Streaming Guide: Ranveer Singh movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who has films like Band Baaja Baraat, Gully Boy, Simmba, Padmaavat and Gunday among more to his credit.

Band Baaja Baraat

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Maneesh Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh in a still from Band Baaja Baraat. Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh in a still from Band Baaja Baraat.

In 2010, Ranveer Singh’s Bitto Sharma, with dialogues like “break pakode ki kasam”, sneaked his way into our hearts. Ranveer’s relatable ‘dilli boy’ gave a much-needed break from many fictionalised characters on celluloid at that time.

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Maneesh Sharma

Ladies v/s Ricky Bahl saw Ranveer Singh in various avatars. Ladies v/s Ricky Bahl saw Ranveer Singh in various avatars.

It’s the three pretty ladies, played by Parineeti Chopra, Dippanita Sharma and Aditi Sharma, along with street smart Ishika Desai (Anushka Sharma) versus con-man Ricky Bahl (Ranveer Singh). Though the film didn’t impress the critics, it wouldn’t do any harm to watch a charming Ranveer duping women of their money while being a die-hard romantic.

Lootera

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera is loosely based on O Henry’s short story The Last Leaf. The film has Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha essaying intense roles of star-crossed lovers. It is a cinematic treat set in the 1950s with Dev Anand music playing on the radio but loses its grip over the viewers in the second half. The major problem with the film is its pace because at times it gets boring. However, despite a few shortcomings, the film cannot be missed if you like watching love stories.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Streaming on: Sony LIV

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Ram-Leela.

In 2013, Bollywood fans got a charismatic on-screen couple in Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is a retelling of the story of Romeo and Juliet. From music, majestic dance sequences, colourful costumes, lavish sets, dramatic narrative and the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair, the film had all Bhansali quirks. Stream this one if you are in a mood to listen to some Bollywood-ish dialogue-baazi.

Gunday

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Set in the 1980s, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gunday is the story of two best friends Bikram and Bala (Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh) who fall in love with a cabaret dancer (Priyanka Chopra). This creates a misunderstanding between them, and soon they turn from friends to rivals. Arjun and Ranveer bring the liveliness of their off-screen friendship onto the screen, and that becomes the only USP of the film which otherwise is marred by a poor and a predictable script.

Kill Dil

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV

Director: Shaad Ali

No matter how big a fan you are of Ranveer Singh, avoid his immensely dull movie Kill Dil. Full marks for bringing together Govinda and Ranveer on the celluloid but did the makers forgot they needed a solid script too.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s multi-starrer Dil Dhadakne Do (2015). Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar’s multi-starrer Dil Dhadakne Do (2015).

Narrated by a dog named Pluto, Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do is the story of a dysfunctional upper-class Punjabi family who take a ten-day cruise. Through the multi-starrer, Zoya Akhtar showcased the reality of today’s society and how family values have changed with time.

Bajirao Mastani

Streaming on: Voot, YouTube

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bajirao Mastani was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bajirao Mastani was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Bajirao Mastani narrates the passionate love story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao (Ranveer Singh) and his second wife Mastani (Deepika Padukone). However, the scene-stealer in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic drama is Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai.

Befikre

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Aditya Chopra

“Befikre ticks practically every single box which constitutes the Yashraj canon. You can’t do better than Paris, gorgeous location-wise. Ranveer Singh oozes that certain irrepressible X factor, and he is paired with Vaani Kapoor who added zing to the previous Yashraj ‘prem kahani’ she featured in. It’s all there, and yet, Befikre never quite rises above its shiny surface, and the absence of a story. In its best moments, it has sparkle, but those few and far between; in the rest, it stays bland and familiar,” The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review of Befikre.

Padmaavat

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat also starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat also starred Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor

Undoubtedly, the best of Ranveer Singh! After presenting Ranveer as a Maratha warrior in Bajirao Mastani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali made the actor play an out-and-out psychopath and a manic-obsessive ruler Alauddin Khilji in his 2018 film Padmaavat. Though Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor were good in the film, it’s difficult to give any reason other than Ranveer’s electrifying performance to watch Padmaavat. After watching the movie, many felt it should have been titled Khilji.

Simmba

Streaming on: ZEE5

Director: Rohit Shetty

Honestly, it felt Ranveer Singh finally got to be his loud and eccentric self on screen in Rohit Shetty’s masala entertainer Simmba. If you haven’t watched it yet, you are missing out on some over-the-top entertainment.

Gully Boy

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy was India’s official entry to the Oscars. Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy was India’s official entry to the Oscars.

Gully Boy was inspired by the life of rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. Not just Ranveer Singh or Alia Bhatt, every actor in the Zoya Akhtar directorial has done a commendable job. The movie was selected as India’s official entry in the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards.

