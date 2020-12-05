Streaming Guide: Rasika Dugal movies and web series

Rasika Dugal's latest film Darbaan is streaming on ZEE5..

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube.

This edition features actor Rasika Dugal who has films like Qissa, Manto and Once Again, and web series Mirzapur, Made In Heaven, Out Of Love and Delhi Crime among others to her credit.

Qissa

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A still from the movie Qissa. A still from the movie Qissa.

Anup Singh directorial Qissa tells the story of a Sikh family post the partition. Umber Singh (Irrfan Khan) tries to forge a new life for his family while keeping their true identities a secret from their community. Qissa has an ensemble cast including Tillotama Shome, Rasika Dugal and Tisca Chopra. Watch it for a heartwarming story and some brilliant performances by the entire cast.

Manto

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Rasika Dugal in Manto. Rasika Dugal in Manto.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto is based on the life of Urdu writer Saadat Hassan Manto. Directed by Nandita Das, the film has Rasika Dugal in the role of Manto’s wife Safia. In her review of the film, The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “There are some striking moments in the film, but they remain moments: a soiree with Ashok Kumar and other popular stars of the 40s is particularly lovely. Dugal, as Manto’s pillar of strength, shines, and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s Shyam is vivid and alive. The same cannot be said of Nawazuddin’s playing of Manto. There is a gap, a curious distance, between the vision and the execution, and much of the film, including Nawaz, resides in it.”

Once Again

Streaming on: Netflix

The Kanwal Sethi directorial follows the story of widow Tara, played by Shefali Shah, and a lonely man Amar (Neera Kabi). Both of them are willing to give love another chance but are somewhere affected by society and their respective kids (Rasika Dugal, Priyanshi Painyuli, Bidita Bag). Now, how both of them make their way to each other makes for the crux of Once Again. Though it’s a heartwarming tale of love, at one hour and forty minutes, the film feels too long. It would have worked wonders had it been a short film.

Hamid

Streaming on: Netflix

Rasika Dugal in Hamid. Rasika Dugal in Hamid.

Aijaz Khan directorial Hamid is a beautiful film about an eight-year-old Kashmiri boy’s search for his father. Hamid believes 786 is god’s phone number and tries to reach out to god through his father’s old mobile phone. After trying several combinations, he connects to Ajay, a CRPF soldier, whom Hamid mistakes for god. The film stars Talha Arshad Reshi, Vikas Kumar, Rasika Dugal and Sumit Kaul.

Lootcase

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Lootcase stars Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, Gajaraj Rao and Vijay Raaz. Lootcase stars Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, Gajaraj Rao and Vijay Raaz.

The 2020 comedy-drama Lootcase is a light, entertaining film about a man next door Milan Nanda (Kunal Kemmu) who is trying to earn enough money for his family but is always ridiculed by wife Lata (Rasika Dugal). Nanda’s life takes an interesting turn when he finds a bag filled with money.

Powder

Streaming on: Netflix, SonyLIV

One of the finest limited series to air on Indian television, Powder revolves around drug kingpin Naved Ansari (Pankaj Tripathi) and Usmaan Ali Malik (Manish Chaudhury), a senior officer in the Mumbai branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who has pledged to nab Ansari. This is one of those Indian TV series which didn’t get its due when it originally released in 2010 on Sony TV.

A Suitable Boy

Streaming on: Netflix

Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy is a miniseries adaptation of Vikram Seth’s eponymous hefty novel of the same name. Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, and Ram Kapoor play lead roles in the series. The story centres around a 19-year-old university student Lata (Maniktala), who struggles with her life being mapped out thanks to old traditions and an overbearing mother who wants to find her a suitable husband.

Humorously Yours

Streaming on: TVF

Vipul Goyal and Rasika Dugal in Humorously Yours. Vipul Goyal and Rasika Dugal in Humorously Yours.

TVF original Humorously Yours takes us through the life of a struggling stand-up comic Vipul Goyal who is waiting for that one breakthrough performance. Meanwhile, his domestic problems with wife Kavya (Rasika Dugal) make us believe that it’s not all fun for funny people in reality. Though not as ‘humorous’ as the title promises, the fictitious account of Vipul’s life is an interesting watch for those who are intrigued to know the story behind well-timed stand-up routines.

Chutney

Streaming on: Youtube

A little over 16 minutes, Chutney features Tisca Chopra, Adil Hussain and Rasika Dugal. The short film is set in Model Town and revolves around a vivacious housewife Rasika (Dugal) who is having an extramarital affair with Vanita’s (Chopra) husband Viri (Hussain).

Mirzapur

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Rasika Dugal plays Beena Tripathi in Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur. Rasika Dugal plays Beena Tripathi in Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur.

Rasika Dugal stuns with her role of Beena Tripathi in crime-thriller Mirzapur. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the show’s central theme is woven around crime, violence and politics. Though most of the action happens around the male characters (Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharmaa, Vikrant Massey) in the series, the female characters here are no damsels in distress. Apart from Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma also impresses with her performance as Gajgamini Gupta.

Made In Heaven

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A poster of Amazon Prime Video’s Made In Heaven. A poster of Amazon Prime Video’s Made In Heaven.

The nine-episode web series narrates the story of wedding planners Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur), who run a company named Made in Heaven. In every episode, Tara and Karan manage a new wedding, and as they deal with people involved in each wedding, you are made to question the sanctity of marriage as an institution. Rasika Dugal appeared in one of the episodes of the series as Nutan Yadav whose marriage is arranged to a boy only to accelerate her father’s political ambitions.

Delhi Crime

Streaming on: Netflix

In Delhi Crime, Dugal essayed the role of Neeti, one of the police officers investigating the 2012 Delhi gang rape. Written and directed by Ritchie Mehta, the seven-part series, also starring Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang, recently won the Best Drama Series award at International Emmy Awards.

Out of Love

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Rasika Dugal in Out Of Love. Rasika Dugal in Out Of Love.

Rasika Dugal-led Out of Love, adapted from the BBC series Doctor Foster, is about doctor Meera Kapoor, who discovers that her husband Akarsh (Purab Kohli) has been cheating on her. The series explores how a marriage suffers due to infidelity.

Darbaan

Streaming on: ZEE5

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Bipin Nadkarni, Darbaan stars Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Rasika Dugal and Flora Saini. The film narrates the story of the friendship between a master and his caretaker who belong to different social strata. It borrows its narrative from Rabindranath Tagore’s short story Khokababur Pratyabartan.

