Streaming Guide: Kiara Advani movies

This edition features actor Kiara Advani who has films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, and Guilty among others, to her credit. She will soon be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Amazon Prime Video’s Shershaah.

Fugly

Streaming on: YouTube

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut in 2014 along with Mohit Marwah and boxer Vijendra Singh with Kabir Sadanand directorial Fugly.

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut in 2014 along with Mohit Marwah and boxer Vijendra Singh with Kabir Sadanand directorial Fugly. The film revolved around a group of college friends who get framed in a murder case that has been committed by a police officer. They decide to not give up and bring out the truth. Jimmy Sheirgill plays the evil cop Chautala here.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kiara Advani caught everyone’s attention as she essayed the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni in the cricketer’s biopic. The sports drama chronicled the life of Dhoni, from his days of being a railway ticket checker to becoming one of the country’s best cricketers. Sushant Singh Rajput gave a career-defining performance as Dhoni and Disha Patani was seen as Dhoni’s love interest in the film.

Bharat Ane Nenu

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar, Aha

Kiara Advani made her Tollywood debut opposite Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu.

Kiara Advani made her Tollywood debut opposite Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu. Helmed by screenwriter-turned-director Koratala Siva, the political drama had Mahesh Babu playing the role of Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister. The music of the film was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. You get to watch a love story, some family drama and a little bit of party politics in the film.

Lust Stories

Streaming on: Netflix

Anthology film Lust Stories stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in the segment directed by Karan Johar.

Anthology film Lust Stories stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in the segment directed by Karan Johar. Kiara plays a newly-married woman whose husband is oblivious to her sexual desires. To satisfy her needs, she takes charge of her own happiness on the advice of her friend and colleague, Neha Dhupia.

Kabir Singh

Streaming on: Netflix

Kiara Advani and Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh.

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead role, Kabir Singh received backlash for being misogynistic, regressive and promoting violence against women. But despite negative reviews, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial became one of the most successful films of 2019. The film’s plot revolved around a brilliant surgeon Kabir Singh who suffers heartbreak and goes down the path of self-destruction and self-pity. While Shahid played the titular role in the movie, Kiara essayed the role of his romantic interest.

Good Newwz

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The Raj Mehta directorial revolves around two couples who opt for IVF treatment, but a mix-up leads to a comedy of errors.

The Raj Mehta directorial revolves around two couples who opt for IVF treatment, but a mix-up leads to a comedy of errors. Though the film couldn’t impress critics, it did find its audience and was loved for its light-hearted comedy and feel-good vibe. It starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Guilty

Streaming on: Netflix

Kiara Advani plays a rebellious, silver-haired songwriter Nanki, who is part of a popular clique at an educational institute called St Martins.

Kiara Advani plays a rebellious, silver-haired songwriter Nanki, who is part of a popular clique at an educational institute called St Martins. However, things go haywire when a member of her group is accused of rape. While Kiara’s character defends her friend, the truth lies somewhere else. The film’s official description read, “One night changed everyone’s lives. What is true and what isn’t?” Directed by Ruchi Narain, the film also starred Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. It presented a commentary on consent and rape culture.

Laxmii

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar in Laxmii poster. Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar in Laxmii poster.

In her review of Laxmii, The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Somewhere deep inside the mess that’s Laxmii, is the kernel of a solid idea: to give us the story of a transgender person, with empathy and sympathy. But this Akshay Kumar-starrer is a two-hour clutch-your-head, can-I-really-be-watching-this nonsense, from beginning to end.”

Indoo Ki Jawani

Streaming on: Netflix

The romantic comedy revolves around Kiara's character Indoo Gupta, who likes to experiment with her dating life.

The romantic comedy revolves around Kiara’s character Indoo Gupta, who likes to experiment with her dating life. Set in Ghaziabad, the film explores Indoo’s misadventures after she swipes right on a Pakistani man, played by Aditya Seal. It also stars Mallika Dua in a pivotal role. If you are absolutely bored and could not find anything worth killing time, stream Indoo Ki Jawani.