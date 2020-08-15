Streaming Guide: Janhvi Kapoor movies

Janhvi Kapoor is currently seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor who has movies like Dhadak, Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to her credit.

Dhadak

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Dhadak. Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Dhadak.

An adaptation of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak marked the silver screen debut of Janhvi Kapoor. She starred alongside Ishaan Khatter in this film about two star-crossed lovers who face the challenges of caste discrimination and honour killing. Though the basic premise of the film is like any other 90s Bollywood romantic drama, it can be watched for the chemistry between Ishaan and Janhvi.

Ghost Stories

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Bollywood filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee came together for horror anthology Ghost Stories. In Zoya’s segment, Janhvi Kapoor played a nurse Sameera who is assigned to look after an old woman, played by Surekha Sikri, in a spooky house.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Sharan Sharma

A still from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. A still from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest film is a biopic on the life of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, who is the first Indian woman fighter pilot to venture into a war zone. Gunjan rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was honoured with the Shaurya Vir award for displaying courage and grit during the war. Besides Janhvi, Pankaj Tripathi was praised for his turn as a progressive father in the movie. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will make for a perfect watch if you are planning to spend this weekend with your family.

