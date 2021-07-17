Streaming Guide: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among others.

This edition features Bollywood filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who has films like Aks, Rang De Basanti, Delhi-6, and Mirzya to his credit. Recently, his film Toofaan had a digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Aks

Streaming on: YouTube

A poster of Aks. A poster of Aks.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra made his directorial debut with the crime thriller Aks. It revolved around an assassin Raghavan Ghatge (Manoj Bajpayee) who is hanged to death, but killings that are identical to his modus operandi continue. The hunt for a copycat leads to policeman Manu Verma (Amitabh Bachchan) who had arrested the assassin and later got possessed by his spirit. The film also stars Raveena Tandon and Nandita Das. It was appreciated by the critics but it failed to mint money at the box office.

Rang De Basanti

Streaming on: Netflix

A still from Rang De Basanti. A still from Rang De Basanti.

The film, helmed by Mehra, narrated the story of a group of youngsters who get inspired by Indian freedom fighters and take on cudgels against injustice and corruption. Starring Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Madhavan and Alice Patten, it is a cult classic, which entertains while offering a social message. Special mention to AR Rahman’s music in the movie.

Delhi-6

Streaming on: Netflix

Set in Old Delhi, Delhi 6 is the story of Roshan Mehra (Abhishek Bachchan), who accompanies his grandmother (Waheeda Rehman) to India. In her review of the film, Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The trouble with ‘Delhi 6’ is just this: Mehra is so focused on getting the setting right that he forgets to move his movie along. It’s one thing to translate the slow, old-world quality of the place; it’s quite another for your story to have to struggle to come up for air.”

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

The sports drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biopic of late legendary sprinter Milkha Singh. Farhan Akhtar slipped into the shoes of Singh for the movie and aced his role as an athlete. The makers showed various aspects of Singh’s life from the impact of the Partition on him to his struggle of becoming the best. The film is among the best Indian sports biopics.

Mirzya

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Saiyami Kher in Mirzya. Harshvardhan Kapoor and Saiyami Kher in Mirzya.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra recreated the Punjabi folklore of Mirza-Sahiban for his movie, Mirzya. It marked the Bollywood debut of Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor and Saiyami Kher. The film questions if an eternal tale of love such as Mirza Sahiban can survive in today’s time. If you have an eye for good looking people, stunning visuals and lots of drama, Mirzya is the one for you.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister

Streaming on: Netflix

A still from Mere Pyare Prime Minister. A still from Mere Pyare Prime Minister.

In Mere Pyare Prime Minister, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra focused on the issue of open defecation and lack of toilets in rural India. Set in the slums of Mumbai, it follows the story of an eight-year-old boy Kanhu and his mother Sargam (Anjali Patil). One night his mother gets raped when she goes out to relieve herself in open and that is when Kanhu decides to get a toilet built in his slum. Though well-intentioned, the film falls short of becoming great.

Toofaan

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Farhaan Akhtar’s Toofaan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Farhaan Akhtar’s Toofaan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The latest release of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra narrates the story of a thug Aziz Ali who often gets into brawls on the streets. It is his ladylove, played by Mrunal Thakur, who motivates him to put his talent to some use and he takes up boxing. But his world comes crashing down when he gets embroiled in controversy and he is banned from boxing. The makers described the film as “a tale of hope, faith and inner strength fuelled by passion and perseverance.”