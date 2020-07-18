Streaming Guide: Neeraj Pandey movies

Neeraj Pandey helmed Disney Plus Hostar’s hit web series Special Ops. Neeraj Pandey helmed Disney Plus Hostar’s hit web series Special Ops.

This edition features Bollywood filmmaker Neeraj Pandey who has movies like A Wednesday, Special 26 and Baby among more to his credit.

A Wednesday!

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Jimmy Sheirgill

A man sitting on the roof of an under-construction building sets the entire Mumbai police force into action as he tells them about bombs in the city. While the police commissioner is unable to track this man, the latter demands the release of four terrorists. In the 103 minutes of the film, you sit attentively watching the action unfold on a building’s terrace and a police station. Neeraj Pandey’s taut screenplay makes the film unmissable.

Special 26

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Sheirgill

Heist drama Special 26 is based on a series of real incidents from the 1980s when a group of conmen robbed politicians and businessmen by disguising as CBI and Income Tax officials. The film’s narrative is as engaging as Neeraj Pandey’s debut directorial A Wednesday, but it loses steam when it gets into romantic sequences between Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal. Still, Special 26 remains an entertaining watch with some good performances by Akshay, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee

Baby

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu

Neeraj Pandey sure knows how to stoke the patriotic fervour of cinephiles. Baby follows the story of a temporary task force set up to nab terrorists involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Akshay Kumar as Ajay Singh Rajput leads the pack, and Anupam Kher’s Shukla and Rana Daggubati’s Jai Singh Rathore ably support him. If you like watching a drama unfold without looking for logic, Baby is a decent pick.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher

The sports drama narrates the story of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, from his days of being a railway ticket checker to becoming one of the country’s best cricketers. Sushant Singh Rajput gave a career-defining performance as Dhoni. Disha Patani plays Dhoni’s love interest in the film, and Kiara Advani plays the role of his wife Sakshi. If you are a fan of Dhoni and Sushant, stream M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story on Hotstar.

Aiyaary

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher

Aiyaary is one of the weakest films from brand Neeraj Pandey. Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee both play Army officers who share a mentor-protege relationship that is challenged after a secret is revealed. The only good thing about this movie is Manoj Bajpayee.

Special Ops

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak

The eight-episode web series revolves around the manhunt for a fictitious mastermind responsible for carrying out multiple terror attacks, from the one on Parliament in 2001 to 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The web series was an instant hit among the audience. If you like edge-of-the-seat thrillers, this one should not be missed.

