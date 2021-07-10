Streaming Guide: Jimmy Sheirgill movies

July 10, 2021 8:31:55 am
In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.
This edition features Bollywood actor Jimmy Sheirgill who has films like Haasil, Maachis, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Tanu Weds Manu, and Mukkabaaz among others to his credit. Recently, his film Collar Bomb had a digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Maachis
Streaming on: Eros Now, YouTube
The 1996 film marked Jimmy Sheirgill’s debut in Hindi cinema. Also starring Om Puri, Chandrachur Singh and Tabu in the lead roles, the film highlighted the rise of Sikh insurgency in the aftermath of the 1984 riots. It is one of the most political and hard-hitting films directed by Gulzar. The filmmaker showcased what makes an ordinary man pick up gun. Besides its engaging and relatable narrative, the film is elevated by the brilliant performances of the cast.
Mohabbatein
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
The Aditya Chopra directorial is packed with dollops of romance, delightful locations, lovely costumes, and song and dance sequences. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh among others. The romantic drama with some good music is an easy watch for every Bollywood fan.
Haasil
Streaming on: YouTube
Tigmanshu Dhulia’s film Haasil follows two opposing groups of student leaders, played by Ashutosh Rana and Irrfan Khan, who wish to rule the student population with violence, and politics. When Jimmy Sheirgill’s Anni meets Irrfan’s Rannvijay, he considers him to be his elder brother. Little does he know that the conniving student leader has other intentions. The film remains timeless because of its performances.
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
Streaming on: Netflix, SonyLiv
In Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani introduced movie buffs to a new form of ‘bhaigiri’ and highlighted how sometimes the sick could also be treated with love instead of the strict behaviour of the doctors. It gave movie buffs the phrase ‘Jaadu Ki Jhappi’, and Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi showcased great chemistry. Jimmy Sheirgill had a small yet impactful appearance in the movie.
Yahaan
Streaming on: YouTube
Yahaan, starring Jimmy Sheirgill and Minissha Lamba, is an emotional and picturesque love story set in conflict-ridden Kashmir. Shoojit Sircar explores what happens when a Muslim Kashmiri woman falls for a Hindu man, who’s also a captain of the Indian army? Sheirgill shined in the movie as a man who is torn between desire and duty.
A Wednesday!
Streaming on: Netflix
A man sitting on the roof of an under-construction building sets the entire Mumbai police force into action as he tells them about bombs in the city. While the police commissioner is unable to track this man, the latter demands the release of four terrorists. Neeraj Pandey’s taut screenplay makes the film unmissable.
Tanu Weds Manu
Streaming on: Netflix
The romantic drama is the story of a London returned doctor Manu (R Madhavan) who finds an ideal match in Tanu (Kangana Ranaut). But she loves another man, played by Jimmy Shergill. The film has all the elements: humour, good music, well-executed performances and a crisp screenplay, which make it an apt pick for a lazy weekend watch.
Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster
Streaming on: Netflix, Voot
Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster has a love triangle at its heart. Madhavi Devi (Mahi Gill), who is married to Aditya Pratap Singh (Jimmy Sheirgill), falls in love with a young man and a contract killer Babloo (Randeep Hooda). Watch it for an engaging narrative of love, betrayal and politics.
Mukkabaaz
Streaming on: Eros Now
Sports drama Mukkabaaz, starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Jimmy Shergill and Zoya Hussain, holds a mirror to society. In the drama set in Bareilly, Vineet plays Kshatriya wrestler Shravan who falls in love with deaf-mute Brahmin woman Sunaina. This angers her uncle Bhagwan Das (Jimmy Sheirgill) who uses his position as the head of the state boxing federation to sabotage Shravan’s career. Through the love story, director Anurag Kashyap tried to dwell deep into the caste dynamics of Uttar Pradesh.
Your Honor
Streaming on: SonyLIV
Jimmy Sheirgill made his digital debut with SonyLIV’s web series Your Honor, which has been adapted from Israeli show Kvodo. In the series, Sheirgill essays the role of an upright, honest and reputed judge Bishan Khosla. But his ethics are questioned when his son Abeer (Pulkit Makol), gets involved in a hit-and-run case. It also stars Varun Badola, Mita Vashisht, Yashpal Sharma and Suhasini Mulay. If you love watching police procedurals and court dramas, Your Honor is a decent pick.
Collar Bomb
Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar
For the crime thriller, Jimmy Sheirgill has once again donned ‘khaki’ uniform. He plays a celebrated cop who has to commit a few crimes to save people from a suicide bomber. The official synopsis of the Disney Plus Hotstar film reads, “Haunted by his own past, a glorified cop’s life is thrown into chaos as he is forced to commit a series of heinous crimes before a suicide bomber blows up a school. As he races against time to complete this scavenger hunt from hell, the idyllic town around him descends to madness, confronted by an evil that seems to have no other objective than to strike raw, primal, terror. Over the course of the film, the mystery around the cop’s own past is also unraveled.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-