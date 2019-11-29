Streaming Guide: Rajkumar Hirani movies

Rajkumar Hirani has given Hindi cinema some super hit films. Rajkumar Hirani has given Hindi cinema some super hit films.

This edition features Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani whose movies have been high on social message and goodness. He has films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Sanju, PK and 3 Idiots to his credit.

1. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Streaming on: Netflix, SonyLiv

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Sunil Dutt, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Shergill

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S gave the audience a ‘Jaadu Ki Jhappi’ and even after 16 years of the film’s release, the moment you hear the phrase, you are bound to remember every time Munna (Sanjay Dutt) comforted people with just a simple hug. The film introduced movie buffs to a new form of ‘bhaigiri’ and highlighted how sometimes the sick could also be treated with love instead of the strict behaviour of the doctors. For me, this is Rajkumar Hirani’s best film.

2. Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Vidya Balan, Boman Irani

After giving the audience a ‘Jaadu Ki Jhappi’, Rajkumar Hirani gave them ‘Gandhigiri’. The goons, Sanjay Dutt as Munna and Arshad Warsi as Circuit, resorted to non-violent ways of dealing with their enemies after learning a few principles of Mahatma Gandhi. And through them, the audience got to learn the ways of Gandhiji while enjoying some innocent laughs.

3. 3 Idiots

Streaming on: Netflix, SonyLiv

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharma Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Javed Jafferi

2009 film 3 Idiots is the film that initiated a conversation around the faulty education system and parental pressure on students that lead them to commit suicide. And, all of it was done in such an entertaining way.

4. PK

Streaming on: YouTube, Netflix, SonyLiv

Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt

It takes some courage to question religious beliefs in India. But Rajkumar Hirani did it and how. With Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead role, Hirani presented a satirical take on the prevalent superstitions in Indian society. The plot might seem serious, but its treatment makes even the reruns a fun watch.

5. Sanju

Streaming on: Netflix, Hotstar

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal

A biopic on Sanjay Dutt, Sanju featured incredible performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal. But, here Hirani missed the mark of making a good biopic. Sanju, for me, is just like any other Bollywood biopic made in la-la land. It failed in portraying Dutt’s character in its varied shades. Instead, Hirani just white-washed Dutt’s character.

