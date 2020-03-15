Streaming Guide: Kundan Shah movies

Kundan Shah helmed the satirical comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. Kundan Shah helmed the satirical comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features Bollywood filmmaker Kundan Shah who has films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Kya Kehna, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and more to his credit.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Streaming on: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta

The story, the acting, the laugh-out-loud sequences make Kundan Shah’s directorial debut Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro a must-watch. The film is one of the best dark comedies of Indian cinema.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube, Voot

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Suchitra Krishnamurthy, Deepak Tijori, Naseeruddin Shah

A still from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. A still from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

No, Shah Rukh Khan was not always the Raj who succeeded in love. He once was Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’s Sunil, who lost in love. SRK played a middle-class man Sunil who dreams of becoming big in the music industry and falls in love with the lead singer of the music band, Anna (Suchitra Krishnamurthy). But she loves someone else and considers him just a good friend. This makes Sunil vengeful, and he tries to create trouble between the lovebirds. In all, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na beautifully captured unrequited love.

Kya Kehna

Streaming on: Netflix, Voot

Cast: Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Chandrachur Singh, Farida Jalal

The Kundan Shah directorial is considered a film much ahead of its time. It is the story of a young girl Priya who gets pregnant, and her lover Rahul (Saif) abandons her after knowing about her pregnancy. But her best friend Ajay (Chandrachur Singh) supports her and wishes to marry her. The film has college romance, heartbreak, a loving family, tragedy, social message and finally a happy ending. It also deals with the taboo around premarital sex.

Hum To Mohabbat Karega

Streaming on: YouTube

Cast: Bobby Deol, Karisma Kapoor, Johnny Lever

Karisma Kapoor and Bobby Deol in Hum To Mohabbat Karega. (Photo: Express Archive) Karisma Kapoor and Bobby Deol in Hum To Mohabbat Karega. (Photo: Express Archive)

After giving movie buffs a good experience at the movies, Kundan Shah failed to create similar magic with his thriller comedy Hum To Mohabbat Karega. It narrated the story of a waiter Raju (Bobby Deol) who is in love with crime reporter Geeta (Karisma Kapoor). To stay close to her, he falsely claims to be the eyewitness of the murder she is investigating. His testimony on camera breaks all hell loose, and from here the film appears to get interesting with the involvement of police and the mafia. But, alas nothing of the sort happens.

Dil Hai Tumhaara

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Preity Zinta, Arjun Rampal, Mahima Chaudhry, Jimmy Shergill

The premise of Dil Hai Tumhaara goes like this: Shalu (Preity Zinta) and Dev (Arjun Rampal) love each other. Shalu’s stepsister Nimmi (Mahima Chaudhry) loves Dev too. Sameer (Jimmy Shergill), Shalu’s childhood friend, loves Shalu. Now, amid this quadrangle love story, Nimmi’s mother (Rekha) asks her step-daughter Shalu to stay away from Dev. Confused? Well, watch the film, and you will realise, with so many subplots, even the makers got confused about what the actual plot of their film was.

Circus (TV show)

Streaming on: YouTube

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Renuka Shahane, Makrand Deshpande

After the audience was enchanted by the new boy on television, Shah Rukh Khan in TV show Fauji, Kundan Shah brought him back in his 1989 TV show Circus. The show had SRK playing Shekharan, a young man who is stuck with managing a circus which belonged to his dad. It also starred Ashutosh Gowariker and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd