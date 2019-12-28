Streaming Guide: Kareena Kapoor Khan movies

Kareena Kapoor recently starred in Good Newwz. Kareena Kapoor recently starred in Good Newwz.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has films like Chameli, Refugee, Jab We Met and Veere Di Wedding among more to her credit.

Refugee

Streaming on: YouTube

Director: J. P. Dutta

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Shetty, Refugee is the love story of a refugee Nazneen (Kareena) and a man named Refugee (Abhishek). The film, which marked the silver screen debut of Abhishek and Kareena, was received well by the audience. While the film grabbed two National Awards, Kareena won Filmfare Best Debut Award.

Aśoka

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube, Voot

Director: Santosh Sivan

Asoka is a historical drama on the early life of emperor Asoka. Kareena Kapoor as Princess Kaurwaki, emperor Asoka’s lover, is a sight for sore eyes in the Santosh Sivan directorial. Her chemistry with SRK in Asoka is worth a watch.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Karan Johar

You think of good family dramas, and it is difficult to not think about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Love it or hate it, you cannot move away from the screen while it is playing. Karan Johar gave one more reason to love Rahul (Shah Rukh) and Anjali (Kajol). From Poo aka Kareena, girls took fashion tips, and Hrithik Roshan’s drool-worthy look left many youngsters in love with the Greek God of Bollywood.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Kunal Kohli

Yash Raj Films production Mujhse Dosti Karoge showcased a love triangle between three best friends, played by Hrithik, Kareena and Rani. While the film might be overly mushy and cliched, but it is a guilty pleasure of many 90s kids. If not anything, watch it to see how today’s box office sensations, Kareena and Hrithik, crossed the boundaries of overacting.

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

If you missed catching Kareena and Hrithik’s over-the-top acting in Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, don’t worry, there’s Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. From dialogues, expressions, songs to characters, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon has everything extra. Don’t get fooled thinking of it as an authentic Sooraj Barjatya film. It is anything but that.

Chameli

Streaming on: Sony LIV, Netflix, Hotstar

Director: Anant Balani, Sudhir Mishra

Kareena Kapoor proved her mettle as an actor when she appeared as a sex worker in Sudhir Mishra’s Chameli. She beautifully projected sex-workers as authoritative characters instead of showing them as victims and her portrayal got her critical acclaim. Sudhir Mishra was so impressed with Kareena’s work that he had said, “It wasn’t possible to make Chameli without her (Kareena).”

Dev

Streaming on: Hotstar

Director: Govind Nihalani

Dev, which dealt with communal riots and the dynamics between the common man and police department, brought the best out of Kareena. The film, also starring Om Puri and Fardeen Khan, saw Bebo winning a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

Aitraaz

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Abbas-Mastan

In Aitraaz, Kareena played the role of an ideal wife who safeguards the honour of her husband (Akshay Kumar) who has been accused of sexual assault by his rich and powerful ex-girlfriend (Priyanka Chopra). The courtroom sequence of the film, which features Kareena as a lawyer, is one of the best sequences of the film. Priyanka Chopra’s role of seductress Sonia Roy wowed critics.

Omkara

Streaming on: YouTube, ZEE5

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj took inspiration from William Shakespeare’s play Othello for Bollywood film Omkara. This tale of friendship, jealousy and betrayal gave cinephiles an engaging take on the complexities of human nature. Watch Omkara for some spectacular performances by Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Konkona Sensharma and Vivek Oberoi.

Jab We Met

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5

Director: Imtiaz Ali

The Imtiaz Ali directorial was the turning point of Kareena’s career. Apart from boosting the career of its lead actors Kareena and Shahid Kapoor, the film also set a template for future romantic comedies. For all those who love watching rom-coms, there can be nothing better than Jab We Met.

3 Idiots

Streaming on: Netflix, Sony LIV

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

2009 film 3 Idiots is the film that initiated a conversation about the faulty education system and parental pressure on students that lead them to commit suicide. And, all of it was done in such an entertaining way.

Also read | Streaming Guide | Gulzar | Anurag Kashyap | Hrithik Roshan | Priyanka Chopra | Imtiaz Ali | Vishal Bhardwaj | Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Ayushmann Khurrana | Hrishikesh Mukherjee | Anees Bazmee | Rajkumar Hirani | Ashutosh Gowariker | Bollywood movies of 2019 | Salman Khan

Golmaal 3

Streaming on: Hotstar, YouTube

Director: Rohit Shetty

The third film in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal series, Golmaal 3 had an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Kareena Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Ratna Pathak Shah and Mithun Chakraborty. The film can be watched just for a few good jokes. But in totality, this one from the Golmaal series can be skipped easily.

Bodyguard

Streaming on: Hotstar

Director: Siddique

The film had Salman Khan playing bodyguard Lovely Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan acting all timid in her salwar-kameez. You haven’t missed anything if you haven’t watched the film and you can continue to not know more about it.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Reema Kagti

After Chameli, Kareena once again played the role of a sex worker in Reema Kagti’s crime thriller Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. The Aamir Khan starrer is a watchable film that keeps you on the edge of your seat, for the most part.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Streaming on: Hotstar

Director: Kabir Khan

Essentially a Salman Khan film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan had Kareena Kapoor playing his love interest. It is one of those rare films where Salman is not playing a larger-than-life hero. Instead, he plays a simple man who undertakes a dangerous journey across the border to reunite a mute six-year-old girl with her parents.

Ki & Ka

Streaming on: Voot, YouTube

Director: R Balki

A perfect example of a good idea but bad execution. Ki & Ka is the story of a woman (Kareena) who is out chasing her career goals, and her husband (Arjun Kapoor), who is the homemaker. You get the concept of the film in the first 20 minutes only, where Arjun cooks, cleans and takes care of the house while Kareena makes a name for herself in the corporate world. You ask what happens in the remaining film, just beating around the bush to bring home the idea of gender equality.

Udta Punjab

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

The Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh starrer not only boasted of spectacular performances but also showed the hard-hitting reality of the state of Punjab. In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Udta Punjab is a cracker of a title, and the way it opens tells us that it will go on the way it means to: with rolled-up sleeves ready for action, with characters who look as if they belong to Punjab and speak the lingo right (mostly). Most importantly, it reveals a willingness to go over to the dark side and show what drugs can do. They can ruin. They can kill. They can wish you were not alive.”

Veere Di Wedding

Streaming on: ZEE5

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

In her review, Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Veere Di Wedding is a fun ride, which squeezes past its creaky tropes and partial squelchiness by some smart casting choices, and perky performances. And lines which connect. ‘Shaadi toh foundation hai jhagde ki’, says a character, and I found myself chuckling. As did many people around me.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd