Streaming Guide: Parineeti Chopra movies

Parineeti Chopra will soon be seen in Netflix film The Girl On The Train.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube.

This edition features Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra who has movies like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Meri Pyaari Bindu and Jabariya Jodi among others to her credit. The actor will be seen in The Girl on the Train soon, which is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

It’s the three pretty ladies, played by Parineeti Chopra, Dippanita Sharma and Aditi Sharma, along with street smart Ishika Desai (Anushka Sharma) versus con-man Ricky Bahl (Ranveer Singh) in Maneesh Sharma’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Though the film got a mixed response from critics, watch it for a charming Ranveer conning women till he is done in by his heart.

Ishaqzaade

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade.

Habib Faisal’s romantic drama Ishaqzaade looks very similar to Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Chauhans and Qureshis are rivals. Parma (Arjun Kapoor) is the son of the Chauhans and Zoya (Parineeti Chopra) is the spirited daughter of the Qureshis. They fall in love and add spark to their family animosity. Watch the film for Parineeti’s impressive performance.

Shuddh Desi Romance

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Parineeti Chopra and Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Shuddh Desi Romance.

The rom-com, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is a decent watch for lovers of the genre. In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The nicest part of this romcom, which triangulates girl-boy-girl in a manner Bollywood is just waking up to, is that it lets its characters talk. Like, you know, real conversations, where faces are turned to each other, where the baat-cheet between a girl and guy moves from checking-each-other-for-size -banter to will-our-noses-fit-if-we-kiss to can’t-keep-our-hands-off-each-other level. Yes, that kind of locked-eyed, quickening breaths, leaping-libidos chat. Writer Jaideep Sahni, the man behind a bunch of excellent films, including one of my all-time favourites, Rocket Singh, lifts Shuddh Desi Romance: his characters talk, and they make us listen.”

Hasee Toh Phasee

Streaming on: Netflix

A poster of Parineeti Chopra and A poster of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra ’s Hasee Toh Phasee.

Nikhil (Sidharth Malhotra) is assigned the task of keeping a check on his fiancee’s troublemaker sister Meeta (Parineeti Chopra) at his wedding. While doing so, he falls in love with her but doesn’t profess his love because of his guilt. The Vinil Mathew directorial suffers a great deal because of a wobbly plot. It only deserves a viewing if you are really bored.

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in Meri Pyaari Bindu. Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Abhi (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Bindu (Parineeti Chopra) are childhood friends. As they grow older, they fall in love, but Bindu is a bit selfish and whimsical. She falls out of love as soon as she falls into it. Abhi is a simple boy and believes in old-school romance. Watch the film for its nostalgic vibe, Khurrana’s performance, and its soothing music.

Golmaal Again

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Golmaal Again is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise. Golmaal Again is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise.

Looking for a fun watch? Golmaal Again is a good pick. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Prakash Raj, Kunal Kemmu and Arshad Warsi among others. It is the fourth movie in Shetty’s Golmaal franchise.

Kesari

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in a still from Kesari.

The official description of the Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari reads, “Kesari is an unbelievable true story based on the Battle of Saragarhi, 1891. Touted as one of the bravest battle ever fought, 21 courageous Sikhs countered 10,000 invaders. These saffron-clad warriors fought valiantly against all odds and changed the meaning of bravery.”

Streaming Guide | Gulzar | Anurag Kashyap | Hrithik Roshan | Priyanka Chopra | Imtiaz Ali | Vishal Bhardwaj | Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Ayushmann Khurrana | Hrishikesh Mukherjee | Anees Bazmee | Rajkumar Hirani | Ashutosh Gowariker | Bollywood movies of 2019 | Salman Khan | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Saif Ali Khan | Disha Patani | Kartik Aaryan | Vicky Kaushal | Taapsee Pannu | Tiger Shroff | Kundan Shah | Ranveer Singh | Rohit Shetty | Hansal Mehta | Ranbir Kapoor | Varun Dhawan | Karan Johar | Anushka Sharma | Alia Bhatt | Shoojit Sircar | Abhay Deol | Deepika Padukone | Vinay Pathak | Zoya Akhtar | Sushmita Sen | Abhishek Bachchan | Aditi Rao Hydari | Amit Sadh | Neeraj Pandey | Vidya Balan | Prakash Jha | Janhvi Kapoor | Swara Bhasker | Aditya Roy Kapur | Pankaj Tripathi | Sumeet Vyas | Ali Abbas Zafar | Sudhir Mishra | Vikrant Massey | Shweta Basu Prasad | Pratik Gandhi | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Shah Rukh Khan| Hrithik Roshan | Akshay Kumar | Anurag Basu | Bobby Deol | Rajeev Khandelwal | Rasika Dugal | Sanjay Dutt | Bollywood movies of 2020 | Satish Kaushik| Kajol | Dimple Kapadia | Richa Chadha | Manoj Bajpayee

Jabariya Jodi

Streaming on: ZEE5

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Jabariya Jodi. Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Jabariya Jodi.

The Prashant Singh film revolves around the concept of ‘Pakadwah Shaadi’ in which the groom is kidnapped in order to avoid giving dowry. In the movie, Sidharth Malhotra plays a thug, who helps kidnap grooms and Parineeti is seen as his love interest. The Indian Express film critic Shubra Gupta called Jabariya Jodi a “confused, long-drawn mess”. In her one-star review, she wrote, “From start to finish, there’s isn’t a single shred of conviction on display. The result is a confused, unpleasing, long-drawn mess, which the viewers will ‘jabariya’ have to sit through.”