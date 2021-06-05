Streaming Guide: Raj and DK movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube.

This edition features Bollywood director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK who have movies like Shor in the City, Happy Ending, Go Goa Gone and Unpaused among others, to their credit. The second season of their web series The Family Man 2 released on Friday.

99

Streaming on: YouTube

Starring Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Cyrus Broacha, Boman Irani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vinod Khanna, Amit Mistry and Simone Singh, 99 captures the Y2K scare and life in a newly-liberalised India. Two Mumbai-based good-hearted crooks (Kunal and Cyrus) run a small but flourishing business in fake sim cards. They are forced into working for an oily loan shark (Mahesh Manjrekar), and recover a bad loan from a hopeless liar (Boman Irani). The film is packed with some hilarious sequences, and showed early promise.

Shor in the City

Streaming on: AltBalaji

With Shor in the city, directors Raj & DK gave us some loveable characters we meet through the film’s narrative and showcased Bombay in its true essence. It featured actors Tusshar Kapoor, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Radhika Apte, Pitobash Tripathy, Nikhil Dwivedi, Girija Oak, Sundeep Kishan and Preeti Desai. The crime saga revolves around its five principle characters who struggle hard to survive in the crime-laden city. Special mention to Sachin-Jigar’s soundtrack.

Go Goa Gone

Streaming on: Eros Now

Saif Ali Khan as Boris in Go Goa Gone. Saif Ali Khan as Boris in Go Goa Gone.

The Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari starrer can be tagged as a cult film. It was Bollywood’s first attempt at making a film on a zombie apocalypse. It revolved around a rave party where all the guests turn into zombies. With the elements of horror, action and comedy added in just the right quantity, Go Goa Gone is a film that cannot be missed. The witty dialogues and ace performance by the cast make are like icing on the cake.

Happy Ending

Streaming on: Eros Now

In Happy Ending, In Happy Ending, Govinda plays a fading filmstar who makes desperate attempts to save his stardom.

Saif Ali Khan’s Yudi and Ileana D’Cruz’s Aanchal are like any other couple, who love and annoy each other in equal measure. Both of them are novelists who after spending a passionate time together, part ways. But is that the end of their story or is it the beginning of another journey? In a fast-paced narrative laced with their peculiar urbane humour, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s film has all the tropes of a rom-com. It serves all the fans of the genre well. But don’t enter it with a lot of expectations.

A Gentleman

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

A Gentleman is a stylish film with good looking lead actors, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. The action-comedy presents the story of a man in disguise of a plain-simple boring tech guy, played by Sidharth. In her review of the film, Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Some of the proceedings, especially the light-hearted banter between Malhotra and his colleague, played by Hussain Dalal, are fun. And while we are fully OD-ing on the eye-candy on display (there’s ample evidence that Malhotra and Fernandez both possess washboard abs, and other whistle-worthy attributes), we also wish that there was some more comic-book energy in the plot, which keeps sliding and slowing.”

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man Season 2. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video) Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man Season 2. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The Manoj Bajpayee led web series became a trailblazer for many Hindi spy thrillers on the OTT platforms. With its taut script, witty dialogues and top-notch performances, it became one of the best Indian web series. It chronicles the life of an intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari who is struggling hard to maintain a work-life balance. The second season of the series released on June 4 after much delay.

Unpaused

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Unpaused is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Unpaused is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Unpaused is an anthology that aims to show the importance of moving on and finding new beginnings when things look dim. It features five short films directed by Raj and DK, Nitya Mehra, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Avinash Arun. Raj and DK have helmed Glitch which stars Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher. The former plays a hypochondriac who happens to encounter a beautiful, interesting woman on a blind date. The narrative is set in the present when people are following social distancing norms.