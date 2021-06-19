Streaming Guide: Neena Gupta movies and shows

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features actor Neena Gupta who has films like Mandi, Woh Chokri, Badhaai Ho, Panga and Mulk, among others, to her credit. The actor has recently launched her memoir ‘Sach Kahun Toh’.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron

Streaming on: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

A still from Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. A still from Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron.

Perhaps the sharpest black comedy in Hindi cinema, Kundan Shah’s directorial debut Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is a must-watch. The film presents a unique cocktail of corruption and comedy, with a generous serving of cynicism.

Mandi

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Based on the Urdu classic Aanandi by writer Ghulam Abbas, the Shyam Benegal directorial is a satirical take on politics and sex trade. It features actors Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Neena Gupta, Om Puri and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The film which released in 1983 was set in a brothel and showcased the plight of its inhabitants and their relationships.

Woh Chokri

Streaming on: Epic On, Mubi

A still from Woh Chokri. (Photo: NFAIOfficial/Twitter) A still from Woh Chokri. (Photo: NFAIOfficial/Twitter)

The 1994 drama Woh Chokri, helmed by Subhankar Ghosh, won Neena Gupta a National Award for Best Supporting Actress. The film also starring Pallavi Joshi, Paresh Rawal and Om Puri in the lead role won two other National Awards (Best Supporting Actor and Special Jury Award). It revolves around a widow, Geeta, who gets into a live-in relationship with her neighbour Lalit Ramji (Paresh Rawal) and has a daughter Tunu (Pallavi Joshi) with him. But their lives become a living hell after Lalit abandons them. The soul of the social drama lies in Gupta and Joshi’s performances.

Streaming on: Epic On

Mahesar Dalal (Amrish Puri) is the consistent villain through all of Manik’s stories. Mahesar Dalal (Amrish Puri) is the consistent villain through all of Manik’s stories.

Shyam Benegal’s film is based on a 1952 novel The Sun’s Seventh Horse by renowned Hindi writer and playwright Dharamvir Bharati. The film has many stories interwoven into one and gives an insight into human morality. Manik Mulla (Rajit Kapur), a railway employee, lives in an apartment in Allahabad. His apartment becomes a club of sorts for his friends who have all kinds of discussions there, from political, social to literary. He narrates story of three women, played by Rajeshwari Sachdev, Pallavi Joshi and Neena Gupta. They represent three sections of society and the influence of their social environment on their romantic lives. Suraj ka Saatvan Ghoda is a brilliant book to screen adaptation.

Mulk

Streaming on: ZEE5

A still from Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk. A still from Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk.

Mulk highlights the prejudice against Muslims in India. The film chronicles the struggle of a Muslim family after one of them is declared a terrorist. The boy’s father Bilal (Manoj Pahwa) and uncle Murad (Rishi Kapoor) also come under the scanner after his death in a police encounter. This is when their Hindu daughter-in-law Aarti Mohammed (Taapsee Pannu) takes charge of the case and helps them find justice.

Badhaai Ho

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho. Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho.

This one is a must-watch for Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and Neena Gupta. The slice-of-life film is the story of a middle-aged couple getting pregnant and facing the social censure it brings along. Gajraj and Neena’s pleasant chemistry and Surekha’s one-liners made critics give Badhaai Ho a thumbs up. The film also revived Neena’s career and after it, she was bombarded with new offers.

The Last Color

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The Last Color stars Neena Gupta, Aqsa Siddiqui, Rajeswar Khanna and Aslam Sheikh. The Last Color stars Neena Gupta, Aqsa Siddiqui, Rajeswar Khanna and Aslam Sheikh.

Set in Benaras, The Last Color explores the bond between a nine-year-old flower seller Chhoti, played by Aqsa Siddique, and Neena Gupta’s Noor, a 70-year-old widow living a colourless life of abstinence. In Gupta’s words, the film is about ‘light’ and ‘hope’. Directed by Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna, the film was among 344 feature films in the running for a nomination in the Best Picture category for the 2020 Academy Awards.

Panga

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

A poster of Panga. A poster of Panga.

The sports drama, helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, focuses on the life of a former Indian kabaddi player who defies society’s expectations to make a comeback. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. Stream it if you are in a mood to watch something light-hearted.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar in a still from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar in a still from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

In the Hitesh Kewalya directorial that highlighted how India perceives homosexuality, Neena Gupta played the role of a mother of a man who is closeted. Apart from Gupta, the film starred Jitendra Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Manvi Gagroo and Manu Rishi in pivotal roles. The film’s plot revolves around the love story of two men who are trying to convince their family to accept their relationship.

Sardar Ka Grandson

Streaming on: Netflix

Sardar Ka Grandson is streaming on Netflix. Sardar Ka Grandson is streaming on Netflix.

Neena Gupta essayed the role of 90-year-old woman Sardar who is grandmother to Arjun Kapoor’s Amreek. The film was centred around a grandson’s attempt to fulfil his grandmother’s wish of revisiting her house in Pakistan. When he couldn’t take her to the country, he tries to structurally relocate the house to India.

Panchayat

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta in a still from Panchayat. Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta in a still from Panchayat.

This TVF series wins for its simplicity and the performance of its cast. The show, set in rural India, is backed by actors like Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar and Chandan Roy. Its lightweight premise will surely leave you feeling delighted and a little warm. It revolves around Abhishek (Kumar), a reluctant public servant stuck in the Phulera village of Uttar Pradesh. The sarpanch of this village is Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), but her husband, Brij Bhushan (Raghubir Yadav), is the real head.

Masaba Masaba

Streaming on: Netflix

Masaba Masaba is available on Netflix. Masaba Masaba is available on Netflix.

The Netflix series brought the mother-daughter duo of Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta together for the first time. It took the audience into the lives of the two celebrities and showed how Masaba dealt with the highs and lows of her life. You can watch the series for a great mother-daughter chemistry and the interesting twists and turns in their lives.

Khujli

Streaming on: Youtube

Khujli has been made by the YouTube channel Terribly Tiny Talkies. Written and directed by Sonam Nair, this short film, starring Jackie Shroff and Neena as a middle-aged couple, highlights the importance of open-minded discussion not just about physical intimacy, but also all avenues of a sexual relationship.

Pinni

Streaming on: Netflix

Neena Gupta takes the audience on an emotional ride in Tahira Kashyap’s short film Pinni. In it, she essays the role of housewife Sudha who is ignored by her family and is remembered only when she is required to make ‘pinni’. But eventually, she learns to put herself before her family.