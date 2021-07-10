Streaming Guide: Jimmy Sheirgill movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features Bollywood actor Jimmy Sheirgill who has films like Haasil, Maachis, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Tanu Weds Manu, and Mukkabaaz among others to his credit. Recently, his film Collar Bomb had a digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Maachis

Streaming on: Eros Now, YouTube

A still from the movie Maachis. A still from the movie Maachis.

The 1996 film marked Jimmy Sheirgill’s debut in Hindi cinema. Also starring Om Puri, Chandrachur Singh and Tabu in the lead roles, the film highlighted the rise of Sikh insurgency in the aftermath of the 1984 riots. It is one of the most political and hard-hitting films directed by Gulzar. The filmmaker showcased what makes an ordinary man pick up gun. Besides its engaging and relatable narrative, the film is elevated by the brilliant performances of the cast.

Mohabbatein

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The Aditya Chopra directorial is packed with dollops of romance, delightful locations, lovely costumes, and song and dance sequences. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh among others. The romantic drama with some good music is an easy watch for every Bollywood fan.

Haasil

Streaming on: YouTube

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Haasil starred Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Haasil starred Irrfan and Jimmy Sheirgill in lead roles. (Photo: Express Archives)

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s film Haasil follows two opposing groups of student leaders, played by Ashutosh Rana and Irrfan Khan, who wish to rule the student population with violence, and politics. When Jimmy Sheirgill’s Anni meets Irrfan’s Rannvijay, he considers him to be his elder brother. Little does he know that the conniving student leader has other intentions. The film remains timeless because of its performances.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Streaming on: Netflix, SonyLiv

Arshad Warsi and Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

In Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani introduced movie buffs to a new form of ‘bhaigiri’ and highlighted how sometimes the sick could also be treated with love instead of the strict behaviour of the doctors. It gave movie buffs the phrase ‘Jaadu Ki Jhappi’, and Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi showcased great chemistry. Jimmy Sheirgill had a small yet impactful appearance in the movie.

Yahaan

Streaming on: YouTube

A still from Shoojit Sircar’s film Yahaan. A still from Shoojit Sircar’s film Yahaan.

Yahaan, starring Jimmy Sheirgill and Minissha Lamba, is an emotional and picturesque love story set in conflict-ridden Kashmir. Shoojit Sircar explores what happens when a Muslim Kashmiri woman falls for a Hindu man, who’s also a captain of the Indian army? Sheirgill shined in the movie as a man who is torn between desire and duty.

A Wednesday!

Streaming on: Netflix

A man sitting on the roof of an under-construction building sets the entire Mumbai police force into action as he tells them about bombs in the city. While the police commissioner is unable to track this man, the latter demands the release of four terrorists. Neeraj Pandey’s taut screenplay makes the film unmissable.

Tanu Weds Manu

Streaming on: Netflix

Jimmy Sheirgill and Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu. Jimmy Sheirgill and Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu.

The romantic drama is the story of a London returned doctor Manu (R Madhavan) who finds an ideal match in Tanu (Kangana Ranaut). But she loves another man, played by Jimmy Shergill. The film has all the elements: humour, good music, well-executed performances and a crisp screenplay, which make it an apt pick for a lazy weekend watch.

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster

Streaming on: Netflix, Voot

A Poster of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. A Poster of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster.

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster has a love triangle at its heart. Madhavi Devi (Mahi Gill), who is married to Aditya Pratap Singh (Jimmy Sheirgill), falls in love with a young man and a contract killer Babloo (Randeep Hooda). Watch it for an engaging narrative of love, betrayal and politics.

Mukkabaaz

Streaming on: Eros Now

Mukkabaaz features Vineet Kumar Singh, Jimmy Shergill and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles. Mukkabaaz features Vineet Kumar Singh, Jimmy Shergill and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles.

Sports drama Mukkabaaz, starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Jimmy Shergill and Zoya Hussain, holds a mirror to society. In the drama set in Bareilly, Vineet plays Kshatriya wrestler Shravan who falls in love with deaf-mute Brahmin woman Sunaina. This angers her uncle Bhagwan Das (Jimmy Sheirgill) who uses his position as the head of the state boxing federation to sabotage Shravan’s career. Through the love story, director Anurag Kashyap tried to dwell deep into the caste dynamics of Uttar Pradesh.

Your Honor

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Jimmy Sheirgill in Your Honor. Jimmy Sheirgill in Your Honor.

Jimmy Sheirgill made his digital debut with SonyLIV’s web series Your Honor, which has been adapted from Israeli show Kvodo. In the series, Sheirgill essays the role of an upright, honest and reputed judge Bishan Khosla. But his ethics are questioned when his son Abeer (Pulkit Makol), gets involved in a hit-and-run case. It also stars Varun Badola, Mita Vashisht, Yashpal Sharma and Suhasini Mulay. If you love watching police procedurals and court dramas, Your Honor is a decent pick.

Collar Bomb

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

For the crime thriller, Jimmy Sheirgill has once again donned ‘khaki’ uniform. He plays a celebrated cop who has to commit a few crimes to save people from a suicide bomber. The official synopsis of the Disney Plus Hotstar film reads, “Haunted by his own past, a glorified cop’s life is thrown into chaos as he is forced to commit a series of heinous crimes before a suicide bomber blows up a school. As he races against time to complete this scavenger hunt from hell, the idyllic town around him descends to madness, confronted by an evil that seems to have no other objective than to strike raw, primal, terror. Over the course of the film, the mystery around the cop’s own past is also unraveled.”