Streaming Guide: Hrithik Roshan movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

Advertising

The third edition features Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan who has films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Super 30 and Krrish among more to his credit.

1. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai

Streaming on: YouTube

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel, Anupam Kher, Mohnish Behl, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal

Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan’s romantic thriller Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai marked the Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. The film made Hrithik an overnight superstar and earned him a zillion fans. Also, Rakesh Roshan grabbed his first Filmfare award for the movie.

Advertising

2. Fiza

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Karisma Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Isha Kopikkar, Johnny Lever

Director: Khalid Mohammed

Released in 2000, Fiza featured Hrithik as a terrorist and Karisma Kapoor played his disillusioned sister. Penned by Khalid Mohammed, the film revolved around Fiza (Karisma) who took upon herself the responsibility of finding her missing brother. When she finds him, Fiza learns he has joined a terrorist group and is on a deadly mission. Critics lauded Karisma and Hrithik’s performance in the film.

3. Mission Kashmir

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Action thriller Mission Kashmir dealt with unrest in the beautiful valley of Kashmir. It was the second time that Hrithik essayed the role of a terrorist. Film critics had a mixed response to the film. While some praised the movie for its portrayal of terrorism in Kashmir, some thought it failed to capture the beauty of Kashmir.

4. Yaadein

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Jackie Shroff, Anang Desai, Rati Agnihotri

Director: Subhash Ghai

Apart from Anu Malik’s music, nothing much worked for the makers of Yaadein. Its timeworn narrative disappointed the audience after the trailer gave them high expectations.

Also read | Streaming Guide: Gulzar movies | Streaming Guide: Anurag Kashyap movies

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Karan Johar

You need not wait for Sundays when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham airs on Sony Max as you can now watch it on Amazon Prime Video. Well, to me, it doesn’t matter if critics found the film unrealistic, watching it on my week-offs is still one of my favourite things to do. It gave Indian cinema some memorable moments, one of them being Rahul’s (Shah Rukh) entry and Jaya Bachchan sensing his footsteps and the other where Kajol and SRK’s son Krrish gives a speech, “Zindagi mein kuch banna ho…” taught to him by Hrithik.

6. Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage

Streaming on: YouTube

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel, Alok Nath

Director: Vikram Bhatt

With Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Hrithik and Ameesha were not able to create the same magic on the big screen as they did in their debut film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, the film proved to be a disaster at the box office.

7. Na Tum Jaano Na Hum

Streaming on: YouTube

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Esha Deol, Alok Nath

Director: Arjun Sablok

Na Tum Jaano Na Hum was another addition to the list of Hrithik’s flops. The romantic drama had a love triangle at the centre of its plot. There’s absolutely no reason that you should stream this one even in your spare time.

8. Mujhse Dosti Karoge

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Uday Chopra

Director: Kunal Kohli

Yash Raj Films production Mujhse Dosti Karoge showcased a love triangle between three best friends, played by Hrithik, Kareena and Rani. With the film, Hrithik’s choice of films was again questioned as film critics failed to comprehend why the film was made. If you still stumble upon it, skip to the medley of songs that come towards the end.

9. Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Kapur

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Though this romantic drama was not supposed to be funny, it eventually turned into a comical affair courtesy Hrithik and Kareena’s overacting. Even after 16 years of its release, the film is etched in the memory of movie buffs as an over-the-top film. Mind you, this film is nothing like a Sooraj Barjatya film.

10. Koi… Mil Gaya

Streaming on: YouTube

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Prem Chopra, Johnny Lever

Director: Rakesh Roshan

After a slew of flops, finally came Rakesh Roshan directorial sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya which brought junior Roshan back in business. His role as a specially-abled boy Rohit Mehra won him accolades from across the world. Critics and the audience were impressed by his transformation from a blue-eyed romantic hero to an innocent boy. The film won Hrithik several awards.

11. Lakshya

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Soon after the success of Koi Mil Gaya, Farhan Akhtar cast Hrithik in the military drama Lakshya. Set against the backdrop of the Kargil War of 1999, Lakshya had Hrithik transform from a carefree young boy to a determined army officer Karan Shergill. The film might not have worked at the box office in 2004, but over the years, it has found many takers.

12. Krrish and Krrish 3

Streaming on: Sony LIV

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rekha, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi

Director: Rakesh Roshan

The success of Koi Mil Gaya made Rakesh Roshan envisage a franchise and make superhero films. Both the films had Hrithik playing superhero Krrish, who is by far the most successful and loved superhero that India has witnessed till date. However, Krrish 3 failed in creating the same magic as Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish.

13. Dhoom 2

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Uday Chopra

Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

The second instalment in the Dhoom series featured Hrithik Roshan as a master of disguise and a thief. Hrithik’s looks, breathtaking dance moves and stunts left fans in awe of his charisma.

14. Jodhaa Akbar

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood, Ila Arun

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Hrithik stepped into the shoes of Mughal emperor Jalalud-din Muhammad Akbar for the historic drama Jodhaa Akbar. The magnum opus featured Aishwarya as Rajput princess Jodhaa Bai.

15. Luck By Chance

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Konkona Sen, Hrithik Roshan, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Juhi Chawla, Saurabh Shukla

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s debut film Luck By Chance might not have worked at the box office but it is a must-watch. The film is a realistic take on the film industry and points out everything which is wrong with Bollywood.

16. Guzaarish

Streaming on: Netflix

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Swara Bhasker

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish, Hrithik Roshan played magician Ethan Mascarenhas who becomes a quadriplegic after an accident. The film had Hrithik give one of his best performances.

17. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Director: Zoya Akhtar

If you wish to watch something pleasant and meaningful, turn to Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a story of three friends who take a bachelor’s trip to Spain.

18. Agneepath

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra

Director: Karan Malhotra

The remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1990s hit Agneepath had Hrithik acing the role of angry young man Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. Sanjay Dutt was appreciated for his role of Kancha Cheena.

19. Bang Bang

Streaming on: Hotstar

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Danny Denzongpa, Jaaved Jaaferi, Deepti Naval, Jimmy Sheirgill

Director: Siddharth Anand

An official remake of the 2010 Hollywood action-comedy Knight and Day, Bang Bang had all the prerequisites of a Bollywood masala entertainer. Bullets flying, cars exploding, stunning locations and an ensemble of good-looking actors made the audience drool.

20. Mohenjo Daro

Streaming on: Netflix, Hotstar

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Hegde, Kabir Bedi

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Period drama Mohenjo Daro (2016) was panned for its historical inaccuracies. But director Ashutosh Gowariker defended his film and told HuffPost, “A section of the audience that saw the film in theaters like it. Those who saw it on television, they appreciated it too. And then there was a section of the audience who panned the film. It was because they had a certain imagination of Mohenjo Daro, which the film didn’t align with. Now, why did that happen? Did you know what Mohenjo Daro looked like, before the movie? No. You sat up on it after we made the film. It’s about perception and that in itself is very hard to change.”

21. Kaabil

Streaming on: Netflix, Hotstar

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy

Director: Sanjay Gupta

Hrithik Roshan’s turn as a visually impaired man could not save this poorly scripted revenge drama. In her review of the film, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Can Hrithik Roshan act? No question about it. Can Hrithik hack it, in Kaabil, a film that gives him every opportunity to gain lost ground? That’s a toughie. Because apart from the leading man, there is not one thing to keep us with the film.”

22. Super 30

Streaming on: Hotstar

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur

Director: Vikas Bahl

Advertising

Based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his programme which trains underprivileged children for the IIT entrance examinations, Super 30 brought back Hrithik on the celluloid after a gap of two years. Despite a mixed response from critics, the film found favour with the audience and entered the 100 crore club.