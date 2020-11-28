Streaming Guide: Rajeev Khandelwal movies and web series

Rajeev Khandelwal is currently seen in ZEE5's Naxalbari.

This edition features actor Rajeev Khandelwal who has films like Aamir, Shaitan, and web series Haq Se, Marzi and Naxalbari among others to his credit.

Aamir

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial marked the silver screen debut of Rajeev Khandelwal. It chronicled the story of a young Muslim man, Dr Aamir Ali, played by Khandelwal, who returns to Mumbai from the United Kingdom and finds himself at the mercy of extremists intending to carry out a bombing in the city. The film garnered rave reviews and is still counted among Khandelwal’s best performances.

Shaitan

Streaming on: YouTube

A black comedy, Shaitan is a gripping and an edgy thriller. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, it features some great performances by actors like Rajeev Khandelwal, Rajkummar Rao, Kalki Koechlin, Neil Bhoopalam, Kirti Kulhari and Gulshan Devaiah.

Table No. 21

Streaming on: Eros Now, YouTube

Directed by Aditya Datt, Table No 21, starring Rajeev Khandelwal, Paresh Rawal and Tina Desai, revolves around a couple on a lavish holiday and how, out of fear for their lives, they end up performing various tasks assigned by a mysterious man (Rawal). The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta opined that the film is “an amateurish stab of a film around the broad theme of wrong-doing and revenge. The plot had potential, but the execution lets it down.”

Ateet

Streaming on: ZEE5

Rajeev Khandelwal plays a soldier in the film, which also stars Priyamani and Sanjay Suri in the lead roles. Directed by Tanuj Bhramar, Ateet is about a soldier named Ateet (Khandelwal) who is pronounced dead during a mission. But he returns after some time only to find that his wife Jahnvi (Priyamani) has moved on in life with his senior and best friend Vishwa (Suri). This relationship drama is not a pleasant watch. What makes things worse is a supernatural twist to the story.

Court Martial

Streaming on: ZEE5

Set in a military court, Court Martial focuses on caste-based discrimination through the story of Ram Chander, a junior military officer accused of shooting his senior officers, one of whom is dead. Khandelwal plays Captain Bikash Roy, an extremely sharp defence lawyer who goes deep into the investigation of the assault.

Haq Se

Streaming on: AltBalaji

A still from Haq Se featuring Rajeev Khandelwal. A still from Haq Se featuring Rajeev Khandelwal.

Directed by Ken Ghosh, Haq Se is the story of four sisters of the Mirza family – Jannat, Meher, Bano and Amal and how they aspire to live their dreams in the turbulent setting of Kashmir. Rajeev Khandelwal essays the role of a stubborn and rude doctor Naushad Rizvi who is a single parent to his daughter.

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala

Streaming on: AltBalaji

Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Divyanka Tripathi, is a decent watch. Khandelwal’s expertise in portraying a range of emotions and his charisma is bound to work its magic on you. Since the series is set against the backdrop of cooking, the shots of scrumptious looking food might make you feel hungry. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the show also stars Priyanshu Chatterjee and Manini Mishra.

Marzi

Streaming on: Voot Select

Voot Select’s original web series Marzi, starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Aahana Kumra, is a gripping thriller that leaves you with many questions after each episode. It is the story of Dr Anurag (Khandelwal) whose dinner date with school teacher Sameera (Kumra) leads to him being accused of rape. Now, if he is really guilty or is Sameera lying makes for the narrative of Marzi. The show is owned by Kumra and Khandelwal, who with their compelling performances draw you to their side of the story.

Naxalbari

Streaming on: ZEE5

The action-thriller series, directed by Kunal Kohli, is backed by a strong ensemble cast including Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishra, Shakti Anand and Aamir Ali. The narrative of the eight-episode web series alternates between the dense jungles of Maharashtra and metropolitan cities which are increasingly becoming hotbeds for Naxal ideology. Khandelwal’s Raghav is a tough cop who is ready to go up against all odds to save the country from a Naxal uprising.

