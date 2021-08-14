Streaming Guide: JP Dutta movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among others.

This edition features director JP Dutta who is popular for his patriotic dramas such as Border, LOC Kargil, and Paltan.

Border

Streaming on: YouTube

A still from the movie Border. A still from the movie Border.

The hit 1997 war epic was inspired by the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. With an all-star cast of Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, the film was a blockbuster. Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee feature in supporting roles. The film also gave the popular song “Sandese Aate Hain” that became the patriotic anthem.

Refugee

Streaming on: YouTube

The romantic drama Refugee marked the Bollywood debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who play lovers from opposite sides of the border. Bachchan is a refugee who helps Kareena’s family reach Pakistan and on the way, the two fall in love, only to be separated by the villains of the story.

LOC Kargil

Streaming on: YouTube

A poster of LOC Kargil. A poster of LOC Kargil.

The film directed by J.P. Dutta gave a peek into the life of Indian defence personnel Captain Vikram Batra, Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav and Major Deepak Rampal who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War. The film starring Sanjay Dutt, Ayyub Khan, Suniel Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others, was based on Operation Vijay and the Battle of Tololing around the Line of Control. The film is one of the longest films in Indian cinema, with a runtime of four hours and 15 minutes.

Umrao Jaan

Streaming on: YouTube

Aishwarya Rai in the movie Umrao Jaan.

Umrao Jaan was Abhishek Bachchan’s third film with director JP Dutta. It is based on Mirza Mohammed Hadi Ruswa’s Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada and follows the heartbreaks in the life of courtesan Umrao, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Though the film doesn’t impress with its script and treatment, you can watch it to see the gorgeous Aishwarya exuding elegance in every frame.

Streaming Guide | Gulzar | Anurag Kashyap | Hrithik Roshan | Priyanka Chopra | Imtiaz Ali | Vishal Bhardwaj | Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Ayushmann Khurrana | Hrishikesh Mukherjee | Anees Bazmee | Rajkumar Hirani | Ashutosh Gowariker | Bollywood movies of 2019 | Salman Khan | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Saif Ali Khan | Disha Patani | Kartik Aaryan | Vicky Kaushal | Taapsee Pannu | Tiger Shroff | Kundan Shah | Ranveer Singh | Rohit Shetty | Hansal Mehta | Ranbir Kapoor | Varun Dhawan | Karan Johar | Anushka Sharma | Alia Bhatt | Shoojit Sircar | Abhay Deol | Deepika Padukone | Vinay Pathak | Zoya Akhtar | Sushmita Sen | Abhishek Bachchan | Aditi Rao Hydari | Amit Sadh | Neeraj Pandey | Vidya Balan | Prakash Jha | Janhvi Kapoor | Swara Bhasker | Aditya Roy Kapur | Pankaj Tripathi | Sumeet Vyas | Ali Abbas Zafar | Sudhir Mishra | Vikrant Massey | Shweta Basu Prasad | Pratik Gandhi | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Shah Rukh Khan| Hrithik Roshan | Akshay Kumar | Anurag Basu | Bobby Deol | Rajeev Khandelwal | Rasika Dugal | Sanjay Dutt | Bollywood movies of 2020 | Satish Kaushik| Kajol | Dimple Kapadia | Richa Chadha | Manoj Bajpayee | Parineeti Chopra | Shahid Kapoor | Alankrita Shrivastava | Rajkummar Rao | Akshaye Khanna | Ajay Devgn | Dia Mirza | Mohit Suri | Manav Kaul | Randeep Hooda | Prabhudheva | Sujoy Ghosh | Pankaj Kapur | Raj and DK | Sushant Singh Rajput | Neena Gupta | Kay Kay Menon | Jimmy Sheirgill | Tigmanshu Dhulia | Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra | Shilpa Shetty | Yami Gautam | Kiara Advani

Paltan

Streaming on: MX Player

A poster of Paltan. A poster of Paltan.

With his other war drama Paltan, director JP Dutta has tried to recreate the success of Border. The film chronicles the events that occurred after the 1962 Indo-China war. It is based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967, which took place along the Sikkim border. Starring stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Kunal Kapoor and Gurmeet Choudhary, among others, the film follows all the tropes of a patriotic drama.