Streaming Guide: Hrithik Roshan movies

The third edition features Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan who has films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Super 30 and Krrish among more to his credit.
1. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai
Streaming on: YouTube
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel, Anupam Kher, Mohnish Behl, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal
Director: Rakesh Roshan
Rakesh Roshan’s romantic thriller Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai marked the Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. The film made Hrithik an overnight superstar and earned him a zillion fans. Also, Rakesh Roshan grabbed his first Filmfare award for the movie.
2. Fiza
Streaming on: Netflix
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Karisma Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Isha Kopikkar, Johnny Lever
Director: Khalid Mohammed
Released in 2000, Fiza featured Hrithik as a terrorist and Karisma Kapoor played his disillusioned sister. Penned by Khalid Mohammed, the film revolved around Fiza (Karisma) who took upon herself the responsibility of finding her missing brother. When she finds him, Fiza learns he has joined a terrorist group and is on a deadly mission. Critics lauded Karisma and Hrithik’s performance in the film.
3. Mission Kashmir
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni
Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Action thriller Mission Kashmir dealt with unrest in the beautiful valley of Kashmir. It was the second time that Hrithik essayed the role of a terrorist. Film critics had a mixed response to the film. While some praised the movie for its portrayal of terrorism in Kashmir, some thought it failed to capture the beauty of Kashmir.
4. Yaadein
Streaming on: Netflix
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Jackie Shroff, Anang Desai, Rati Agnihotri
Director: Subhash Ghai
Apart from Anu Malik’s music, nothing much worked for the makers of Yaadein. Its timeworn narrative disappointed the audience after the trailer gave them high expectations.
5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan
Director: Karan Johar
You need not wait for Sundays when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham airs on Sony Max as you can now watch it on Amazon Prime Video. Well, to me, it doesn’t matter if critics found the film unrealistic, watching it on my week-offs is still one of my favourite things to do. It gave Indian cinema some memorable moments, one of them being Rahul’s (Shah Rukh) entry and Jaya Bachchan sensing his footsteps and the other where Kajol and SRK’s son Krrish gives a speech, “Zindagi mein kuch banna ho…” taught to him by Hrithik.
6. Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage
Streaming on: YouTube
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel, Alok Nath
Director: Vikram Bhatt
With Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Hrithik and Ameesha were not able to create the same magic on the big screen as they did in their debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, the film proved to be a disaster at the box office.
7. Na Tum Jaano Na Hum
Streaming on: YouTube
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Esha Deol, Alok Nath
Director: Arjun Sablok
Na Tum Jaano Na Hum was another addition to the list of Hrithik’s flops. The romantic drama had a love triangle at the centre of its plot. There’s absolutely no reason that you should stream this one even in your spare time.
8. Mujhse Dosti Karoge
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Uday Chopra
Director: Kunal Kohli
Yash Raj Films production Mujhse Dosti Karoge showcased a love triangle between three best friends, played by Hrithik, Kareena and Rani. With the film, Hrithik’s choice of films was again questioned as film critics failed to comprehend why the film was made. If you still stumble upon it, skip to the medley of songs that come towards the end.
9. Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Kapur
Director: Sooraj Barjatya
Though this romantic drama was not supposed to be funny, it eventually turned into a comical affair courtesy Hrithik and Kareena’s overacting. Even after 16 years of its release, the film is etched in the memory of movie buffs as an over-the-top film. Mind you, this film is nothing like a Sooraj Barjatya film.
10. Koi… Mil Gaya
Streaming on: YouTube
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Prem Chopra, Johnny Lever
Director: Rakesh Roshan
After a slew of flops, finally came Rakesh Roshan directorial sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya which brought junior Roshan back in business. His role as a specially-abled boy Rohit Mehra won him accolades from across the world. Critics and the audience were impressed by his transformation from a blue-eyed romantic hero to an innocent boy. The film won Hrithik several awards.
11. Lakshya
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta
Director: Farhan Akhtar
Soon after the success of Koi Mil Gaya, Farhan Akhtar cast Hrithik in the military drama Lakshya. Set against the backdrop of the Kargil War of 1999, Lakshya had Hrithik transform from a carefree young boy to a determined army officer Karan Shergill. The film might not have worked at the box office in 2004, but over the years, it has found many takers.
12. Krrish and Krrish 3
Streaming on: Sony LIV
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rekha, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi
Director: Rakesh Roshan
The success of Koi Mil Gaya made Rakesh Roshan envisage a franchise and make superhero films. Both the films had Hrithik playing superhero Krrish, who is by far the most successful and loved superhero that India has witnessed till date. However, Krrish 3 failed in creating the same magic as Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish.
13. Dhoom 2
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Uday Chopra
Director: Sanjay Gadhvi
The second instalment in the Dhoom series featured Hrithik Roshan as a master of disguise and a thief. Hrithik’s looks, breathtaking dance moves and stunts left fans in awe of his charisma.
14. Jodhaa Akbar
Streaming on: Netflix
Cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood, Ila Arun
Director: Ashutosh Gowariker
Hrithik stepped into the shoes of Mughal emperor Jalalud-din Muhammad Akbar for the historic drama Jodhaa Akbar. The magnum opus featured Aishwarya as Rajput princess Jodhaa Bai.
15. Luck By Chance
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Konkona Sen, Hrithik Roshan, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Juhi Chawla, Saurabh Shukla
Director: Zoya Akhtar
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s debut film Luck By Chance might not have worked at the box office but it is a must-watch. The film is a realistic take on the film industry and points out everything which is wrong with Bollywood.
16. Guzaarish
Streaming on: Netflix
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Swara Bhasker
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish, Hrithik Roshan played magician Ethan Mascarenhas who becomes a quadriplegic after an accident. The film had Hrithik give one of his best performances.
17. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin
Director: Zoya Akhtar
If you wish to watch something pleasant and meaningful, turn to Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a story of three friends who take a bachelor’s trip to Spain.
18. Agneepath
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra
Director: Karan Malhotra
The remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1990s hit Agneepath had Hrithik acing the role of angry young man Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. Sanjay Dutt was appreciated for his role of Kancha Cheena.
19. Bang Bang
Streaming on: Hotstar
Cast: Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Danny Denzongpa, Jaaved Jaaferi, Deepti Naval, Jimmy Sheirgill
Director: Siddharth Anand
An official remake of the 2010 Hollywood action-comedy Knight and Day, Bang Bang had all the prerequisites of a Bollywood masala entertainer. Bullets flying, cars exploding, stunning locations and an ensemble of good-looking actors made the audience drool.
20. Mohenjo Daro
Streaming on: Netflix, Hotstar
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Hegde, Kabir Bedi
Director: Ashutosh Gowariker
Period drama Mohenjo Daro (2016) was panned for its historical inaccuracies. But director Ashutosh Gowariker defended his film and told HuffPost, “A section of the audience that saw the film in theaters like it. Those who saw it on television, they appreciated it too. And then there was a section of the audience who panned the film. It was because they had a certain imagination of Mohenjo Daro, which the film didn’t align with. Now, why did that happen? Did you know what Mohenjo Daro looked like, before the movie? No. You sat up on it after we made the film. It’s about perception and that in itself is very hard to change.”
21. Kaabil
Streaming on: Netflix, Hotstar
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy
Director: Sanjay Gupta
Hrithik Roshan’s turn as a visually impaired man could not save this poorly scripted revenge drama. In her review of the film, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Can Hrithik Roshan act? No question about it. Can Hrithik hack it, in Kaabil, a film that gives him every opportunity to gain lost ground? That’s a toughie. Because apart from the leading man, there is not one thing to keep us with the film.”
22. Super 30
Streaming on: Hotstar
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur
Director: Vikas Bahl
Based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his programme which trains underprivileged children for the IIT entrance examinations, Super 30 brought back Hrithik on the celluloid after a gap of two years. Despite a mixed response from critics, the film found favour with the audience and entered the 100 crore club.