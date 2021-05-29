Streaming Guide: Pankaj Kapur movies and TV shows

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features actor Pankaj Kapur who has films like Chameli Ki Shaadi, Raakh, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Maqbool and The Blue Umbrella, among others, to his credit. The actor is celebrating his 67th birthday today.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Streaming on: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Vivek Vaswani, Satish Shah and Naseeruddin Shah in a still from Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. (Express Archive Photo) Vivek Vaswani, Satish Shah and Naseeruddin Shah in a still from Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. (Express Archive Photo)

The story, the acting, the non-stop madcap laugh-out-loud sequences, all makes Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro a must-watch. The film is one of the best dark comedies in Indian cinema.

Chameli Ki Shaadi

Streaming on: SonyLIV, YouTube

Pankaj Kapur and Amrita Singh in a still from Chameli Ki Shaadi. (Express archive photo) Pankaj Kapur and Amrita Singh in a still from Chameli Ki Shaadi. (Express archive photo)

Basu Chatterjee’s 1986 comedy-drama featured Pankaj Kapur as Kallumal Koylewala, a strict father to his daughter Chameli, who turns out to be a comic character with a Hitler moustache. The film is a social comedy with some quirky characters. Charandas (Anil Kapoor) falls in love with Chameli (Amrita Singh) but their families oppose their wedding since they belong to different castes.

Ek Ruka Hua Faisla

Streaming on: YouTube

A still from Ek Ruka Hua Faisla. (Express Archive Photo) A still from Ek Ruka Hua Faisla. (Express Archive Photo)

In 1986, filmmaker Basu Chatterjee reworked the award-winning American courtroom drama, Twelve Angry Men into Ek Ruka Hua Faisla. The film starred Pankaj Kapur, Annu Kapoor, SM Zaheer, Hemant Mishra, KK Raina and Amitabh Srivastava among others. It revolved around a jury of twelve men who sit in a closed room to decide the fate of a 19-year-old boy who is under trial for stabbing his father to death. While the jury is convinced of the boy’s guilt, one of them stands up against the conviction and wants the case to be discussed. What follows is an edge-of-the-seat drama which also presents a social commentary on several issues.

Tamas

Streaming on: YouTube

Based on Bhisham Sahni’s novel of the same name, the 1987 series by Govind Nihalani is one of the most honest depictions of the Partition. Backed by a stellar cast including actors Om Puri, Deepa Sahi, Amrish Puri, AK Hangal, Dina Pathak and Pankaj Kapur, the 274-minute long TV series is one of the finest works of Indian cinema.

Raakh

Streaming on: YouTube

Aamir Khan and Pankaj Kapur in a still from Raakh. (Palador Pictures)

The critically acclaimed crime thriller Raakh featured Aamir Khan and Supriya Pathak in the lead roles along with Pankaj Kapur, Gajanan Bangera and Jagdeep. Helmed by Aditya Bhattacharya, it narrated the story of a young boy who goes against goons to avenge the rape of his girlfriend. The film brought home a slew of National Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Pankaj Kapur and Aamir Khan’s first National Award (the Special Jury Award).

Ek Doctor Ki Maut

Streaming on: YouTube, Disney Plus Hotstar

Pankaj Kapur and Shabana Azmi in Ek Doctor Ki Maut. Pankaj Kapur and Shabana Azmi in Ek Doctor Ki Maut.

Released in 1990, the Tapan Sinha classic film revolved around Dr Dipankar, played by Pankaj Kapur. With support from his wife Seema (Shabana Azmi), he comes up with ground-breaking innovation to prevent leprosy. However, being a government doctor, his research is not considered credible and he is attacked by the bureaucratic engine of the medical community. The film grabbed three National Film Awards.

Maqbool

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Pankaj Kapur in a still from Maqbool. (Express archive photo) Pankaj Kapur in a still from Maqbool. (Express archive photo)

Based on Macbeth, Vishal Bhardwaj’s acclaimed film featured Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri as greedy cops. Tabu’s Nimmi as the lonely mistress of don Abbaji (Pankaj Kapur), who seduces Maqbool (Irrfan Khan) into a web of murder, lust for power and greed, came as a revelation to the cine lovers. The film also contained some of the finest performances by Kapur, Khan, Puri and Shah.

The Blue Umbrella

Streaming on: Netflix

A still from Blue Umbrella. A still from Blue Umbrella.

The Blue Umbrella starring Pankaj Kapur and Shreya Sharma was based on Ruskin Bond’s novel of the same name. The film was awarded the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film in 2007. The critics lauded the film for the simplicity of its plot, music by Bhardwaj and Pankaj Kapur’s impeccable performance as Nandu, the shopkeeper. It is touted as a family entertainer, which you can enjoy on a lazy weekend.

Finding Fanny

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

A still from Finding Fanny. A still from Finding Fanny.

In her review of Finding Fanny, Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta called the film “occasionally pleasurable, but not entirely memorable.” She wrote, “It is an unlikely bunch, getting together for an unlikely reason, and in the way of this kind of film, we are supposed to fall in love with the characters and their quirks, as they wind their way towards their destination and discovery. Trouble is, the film is patchily quirky.”

Zabaan Sambhalke

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Zabaan Sambhal Ke was immensely popular with the audiences. Zabaan Sambhal Ke was immensely popular with the audiences.

The Hindi sitcom Zabaan Sambhal Ke is the story of engineer Mohan Bharti (Pankaj Kapur) who is forced to teach Hindi at the National Institute of Language (NIL). His students came from all corners of the country and the world. The interpersonal equations and eccentricities of the students created hilarious moments. The show became popular for its sharp writing and cast, including Pankaj Kapur, Viju Khote, Shubha Khote and Tom Alter.

Office Office

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Mussaddilal aka Pankaj Kapur has to deal with the lethargic government workers to get his work done. Sometimes he is made to go from one department to another and sometimes he has to bribe an officer with ‘samosa’ to get his file approved. Usha Madam even made him cut vegetables while she worked on his file. The show focused on corruption in the public sector and Mussaddilal’s tragedy, everyone found laughter.

JL50

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Pankaj Kapur made his digital debut with SonyLIV web series JL50. (Photo: SonyLIV) Pankaj Kapur made his digital debut with SonyLIV web series JL50. (Photo: SonyLIV)

In the Shailendra Vyas’ web series, Abhay Deol plays a CBI officer who is investigating an aeroplane crash. What is intriguing about his investigation is that the aeroplane disappeared 35 years ago in Kolkata and reappeared only now. Pankaj Kapur plays a scientist in the series. His character of Subroto Das is someone who will leave you thinking about his motivations and intentions even when the series is over.