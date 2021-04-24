Streaming Guide: Manav Kaul movies and web series

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, ZEE5, Eros Now and YouTube.

This edition features Bollywood actor Manav Kaul who has films like Kai Po Che!, Tumhari Sulu, Saina and Ajeeb Daastaans among more to his credit.

Kai Po Che!

Streaming on: Netflix

Kai Po Che had Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. (Photo: Express Archives) Kai Po Che had Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. (Photo: Express Archives)

Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kai Po Che was Sushant Singh Rajput’s launchpad in Bollywood. But the film also featured talents like Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh and Manav Kaul among others. Kaul had a small but memorable role of a right-wing politician. His portrayal of villainous character brought him appreciation of the audience and critics alike.

Tumhari Sulu

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul in Tumhari Sulu.

After impressing with his many small yet impactful performances, Manav Kaul was seen alongside Vidya Balan in the comedy-drama, written and directed by Suresh Triveni. The film saw a never-seen-before singing and dancing Manav Kaul who essayed the role of a supportive husband to Sulu (Vidya Balan) who takes up the job of a radio jockey. Tumhari Sulu, also starring Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka, is a feel-good watch.

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?

Streaming on: Netflix

Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla in Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai? Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla in Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?

The 1980 classic Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai was remade in 2019 with actors Manav Kaul, Nandita Das and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. The film presents the angst of the youth and deals with the issues of a common man that still exist in the society.

Madam Chief Minister

Streaming on: Netflix

Manav Kaul in Madam Chief Minister. Manav Kaul in Madam Chief Minister.

Madam Chief Minister is an inspiring story of a woman who breaks the shackles of patriarchy and obstacles put in her way to rise to the top of UP politics. Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, who has previously directed the Jolly LLB franchise, the film features Richa Chadha in the role of a politician from Uttar Pradesh. Manav Kaul, Akshay Oberoi and Saurabh Shukla also star in significant roles. The political drama is entertaining and gripping only in parts.

Nail Polish

Streaming on: ZEE5

Nail Polish is streaming on ZEE5. Nail Polish is streaming on ZEE5.

The Bugs Bhargava Krishna directorial courtroom drama Nail Polish is an intriguing watch. It has actor Manav Kaul essaying the role of Veer Singh, a man accused of rape and murder of children. For the actor, it was the “most challenging role” he has done till now. Arjun Rampal played a lawyer in the film. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Nail Polish, buoyed by a wonderful performance from Manav Kaul, and ably supported by the rest, keep us engaged.”

Saina

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Manav Kaul essayed the role of Saina Nehwal’s coach Pullela Gopichand in her biopic titled Saina. The film had Parineeti Chopra in the titular role and also starred actors Paresh Rawal and Meghna Malik among others. The Amol Gupte directed film gave an insight into the badminton champ’s life and how she took up the sport early on, when she was a small girl. The film leaves you emotional at some points and offers some fun moments as well. The two highlights of the movie are Kaul as coach Rajan and Parineeti as Saina.

Ajeeb Daastaans

Streaming on: Netflix

Manav Kaul and Shefali Shah in Ajeeb Daastaans. (Photo: Netflix) Manav Kaul and Shefali Shah in Ajeeb Daastaans. (Photo: Netflix)

Manav Kaul is paired opposite Shefali Shah in Kayoze Irani’s short ‘Ankahi’ in the anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans. He ably plays the role of a hearing-impaired photographer Kabir and you cannot help but fall in love with the innocence of his character. Kabir falls in love with Shah’s Natasha, a married woman. The two communicate through sign language and their love story is the one that will tug at your heartstrings. It is the last scene of the short film that might leave you teary-eyed.

Ghoul

Streaming on: Netflix

Manav Kaul and Manav Kaul and Radhika Apte in Ghoul.

Set in a dystopian future where fascism is rife, Ghoul centres around the interrogation of terrorist Ali Saeed in a secret camp. The camp bears witness to horrifying and supernatural events with Radhika Apte playing the central character. The mini-series received positive reviews from critics and is a must-see.

Streaming Guide | Gulzar | Anurag Kashyap | Hrithik Roshan | Priyanka Chopra | Imtiaz Ali | Vishal Bhardwaj | Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Ayushmann Khurrana | Hrishikesh Mukherjee | Anees Bazmee | Rajkumar Hirani | Ashutosh Gowariker | Bollywood movies of 2019 | Salman Khan | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Saif Ali Khan | Disha Patani | Kartik Aaryan | Vicky Kaushal | Taapsee Pannu | Tiger Shroff | Kundan Shah | Ranveer Singh | Rohit Shetty | Hansal Mehta | Ranbir Kapoor | Varun Dhawan | Karan Johar | Anushka Sharma | Alia Bhatt | Shoojit Sircar | Abhay Deol | Deepika Padukone | Vinay Pathak | Zoya Akhtar | Sushmita Sen | Abhishek Bachchan | Aditi Rao Hydari | Amit Sadh | Neeraj Pandey | Vidya Balan | Prakash Jha | Janhvi Kapoor | Swara Bhasker | Aditya Roy Kapur | Pankaj Tripathi | Sumeet Vyas | Ali Abbas Zafar | Sudhir Mishra | Vikrant Massey | Shweta Basu Prasad | Pratik Gandhi | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Shah Rukh Khan| Hrithik Roshan | Akshay Kumar | Anurag Basu | Bobby Deol | Rajeev Khandelwal | Rasika Dugal | Sanjay Dutt | Bollywood movies of 2020 | Satish Kaushik| Kajol | Dimple Kapadia | Richa Chadha | Manoj Bajpayee | Parineeti Chopra | Shahid Kapoor | Alankrita Shrivastava | Rajkummar Rao | Akshaye Khanna | Ajay Devgn | Dia Mirza | Mohit Suri

The Verdict – State vs Nanavati

Streaming on: AltBalaji

Manav Kaul plays the lead character of Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati in The Verdict: State vs Nanavati. Manav Kaul plays the lead character of Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati in The Verdict: State vs Nanavati.

The web series fictionalises the infamous 1959 case Commander K. M. Nanavati vs. the State of Maharashtra. It is by far the best and most ‘real’ on-screen adaptation of the popular criminal case of independent India. Directed by Shashant Shah, the 10-episode series features Manav Kaul as Nanavati, Angad Bedi as lawyer Karl Khandalvala, Sumeet Vyas as Ram Jethmalani, Elli Avram as Sylvia, wife of Kawas Nanavati, and Kubbra Sait as Mamie Ahuja.