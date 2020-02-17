Streaming Guide: Kartik Aaryan movies

Kartik Aaryan is currently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. Kartik Aaryan is currently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.

This edition features Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who has films like Pyar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Silvat among more to his credit.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Streaming on: YouTube, Netflix

Director: Luv Ranjan

“Table leni hai, table leni hai, table leni hai..”. Well, this monologue on women from the movie is what comes to mind when I think about Kartik Aaryan’s Bollywood debut Pyar Ka Punchnama. It is a story of three bachelors who fall in love, but their relationships are no cakewalk. The girls with whom they fall in love with, don’t love them but are with them for their selfish reasons. Apart from Kartik, the film starred an ensemble cast of Raayo S. Bakhirta, Divyendu Sharma, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the 2011 romantic comedy was a sleeper hit, and gained so much popularity among the audience that it got a sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

Akaash Vani

Streaming on: ZEE5

Director: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan, Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha came together yet again in 2013 for romantic drama Akaash Vani. The audience once again saw Kartik as a chocolate boy romancing his leading lady Nushrat. The film narrates the love story of Akaash and Vani who after enjoying the honeymoon period of college romance heads towards a painful breakup. Vani gets married to the man of her parents’ choice, but he is a passive-aggressive male chauvinist who beats her often. She decides to leave him and finally, the college sweethearts find their way back to each other. If you like sentimental dramas, Akaash Vani can be a good pick for you.

Kaanchi: The Unbreakable

Streaming on: YouTube, SonyLIV

Director: Subhash Ghai

It is difficult to describe the genre of Subhash Ghai directorial Kaanchi: The Unbreakable. In some parts, it is a love story and in others, it is a revenge drama. A small-town girl Kaanchi (Mishti) is about to marry her childhood sweetheart Binda (Kartik Aaryan) when her obsessive lover and the son of a rich industrialist Sushant Kakda (Rishabh Sinha) kills Binda in front of her. How she takes revenge for Binda’s murder forms the plot of the film. Film critics panned the film for the below-average performances and loose screenplay.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Streaming on: YouTube, Netflix

Director: Luv Ranjan

The second film in Pyar Ka Punchnama series, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 brought together the trio of Luv Ranjan, Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. The film followed a similar plot as the first film in the franchise and focussed on the plight of men in modern-day relationships. Kartik had a monologue/rant against women which became as popular as the one in Pyar Ka Punchnama. It also starred Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Ishita Raj Sharma and Sonnalli Seygall.

Silvat

Streaming on: ZEE5

Director: Tanuja Chandra

Tanuja Chandra’s short film Silvat has Kartik Aaryan and Meher Mistry in the lead roles. The official description of the movie reads, “Silvat is the story of Noor, whose husband takes up a job abroad, within the first week of their marriage. Her married life turns into a never-ending wait for her husband. Meanwhile, she falls in love with Anwar, a tailor, but they both are apprehensive about expressing their feelings.”

Guest iin London

Streaming on: Hotstar

Director: Ashwni Dhir

Kartik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal in a still from Guest iin London. Kartik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal in a still from Guest iin London.

A sequel of 2010 Ajay Devgn film Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, Guest iin London stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Kharbanda, Paresh Rawal and Tanvi Azmi. There is absolutely no reason as to why you should stream this comedy-drama. Still, if you are a Kartik Aaryan fan and do not wish to miss any of his films, watch it at your own risk.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Luv Ranjan

Once again Kartik Aaryan along with Luv Ranjan was on a mission to rescue men from manipulative women. This time it was about his childhood friend Titu who falls for Sweety who is interested more in his property than him. The entire film revolves around his efforts to break Titu and Sweety’s marriage.

Luka Chuppi

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Laxman Utekar

Kartik Aaryan and Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi.

Luka Chuppi is a light-hearted story of two individuals Guddu (Kartik Aaryan) and Rashmi (Kriti Sanon) who meet in an arranged marriage set-up and decide to be in a live-in relationship before deciding on marriage. Things go fine between them until Guddu’s family discovers the duo are living together. To avoid further complications, Guddu and Rashmi in a haste claim they are already married. How they deal with their respective families while trying to get married in real makes for an entertaining watch.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 2-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “The remake of B R Chopra’s 1978 hit has a ready-made template, not that marital infidelity or of any other kind, needs one. This version manages to pull off the same ‘mofussil’ feel, tracking between Kanpur and Lucknow (currently hot Bollywood flavours ), but overall it has the same flavour of boys-will-be-boys, and men will stray, poor fellows, what else can they do.”

Shubhra also found the film’s casual misogyny problematic as she added, “But much more problematic is the film’s slipping into casual misogyny and patriarchy: the choice of attire, Western for the bad woman and Indian for the pati-vrata, is a mouldy thing. The wife’s making eyes at a former lover is a matter of concern, but it’s perfectly okay for the husband to be handed a forgive-me-because-you-are-my-true-love arc.”

