition of love has changed over the years. Special mention to music composer Pritam for giving some unforgettable melodies (“Chor Bazari”, “Twist”, “Dooriyan” and “Aaj Din Chadeya”).

Kurbaan

Streaming on: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

The 2009 action-thriller Kurbaan brought back Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor together. It also stars Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza and Om Puri among others. Shubhra Gupta in her review of the film wrote, “Kurbaan raises thorny questions and prepares us for tough answers. It is an important, relevant film. It is also that rare Hindi film which has a real pair of lovers. Saif and Kareena flirt and kiss and cuddle and have a hard time keeping their hands off each other. Both play well together, but it is Khan who grabs you much more: when he is on, you see the character, not the actor.”

Aarakshan

Streaming on: Netflix

Prakash Jha’s film Aarakshan explores the reservation system in India for scheduled tribes and castes in educational organisations and government departments. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee among others.

Agent Vinod

Streaming on: Eros Now

Don’t opt to watch this film just by seeing Andhadhun fame Sriram Raghavan’s name in the credits. This is one of those Saif Ali Khan movies which even if you skip watching, you won’t miss anything.

Cocktail

Streaming on: Eros Now, Voot, YouTube

This is one of the many films where Saif Ali Khan played a womaniser. He plays a carefree man Gautam who unexpectedly falls in love with a simple girl Meera (Diana Penty) instead of her much urban and free-spirited friend Veronica (Deepika Padukone). While Homi Adajania directed the film, Imtiaz Ali wrote its screenplay.

Go Goa Gone

Streaming on: Eros Now, Voot, YouTube

Go Goa Gone, a quirky zombie-comedy directed by Raj & DK, stars Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari. It revolves around a rave party where all the guests turn into zombies.

Rangoon

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Rangoon, set in the pre-independence era, has a love triangle between its lead characters, played by Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, at the centre of its narrative. Kangana’s performance as Julia, which held a stark resemblance to 1930s stunt actor Nadia, and Vishal Bhardwaj’s attention to detail in creating the 1940s India impressed critics.

Chef

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Chef, an Indian remake of the American movie of the same name, is a slice-of-life film directed by Raja Krishna Menon. It is about a failing chef and father trying to get his life in order, professionally as well as personally.

Kaalakaandi

Streaming on: Hotstar

A dark comedy, Kaalakaandi is the story of six characters from different worlds — urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly. It is backed by an ensemble cast including Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam. According to director Akshat Verma, the film shows “who people are when no one is looking.”

Baazaar

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Saif Ali Khan plays a stock market hotshot in Baazaar. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh, Rohan Mehra and Radhika Apte. The synopsis of the film reads, “Bada aadmi Bann ne ke liye, line cross karni padti hai. Baazaar is subject to market risk.”

Laal Kaptaan

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Laal Kaptaan a 1.5 stars rating. In her review, she wrote, “Laal Kaptaan, set in pre-Independence India, tracks a naga sadhu who is on a dangerous quest. Saif Ali Khan, who spends most of his time togged out as naga sadhu, face streaked with white and black, long dreadlocks snaking down his back, wielding swords and scabbards, is a sight. But the plot, such as there is, doesn’t hold, making the characters struggle for relevance.”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

To stream on: Hotstar

Saif Ali Khan’s latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which features the actor as the villain Udaybhan Rathod, will soon be available to stream on Hotstar. The film is set in 1670 when the Marathas fought the Mughals to get back the fort at Kondana.

Other Saif Ali Khan films available on streaming platforms are Humshakals (Hotstar), Happy Ending (Eros Now), Phantom (Netflix, SonyLIV, YouTube) and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, YouTube).

