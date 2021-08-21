Streaming Guide: Lara Dutta movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among others.

This edition features actor Lara Dutta who has films like Masti, No Entry, Billu, and Housefull, among others, to her credit. She has recently drawn the attention of the audience for playing former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi in spy-thriller BellBottom.

Masti

Streaming on: YouTube, MX Player

Vivek Oberoi and Lara Dutta in the film Masti (Express Photo By Pravin Nadkar) Vivek Oberoi and Lara Dutta in the film Masti (Express Photo By Pravin Nadkar)

Directed by Indra Kumar, the comedy-drama revolves around three married friends, Meet (Vivek Oberoi), Prem (Aftab Shivdasani), and Amar (Riteish Deshmukh), who are up for infidelity to make their humdrum lives exciting. But, their plan is sabotaged by Lara Dutta’s character Monica, who after fooling them into a relationship, blackmails them. Falling back on inneundo to get some laughs, the film is funny only in parts.

No Entry

Streaming on: Netflix

Don’t search for logic in No Entry. Packed with gags, the film stars Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Anil Kapoor, and Celina Jaitley. It is the story of three men who seek happiness outside their marriage. The songs and dance sequences make it a complete masala entertainer.

Bhagam Bhag

Streaming on: MX Player

Lara Dutta and Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar in Bhagam Bhag. (APH Photo)

The Priyadarshan directorial features an ensemble cast including actors Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Shakti Kapoor, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. Like any Priyadarshan caper, the film is a comedy of errors centred around a circus group. The lead performers of the group, Babla (Govinda) and Bunty (Kumar), are accused of a murder they haven’t committed. The investigation is full of twists and turns thus leading to laughter.

Partner

Streaming on: Eros Now

Salman Khan and Lara Dutta in Partner. (Express archive photo) Salman Khan and Lara Dutta in Partner. (Express archive photo)

Inspired by Will Smith starrer Hitch, Partner is a no-brainer. Watch it for the impressive chemistry of Salman Khan and Govinda. Both of them keep one-liners coming, and Govinda proves nobody can beat him when it comes to impeccable comic timing. The madcap comedy makes you laugh even when you know what’s coming next. It’s worth your time on a lazy weekend.

Billu

Streaming on: Netflix

Lara Dutta and Lara Dutta and Irrfan Khan in Billu. (Express archive photo)

Starring Irrfan Khan and Lara Dutta in the lead roles, Billu is a remake of Malayalam hit Katha Parayumpol. Irrfan plays the barber who shared tiffin with superstar Sahir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) when they were carefree school-children. Now all grown up, Billu is still dirt poor, living with his wife and two kids in a spartan hut, and Sahir is the ‘badshah’ of Bollywood. In her review of the film, Shubhra Gupta mentioned, “The film, geared towards the climactic point of the two opposite poles meeting, is supposed to thrive on the tensions built by the director, in the lives of Billu and Sahir. But except for a couple of sequences which hit the emotional spot, Priyadarshan’s film is devoid of the essential drama that would have made ‘Billu’ a memorable film.”

Housefull

Streaming on: ZEE5, YouTube

Starring Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Jiah Khan, Arjun Rampal, Ritesh Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Randhir Kapoor, Chunky Pandey and Malaika Arora, Housefull is your typical Bollywood masala entertainer. It is filled with nonsensical comedy which makes you laugh but also gives you a headache.

Hundred

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru in Disney+ Hotstar series Hundred. Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru in Disney+ Hotstar series Hundred.

Hundred is about two women, Netra Patil (Rinku Rajguru) and Saumya Shukla (Lara Dutta). Netra, who works in the census department, is given the tragic news that she has a brain tumour. She has 100 days left. Saumya, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, is struggling to prove there is more to her than just being a woman. One day, their paths cross and thus begins the story of Hundred, a web series on Disney + Hotstar. Watch it for Rajguru and Dutta’s performance. Though not binge-watch worthy, it does provide some laughs.