Streaming Guide: Randeep Hooda movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Eros Now, ZEE5 and YouTube, among others.

This edition features Randeep Hooda who has films like Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Murder 3, Kick, Sultan, Highway and Love Aaj Kal, among others, to his credit. The actor will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Monsoon Wedding

Streaming on: YouTube

Neha Dubey, Pravin Dabas and Randeep Hooda in Monsoon Wedding. (Express archive photo) Neha Dubey, Pravin Dabas and Randeep Hooda in Monsoon Wedding. (Express archive photo)

Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding follows the story of the Verma family who is preparing for their daughter’s wedding to an NRI in New Delhi. Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey, Shefali Shah, Vijay Raaz, Rajat Kapoor and Randeep Hooda star in the film, which is a refreshing take on the culture of arranged marriage in upper-middle-class Indian families.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Streaming on: MX Player

In her review of the film, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The big strengths of the slickly shot film are the two principal leads, Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut. As Sultan Mirza, Devgn breathes freshness into a character we’ve seen several times before ( he has done it himself in ‘Company), his rise to the top of the mafia pile speedily etched: the soot-laden lad who shovels coal all day long on the docks turns into a man who dresses all in white, all the time, and engages in black-marketeering of an order the country had never witnessed before, the smuggled Johnny Walkers and the Wrangler jeans and the gold coins pouring in through Bombay’s porous shoreline.”

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster

Streaming on: Netflix, Voot

A Poster of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. A Poster of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster.

Randeep Hooda essays the role of a gangster and a lover in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. The film has a love triangle at its centre. Madhavi Devi (Mahi Gill), who is married to Aditya Pratap Singh (Jimmy Sheirgill), falls in love with a young man and a contract killer Babloo (Randeep Hooda). Watch it for an engaging narrative of love, betrayal and politics.

Murder 3

Streaming on: YouTube

The third film in Mahesh Bhatt’s Murder franchise, Murder 3 is the official remake of a Spanish film titled La Cara Oculta (The Hidden Face). It revolves around Vikram (Randeep Hooda), a wildlife photographer in South Africa who shifts to Mumbai for fashion photography. His girlfriend (Aditi Rai Hydari), who has a flourishing career as an architect in South Africa, moves with him too. But one day, she goes missing. And, Vikram finds another girlfriend in bartender Nisha (Sara Loren) who starts living with him in his lavish yet spooky house. You can enjoy an interesting plot twist in the second half only if you manage to survive the film till then.

Bombay Talkies

Streaming on: Netflix, Youtube

A poster of Bombay Talkies. A poster of Bombay Talkies.

The 2013 anthology film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, celebrated 100 years of Hindi cinema. It showcased the power of cinema. K Jo’s short film Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh is about a couple played by Rani Mukerji and Randeep Hooda. Their life takes a dramatic turn when Hooda’s character accepts his sexuality. The sensitive topic has been handled well by Karan Johar.

Highway

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Alia Bhatt with Randeep Hooda in Highway. (Express archive photo)

The Imtiaz Ali directorial revolves around an urban girl Veera, played by Alia Bhatt, who ends up suffering from Stockholm syndrome when she falls in love with her kidnapper Mahabir, played by the talented Randeep Hooda. Apart from Alia, Randeep and the plot, another reason to watch Highway is AR Rahman’s soulful music.

Kick

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Randeep Hooda played a cop in Randeep Hooda played a cop in Salman Khan ’s Kick.

Helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick is your typical Bollywood masala entertainer starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, Mithun Chakraborty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is an official remake of the 2009 Telugu film of the same name.

Sarbjit

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Randeep Hooda in Sarbjit. Randeep Hooda in Sarbjit.

Omung Kumar film Sarbjit is based on the real-life story of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who languishes in a Pakistani jail for 23 years, while his sister Dalbir Kaur fights relentlessly for her brother’s release. Randeep Hooda plays the titular role while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays his sister Dalbir. Richa Chadha essays the role of Sarbjit’s wife Sukhpreet Kaur.

Sultan

Streaming on: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Randeep Hooda and Salman Khan on the set of Sultan. Randeep Hooda and Salman Khan on the set of Sultan.

In Ali Abbas Zafar’s sports drama Sultan, Randeep Hooda plays Salman Khan’s wrestling coach. Also starring Anushka Sharma in the lead role, the film was tagged “blockbuster” and “brilliant”.

Baaghi 2

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

A poster of Baaghi 2. A poster of Baaghi 2.

Baaghi 2, based on the Telugu film Kshanam, features Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani in the leading roles, with Randeep Hooda playing a cop with a unique name: Loha “LSD” Singh Dhull. The film is filled with cliche moments, but if what you want is an action movie, this one does the job.

Love Aaj Kal

Streaming on: Netflix

Randeep Hooda and Imtiaz ali on the set of Love Aaj Kal. Randeep Hooda and Imtiaz ali on the set of Love Aaj Kal.

In Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, Randeep Hooda plays cafe owner Raj, a sort of conduit between the two eras represented in the film. The movie failed to impress critics and cinephiles.

Streaming Guide | Gulzar | Anurag Kashyap | Hrithik Roshan | Priyanka Chopra | Imtiaz Ali | Vishal Bhardwaj | Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Ayushmann Khurrana | Hrishikesh Mukherjee | Anees Bazmee | Rajkumar Hirani | Ashutosh Gowariker | Bollywood movies of 2019 | Salman Khan | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Saif Ali Khan | Disha Patani | Kartik Aaryan | Vicky Kaushal | Taapsee Pannu | Tiger Shroff | Kundan Shah | Ranveer Singh | Rohit Shetty | Hansal Mehta | Ranbir Kapoor | Varun Dhawan | Karan Johar | Anushka Sharma | Alia Bhatt | Shoojit Sircar | Abhay Deol | Deepika Padukone | Vinay Pathak | Zoya Akhtar | Sushmita Sen | Abhishek Bachchan | Aditi Rao Hydari | Amit Sadh | Neeraj Pandey | Vidya Balan | Prakash Jha | Janhvi Kapoor | Swara Bhasker | Aditya Roy Kapur | Pankaj Tripathi | Sumeet Vyas | Ali Abbas Zafar | Sudhir Mishra | Vikrant Massey | Shweta Basu Prasad | Pratik Gandhi | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Shah Rukh Khan| Hrithik Roshan | Akshay Kumar | Anurag Basu | Bobby Deol | Rajeev Khandelwal | Rasika Dugal | Sanjay Dutt | Bollywood movies of 2020 | Satish Kaushik| Kajol | Dimple Kapadia | Richa Chadha | Manoj Bajpayee | Parineeti Chopra | Shahid Kapoor | Alankrita Shrivastava | Rajkummar Rao | Akshaye Khanna | Ajay Devgn | Dia Mirza | Mohit Suri | Manav Kaul

Extraction

Streaming on: Netflix

Randeep Hooda in a still from his Netflix film Extraction. (Photo: Randeep Hooda/Instagram) Randeep Hooda in a still from his Netflix film Extraction. (Photo: Randeep Hooda/Instagram)

The action thriller, helmed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, marked the Hollywood debut of Randeep Hooda. The actor played the role of former special forces officer Saju Rav in the film, which revolved around Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary who is out on his life’s most deadly extraction. Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Golshifteh Farhani, Pankaj Tripathi, Suraj Rikame also starred in the movie.