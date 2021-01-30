Streaming Guide: Richa Chadha movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube.

This edition features Bollywood actor Richa Chadha who has movies like Masaan, Fukrey, Gangs of Wasseypur, Section 375 and Lahore Confidential among others to her credit.

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

Streaming on: Netflix

Planning to watch something out of the ordinary? If yes, Dibakar Banerjee directorial Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! is the perfect pick. The film is said to be based on the real-life antics of Delhi crook Bunty. Abhay Deol leads the ensemble cast, including Manjot Singh, Manu Rishi, Paresh Rawal and Richa Chadha.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director Anurag Kashyap’s gritty gangster drama revolved around gangster Sardar Khan (Manoj Bajpayee) and his power struggle with coal-mining kingpin Ramadhir Singh (Tigmanshu Dhulia) in Dhanbad. The film boasted some striking performances by Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Piyush Mishra, Huma Qureshi, Dhulia and Richa Chadha. The second part of the film hit screens two months after the release of Gangs of Wasseypur.

Fukrey

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Richa Chadha delivered one of her career-best performances in the comedy-drama Fukrey. Her role of a female goon Bholi Punjaban brought her a lot of appreciation. Her crude yet colourful lingo came as a surprise to many. Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba kept the audience engaged with an interesting and funny story of four loafer boys and their dreams. The other cast members, Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi were brilliant too.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Streaming on: Eros Now, SonyLIV, Youtube, Amazon Prime Video

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was inspired by Romeo and Juliet’s love story. While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone played the lead roles, they were ably supported by Supriya Pathak, Sharad Kelkar, Richa Chadha and Gulshan Devaiah.

Masaan

Streaming on: Netflix

Neeraj Ghaywan directorial Masaan tells the story of Devi (Richa Chadha) ridden with guilt after her intimate encounter gets recorded. Richa’s performance in the movie was second to none, and in her own words, the film was one of her “toughest” projects. Also starring Sanjay Mishra, Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi in pivotal roles, the Varanasi-set movie revolved around a bunch of characters trying to escape their small town moralities.

Sarbjit

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Sarbjit is based on the real-life story of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who languished in a Pakistani jail for 23 years, while his sister Dalbir Kaur fought relentlessly for her brother’s release. Omung Kumar’s film is a little melodramatic.

Fukrey Returns

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

This time around the audience got to see more of Bholi Punjaban aka Richa Chadha and her quirky antics. After being conned by the four boys (Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh) in the 2013 release Fukrey, Bholi Punjaban plans to take her revenge. But unlike Fukrey, Fukrey Returns failed to tickle the funny bone and ended up as a lacklustre affair.

Love Sonia

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Starring Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha, Frieda Pinto, Demi Moore, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Adil Hussain and Sai Tamhankar, Tabrez Noorani’s Love Sonia is a harrowing tale of a 17-year-old girl Sonia who is out to rescue her sister from the clutches of sex traffickers. Richa was honoured with an outstanding achievement award at the London Indian Film Festival for her performance in the movie. Also, the movie won laurels globally at several film festivals.

Section 375

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Calling the Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha starrer ‘a solid courtroom drama’, The Indian Express film critic wrote in her review, “Section 375: Marzi Ya Zabardasti has an on-the-nose title, but manages to include several welcome, complex grey areas in its telling. It is a solid courtroom drama, with good performances all round, which keeps us engaged right through, even through some of the film’s hiccups. To produce disturbing evidence of physical harm in camera is one thing, but to display it repeatedly to the court and to us, the audience, borders on the voyeuristic. Not nice. Also, the conflation of national pride and rape statistics in India is ludicrous and wrong: rape is a crime, and it needs punishment, wherever in the world it happens to be committed.”

Panga

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

The sports drama, helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, focuses on the life of a former Indian Kabaddi player who defies society’s expectations from middle-aged woman to make a comeback. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. Stream it if you are in a mood to watch something light-hearted.

Inside Edge

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

If you are a fan of cricket, then Amazon Prime Video web series Inside Edge is for you. It chronicles the murky side of cricket. The story revolves around Zarina Malik, an actor played by Richa Chadda, who co-owns a cricket team, Mumbai Mavericks, in the Power Play League (PPL). She is put on the spot when the co-owner of her team goes bankrupt. Apart from Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Angad Bedi and Aamir Bashir play important roles in the web series.

Lahore Confidential

Streaming on: ZEE5

The Kunal Kohli directorial is part of a thriller franchise that started with Mouni Roy-starrer London Confidential: The Chinese Conspiracy, created by S Hussain Zaidi. It stars Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh in the lead roles along with Karishma Tanna and Khalid Siddiqui. The film is described as a “contemporary, elegant and thrilling love story of two spies that will put them in a tug of war with each other.”