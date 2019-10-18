Streaming Guide: Imtiaz Ali movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

The fifth edition features filmmaker Imtiaz Ali who has films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar and Tamasha among others to his credit.

1. Socha Na Tha

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Abhay Deol, Ayesha Takia

Imtiaz Ali might have gained popularity after Jab We Met but his first directorial, Socha Na Tha, showcased those intricacies of love and romance which probably no filmmaker did in Bollywood until then. It steered away from cliched rom-com plot and was relatable to those in love or seeking love. The movie was led by not so popular faces, Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia which is why it could not attract people to the theaters but they definitely impressed with their raw acting skills and simplicity. If you haven’t watched it yet, Socha Na Tha has everything to make it to your weekend watchlist.

2. Jab We Met

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Viu

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor

“Main Apni Favourite Hoon”, “Akeli Ladki Khuli Tijori Ki Tarah Hoti Hai” and “Sikhni Hoon Main Bhatinda Ki” are some of the few dialogues that seeped into our daily conversations after Imtiaz Ali introduced us to the girl-next-door Geet (Kareena) and suave Aditya Kashyap (Shahid) in his second directorial Jab We Met. The movie not only pulled people to the theaters once but also for the second and third time. Even today, the film finds a place in the list of movies which can brighten up your dull day.

3. Love Aaj Kal

Streaming on: Eros Now

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, Love Aaj Kal showed love stories of two different generations. Here we saw the lead characters celebrating breakups, being lovers who do not ‘die for each other’ but staying friends after the breakup. We also got a pinch of old school romance with those typical romantic gestures of a boy gifting a bouquet of flowers to his ladylove, going to her lane just to catch a glimpse of her and getting beaten up by the girl’s family members at the railway station. The parallel love stories held the interest of the audience then and it still finds fans of the romantic genre.

4. Rockstar

Streaming on: Eros Now

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shammi Kapoor

Rockstar had two best performances, one, by its director Imtiaz Ali, and the other of its lead actor Ranbir Kapoor. The transformation of Ranbir’s character from a college-going Janardhan to a heartbroken Jordan brought him many awards and he became the most sought after actor in Bollywood. AR Rahman’s music and Mohit Chauhan’s vocals added to Rockstar’s appeal and it became a rage among the youth in 2011 when the film hit the theaters.

5. Highway

Streaming on: Hotstar

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda

What Rockstar did to Ranbir Kapoor’s career, Highway did to Alia Bhatt’s. After a below-average debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, Alia returned to the silver screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Highway and how. The actor rose above all the criticism and proved her acting prowess as an urban girl Veera who discovers herself in the wilderness. The plot of the film revolved around her who ends up suffering from Stockholm syndrome when she falls in love with her kidnapper Mahabir played by talented Randeep Hooda. Apart from Alia and the plot, another reason to watch Highway is AR Rahman’s soulful music.

6. Tamasha

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor

Tamasha, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, was an inspiring film to many youngsters who were struck in their mundane jobs because of the family and societal pressure. It was a story of a man who is helped by his ladylove to come to terms with who he is and pushed to follow his passion of storytelling instead of doing a 9 to 5 job for his family. Upon its release in 2015, the film got a mixed response from the film critics. Some liked it for Ranbir and Deepika’s onscreen chemistry, there were some who found the film’s narrative faulty.

7. Jab Harry Met Sejal

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

Till date, it is the lowest-rated Imtiaz Ali film. Here, Shah Rukh Khan plays a tour guide Harry who helps his client Sejal (Anushka Sharma) in finding her lost engagement ring and on the way falls in love with her. Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review of the film wrote, “What you need in such films with their flimsy one-line plots, is the magic and mystery of love blossoming between two people. And full-blown wonder. All in short supply in Jab Harry Met Sejal, which comes off as a same-old mix of Ali’s older films, in its flashes of Jab We Met, Tamasha and Love Aaj Kal.”