Streaming Guide: Pankaj Tripathi movies

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

This edition features actor Pankaj Tripathi who has films like Nil Battey Sannata, Anaarkali of Aarah, Fukrey, Gangs of Wasseypur, Bareilly ki Barfi and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl among others to his credit.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Streaming on: Netflix, MX Player

A poster of Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur. (Photo: Viacom 18 Motion Pictures) A poster of Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur. (Photo: Viacom 18 Motion Pictures)

Gangs Of Wasseypur, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra and Richa Chadha among others, released in two parts in 2012. In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Gangs Of Wasseypur is a sprawling, exuberant, ferociously ambitious piece of film making, which hits most of its marks. It reunites Anurag Kashyap with exactly the kind of style he is most comfortable with: hyper masculine, hyper real, going for the jugular. It’s not so much about gangs, as about men who are pushed into ‘gangstergiri’ as a thing to live by; as you go along, you see that Wasseypur is not just a place, but a state of mind, which roars and strikes after each deceptively quiet patch.”

Fukrey

Streaming on: Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube

Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and Ali Fazal in Fukrey. (Photo: Excel Entertainment)

The strength of Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial Fukrey is its characterisation. Varun Sharma as dreamer Choocha, Manjot Singh as a struggling musician Lali, Pulkit Samrat as ambitious Hunny, Pankaj Tripathi as a college watchman Punditji, and Richa Chadha as a local mistress Bholi Punjaban, make Fukrey a fun watch.

Masaan

Streaming on: Netflix

Neeraj Ghaywan’s 2015 film gave the film industry star performers like Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma. But one actor who stood out despite only two scenes in the movie was Pankaj Tripathi. The way Tripathi portrayed the innocence of his character left a smile on the face of the viewers.

Nil Battey Sannata

Streaming on: YouTube, ZEE5

Though Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Nil Battey Sannata revolves around a mother who goes back to school to ensure her daughter focuses on her studies, Tripathi’s role of a school principal is the spine of this story. Also, as you watch him in the film, you might be reminded of your school principal.

Anaarkali of Aarah

Streaming on: Dinsey+ Hotstar

Pankaj Tripathi plays a colourful character in Anaarkali of Aarah. He is a singer and a dancer who falls in love with Anarkali (or as he calls her, Anar), a singer of raunchy, innuendo-rich Bhojpuri songs. His love is pure, and all he wants is for her to be away from all sorts of misery. The film, directed by Avinash Das, drives home the importance of consent.

Newton

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Pankaj Tripathi in Newton. (Photo: Drishyam Films) Pankaj Tripathi in Newton. (Photo: Drishyam Films)

In her review of Newton, Shubhra Gupta wrote, “It’s rare that an Indian film uses dark comedy to make its points so effectively: in Newton we go from smiling to laughing outright even at its grimmest, because the film is light on its feet, and the tone is consistent right through. Director Amit V Masurkar and co-scriptwriter Mayank Tewari have crafted a strong black comedy. It is as sharp and subversive as the classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.”

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Streaming On: Netflix

Pankaj Tripathi and Pankaj Tripathi and Kriti Sanon in Bareilly Ki Barfi. (Photo: Junglee Pictures)

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa and Rajkummar Rao, has a love triangle at the centre of its narrative, but its localised treatment set it apart from other romantic comedies.

Kaala

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Pankaj Tripathi made his Tamil debut with Rajinikanth film Kaala. Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the film is a gangster drama set in the backdrop of Mumbai’s Dharavi.

Stree

Streaming on: Netflix

Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar Rao in Stree. (Photo: Maddock Films) Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar Rao in Stree. (Photo: Maddock Films)

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee and Vijay Raaz among others, delivers everything, from laughs, scares to a good story. Here, Tripathi slips into a comic character smoothly and generates laughter in the most unexpected situations, that too with a poker face.

Luka Chuppi

Streaming on: Netflix

Pankaj Tripathi in Luka Chuppi. (Photo: Maddock Films) Pankaj Tripathi in Luka Chuppi. (Photo: Maddock Films)

Luka Chuppi is a light-hearted story of Guddu (Kartik Aaryan) and Rashmi (Kriti Sanon) who meet in an arranged marriage set-up and decide to be in a live-in relationship before deciding on marriage. Things go fine between them until Guddu’s family discovers that the duo are living together. To avoid further complications, Guddu and Rashmi in a haste claim they are already married. How they deal with their respective families while trying to get married in real makes for an entertaining watch. Pankaj Tripathi plays the quirky character of Guddu’s elder brother who is unable to find a suitable match for himself and thus tries to create troubles for Guddu.

Super 30

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his programme which trains underprivileged children for the IIT entrance examinations. While Hrithik Roshan plays Anand Kumar in the movie, Pankaj Tripathi is seen here as a local, corrupt minister Shri Ram Singh who plans to get Anand killed.

Angrezi Medium

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Pankaj Tripathi appears in an extended cameo in Angrezi Medium, and for the actor, the film was his “guru dakshina” to late actor Irrfan Khan. Helmed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium explores a father-daughter relationship and how a father is ready to go to any length to fulfil the dreams of his daughter.

Extraction

Streaming on: Netflix

Sam Hargrave directorial Extraction is based on an original script by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo. In the film, Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary who embarks on a deadly mission. Though Pankaj Tripathi features in a cameo in the action-thriller, his role is important to the story.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Streaming on: Netflix

Pankaj Tripathi plays Anup Saxena, father of Janhvi Kapoor’s character in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. (Photo: Dharma Productions/Instargram) Pankaj Tripathi plays Anup Saxena, father of Janhvi Kapoor’s character in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. (Photo: Dharma Productions/Instargram)

The biopic on the life of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who became the first Indian women fighter pilots to venture into a war zone, is directed by Sharan Sharma. While Janhvi Kapoor earned praise for her portrayal of the titular character, it was Pankaj Tripathi’s role of her encouraging and supportive father which won hearts. If not anything, watch the movie for a beautiful father-daughter relationship.

Powder

Streaming on: Sony LIV, Netflix

Pankaj Tripathi in TV series Powder. Pankaj Tripathi in TV series Powder.

One of the finest limited series to air on Indian television, Powder revolves around drug kingpin Naved Ansari (Pankaj Tripathi) and Usmaan Ali Malik (Manish Chaudhury), a senior officer in the Mumbai branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who has pledged to nab Ansari. This is one of those Indian TV series which didn’t get its due when it originally released in 2010 on Sony TV.

Sacred Games

Streaming on: Netflix

Pankaj Tripathi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Netflix) Pankaj Tripathi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Netflix)

Pankaj Tripathi as godman Guruji in Sacred Games is one of the most memorable characters of the actor. In her review, Ektaa Malik wrote, “Tripathi’s spectacular turn as Guruji, in the sublime golden settings of an ashram in Croatia, is a major throwback to Bhagwan Osho Rajneesh, and Batya (Kalki Koechlin) could easily pass off as Sheela. Tripathi delivers as the seeped-in-evil-but-clad-in-subtle-mustard-garb-godman who speaks in soothing mellifluous tones. All of this, he does successfully with a straight face and earnest belief — unlike his trademark look, of him enjoying a private joke at the expense of the public at large — even the scene where he is making out with Gaitonde.”

Mirzapur

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Pankaj Tripathi played Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video) Pankaj Tripathi played Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Pankaj Tripathi is at his best as Kaleen Bhaiya aka Akhandanand Tripathi, the crime kingpin of Mirzapur, in Amazon Prime Video original web series Mirzapur. Also starring Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Divyendu Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mirzapur revolves around drugs, guns and lawlessness. It depicts the rule of mafia dons, the rivalry and crime prevailing in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

Criminal Justice

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Pankaj Tripathi plays a lawyer in Criminal Justice. (Photo: Still from trailer) Pankaj Tripathi plays a lawyer in Criminal Justice. (Photo: Still from trailer)

The Indian adaptation of BBC-produced series Criminal Justice, starring Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles, follows the story of a young, innocent cab driver Aditya (Massey) who gets charged in the murder of his passenger. His case goes for a court trial with Pankaj Tripathi and Mita Vashisht as his lawyers. Parallelly, the story delves into the transformation of a meek young boy into a complete badass inside prison.

