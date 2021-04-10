Streaming Guide: Mohit Suri movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube.

This edition features Bollywood director Mohit Suri who has movies like Kalyug, Aashiqui 2, Awarapan and Malang among others, to his credit.

Kalyug

Streaming on: YouTube

Kunal Kemmu in a still from Kalyug. (Express archive photo) Kunal Kemmu in a still from Kalyug. (Express archive photo)

Kalyug marked actor Kunal Kemmu’s entry into Bollywood as a lead actor. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, also marked the debut of his sister Smiley Suri. It revolved around a couple, Kunal (Kunal Kemmu) and Renuka (Smiley) whose life turns upside down when their honeymoon video is leaked on the internet. Renuka dies by suicide, and Kunal decides to take revenge on those responsible for his wife’s death. The film couldn’t impress the critics but its soundtrack with songs like “Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaye” and “Aadat” topped the charts. Apart from Kunal and Smiley, the film also starred Amrita Singh, Emraan Hashmi, Deepal Shaw and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Woh Lamhe

Streaming on: YouTube

Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut in Woh Lamhe. (Express archive photo) Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut in Woh Lamhe. (Express archive photo)

The movie, starring Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut, is said to be inspired by the love story of Mahesh Bhatt and Bollywood diva Parveen Babi. Kangana stars as a Bollywood actor suffering from schizophrenia and Shiney is a movie director. The two fall in love but their love story turns tragic when Kangana’s character becomes a danger to her own life and to others. Mohit Suri has ably crafted the movie with some fine performances by the lead cast. Special mention to Pritam’s music.

Awarapan

Streaming on: YouTube

Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, Shriya Saran and Mrinalini Sharma star in this gangster drama in the lead roles. After Zeher and Kalyug, Emraan once again teamed up with Mohit Suri for action crime-thriller, where he essayed the role of a gangster with a heart-wrenching past. He falls in love with a girl who teaches him to have compassion for others. Though the film opened well, it was only a moderate commercial success. Emraan, however, did live up to the expectations of his fans. Also, the film had an excellent music score by Pritam.

Raaz: The Mystery Continues

Streaming on: YouTube

The second film in the Raaz series, Raaz: The Mystery Continues is a horror mystery which chronicles the story of a painter Prithvi, played by Emraan Hashmi, who starts seeing images of a girl’s troublesome future. Things get eerie when he meets the girl, named Nandita (Kangana Ranaut) in real and warns her about the probable misfortunes in her life. The film looks appealing initially but eventually fails to thrill.

Aashiqui 2

Streaming on: YouTube

Musical sensation Rahul (Aditya Roy Kapur) discovers the hidden talent of a small-town girl Aarohi (Shraddha Kapoor). He helps to hone her craft and falls in love with her. She soon becomes more popular than him, and he resorts to alcoholism. His addiction to alcohol results in his downfall. The film, like any other Bollywood romance, is full of drama. But the film’s soulful music has worked wonders. The song “Tum Hi Ho” is still a favourite of music lovers.

Ek Villain

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Siddharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Ek Villain. Siddharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Ek Villain.

In her review of the film, The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Mohit Suri has a gift for vivid characterisation, even if some things are underlined a tad too much. He also does a good job with weaving high-octane moments around his characters. So you don’t really twig on to the plot’s hokeyness to begin with, as Guru (Sidharth Malhotra) encounters the sprightly chatterbox Aisha (Kapoor), and the grimness dissolves into softness, and as Rakesh (Riteish Deshmukh) becomes increasingly aware of his oppressed state from one day to another. Then begin a spate of killings, and a race to the bloody finish.”

Malang

Streaming on: Netflix

A still from Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. A still from Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the action-packed masala entertainer stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Though the film doesn’t offer anything new in terms of plot, it keeps you hooked with twists and turns at regular intervals.