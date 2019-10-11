Streaming Guide: Priyanka Chopra movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

Advertising

The fourth edition of Streaming Guide features global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has films like Aitraaz, Fashion, Barfi, Bajirao Mastani and Baywatch among more to her credit.

1. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Streaming on: Viu

Cast: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amrish Puri, Priyanka Chopra, Kader Khan

Director: David Dhawan

The first time the audience got to witness Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar create magic on the silver screen together was in David Dhawan’s romantic comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Movie buffs enjoyed the camaraderie between Kumar and Priyanka Chopra as well as they shared the screen for the second time after 2003 film Andaaz. The songs, dialogues, Rajpal Yadav’s comic timing and Salman and Akshay’s banter made the film a pleasant family watch on a lazy weekend.

Advertising

2. Aitraaz

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Annu Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra

Director: Abbas-Mastan

Priyanka Chopra stunned the audience as she appeared on the silver screen in a negative role in Aitraaz. Her feisty seductress role of Sonia Roy made critics look at her as the most gracious baddie. With her sheer poise and elegance, her role of an over-ambitious woman who is ready to go to any extent to get everything she ever desired brought her appreciation. She stole the thunder from Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

3. Bluffmaster!

Streaming on: Hotstar, YouTube

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patekar, Boman Irani

Director: Rohan Sippy

The heist thriller directed by Rohan Sippy might not have worked in the theaters but the film got its takers on television. Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan’s on-screen camaraderie created laughter and the songs of the film were also loved by the audience.

4. Krrish, Krrish 3

Streaming on: Sony LIV

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rekha, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi

Director: Rakesh Roshan

The success of Koi Mil Gaya made Rakesh Roshan envisage a franchise and make superhero films. Both the films had Hrithik playing superhero Krrish, who is by far the most successful and loved superhero that India has witnessed till date. Priyanka essayed the role of Hrithik’s love interest in the movie. However, Krrish 3 failed in creating the same magic as Krrish.

Also read | Streaming Guide | Gulzar | Anurag Kashyap | Hrithik Roshan

5. Don

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Om Puri

Director: Farhan Akhtar

After Aitraaz, Priyanka delivered another notable performance as ‘Junglee Billi’ aka Roma in Don, a reboot of 1978 film of the same name. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie made them the most sought after on-screen couple of Bollywood.

6. Fashion

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Arjan Bajwa, Mugdha Godse, Arbaaz Khan, Samir Soni

Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion gave Priyanka Chopra a perfect comeback after a streak of flops in the year 2007 and 2008. Her stellar performance as an ambitious small-town girl Meghna Mathur who aims to achieve big in the fashion industry established her as an actor par excellence and brought her her first National Film Award for Best Actress. The film which chronicled the journey of an aspiring model from her meetings with the model coordinators to her ruling the runway was both a critical and commercial success.

7. Kaminey

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

A Vishal Bhardwaj film, Kaminey is a story of a rivalry between twin brothers, played by Shahid Kapoor, who are very different from each other. One of them lisps and other stutters. Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Sweety, a blunt Maharashtrian girl, who is the love interest of one of the two twins. If you have watched the film, you would have heard Priyanka speak a lot of Marathi and many don’t know before the film she hardly knew the language. The music of Kaminey became a rage and for the longest time after the film’s release, people attempted to replace s with an f in their speech.

8. 7 Khoon Maaf

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, John Abraham, Irrfan Khan

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Based on a Ruskin Bond short story ‘Susanna’s Seven Husbands’ in which a womans string of spouses die suspiciously, 7 Khoon Maaf might not be a great film in terms of its narrative, but watch it for Priyanka’s performance. Watching her in the role of a badass woman Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes who kills her seven husbands was a complete treat. In times when Bollywood portrayed wives as shy and dutiful, Priyanka showed tremendous courage in being Susanna.

9. Agneepath

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra

Director: Karan Malhotra

The remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1990s hit Agneepath had Hrithik acing the role of angry young man Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. Sanjay Dutt was appreciated for his role of Kancha Cheena.

10. Barfi!

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz, Saurabh Shukla

Director: Anurag Basu

Directed by Anurag Basu, Barfi is a story of a speech and hearing challenged boy Murphy (Ranbir Kapoor) and his simple and sweet love story with autistic girl Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra). The film was selected as India’s official entry for the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ nomination for the 85th Academy Awards.

11. Mary Kom

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Darshan Kumar

Director: Omung Kumar

Helmed by Omung Kumar, Mary Kom showcases the incredible and strenuous journey of the boxing champion who accomplished several milestones for the nation. Priyanka goes above and beyond in the movie to do justice to the character of the legend.

12. Dil Dhadakne Do

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shefali Shah, Rahul Bose, Vikrant Massey

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Narrated by a dog named Pluto, Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do is a story of a dysfunctional upper-class Punjabi family who takes a 10 day trip on a cruise. Through the multi-starrer, Zoya Akhtar showcased the reality of today’s society and how family values have transformed with time. It showed how parents can be wrong too and gave courage to many to address their issues instead of brushing them under the carpet.

13. Bajirao Mastani

Streaming on: Voot

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Bajirao Mastani starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the titular roles narrated the story of love between Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and his second wife Mastani. Priyanka was Ranveer’s first wife Kashibai in the movie. All three actors made the film a pleasant watch. Ranveer was fierce as the Maratha ruler, Deepika was elegant and shared sizzling chemistry with Ranveer and Priyanka beautifully depicted the pain of being cheated by her husband.

14. Baywatch

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Jon Bass

Director: Seth Gordon

Advertising

Baywatch revolves around the leader of an elite group of lifeguards (Dwayne Johnson), who is forced to team up with a young, hotshot former Olympian (Zac Efron) to save their beloved bay. Priyanka plays villainous Victoria Deeds in the movie.