Streaming Guide: Gulzar movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

The second edition features Bollywood filmmaker Gulzar who has films like Aandhi, Ijaazat, Mausam, Maachis, Angoor and many more to his credit.

1. Mere Apne (1971)

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video and SonyLIV

Cast: Meena Kumari, Vinod Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha

Gulzar’s first directorial Mere Apne (1971) is a remake of the 1968 National Award-winning Bengali film, Apanjan. In Mere Apne, the filmmaker touched upon the exploitation of jobless youth by powerful politicians, mistreatment of the elderly and erosion of traditional values.

2. Parichay (1972)

Streaming on: ZEE5

Cast: Jeetendra, Jaya Bhaduri, Pran

Parichay, a screen adaptation of Rajkumar Mitra’s Bengali novel Rangeen Uttarain, delightfully dealt with relationships. It is a story of an unemployed man Ravi (Jeetendra) who readily takes up the job of tutoring Raisaheb AP Rai’s (Pran) four grandchildren until he finds a proper job. While tutoring them, he finds love in their elder sister Rama (Jaya Bhaduri). If you are looking for a wholesome family entertainer with some soothing music, watch this simple yet impactful film by Gulzar. While the notorious kids will make you laugh with their antics to make Ravi quit the job of their tutor, you may get emotional seeing the relationship between a rigid grandfather and his grandchildren.

3. Koshish (1972)

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV

Cast: Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bhaduri

You cannot miss Gulzar’s take on the inclusion of differently-abled people in society in Koshish. Starring Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bhaduri as a deaf and mute couple, the film showcased their struggles to survive in an insensitive society. Gulzar made Koshish in response to a Japanese-language film Happiness of Us Alone (1961). In an interview with The Hindu in 2004, Gulzar shared, “The film (Happiness of Us Alone) revolved around the theme of creating a special and separate world for the disabled, an idea which appeared to me to be very reactionary. From that time onward, I wanted to prove that the disabled are part and parcel of society.”

4. Achanak (1973)

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV

Cast: Vinod Khanna, Lily Chakravarty, Om Shivpuri, Asrani, Farida Jalal, Iftekar

Based on the infamous 1958 murder case KM Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra, Achanak had Vinod Khanna in the lead role. In the 90-minute song-less film, Gulzar tried to give the most debated case of free India his own interpretation and came up with an engaging courtroom drama.

5. Khushboo (1975)

Streaming on: ZEE5

Cast: Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Farida Jalal, Asrani, Master Raju, Leela Mishra, Durga Khote

Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay Bengali novel Panditmashai inspired Gulzar’s 1975 film Khushboo. The light-hearted romantic drama is the story of Kusum (Hema Malini) and Brindaban (Jeetendra) who are married to each other in childhood but get separated after a riot in their village. The film doesn’t have the larger than life feel to it. Rather, Gulzar kept it simple yet impactful with relatable dialogues, zero melodrama and ear-pleasing music.

6. Mausam (1975)

Streaming on: Eros Now

Cast: Sharmila Tagore, Sanjeev Kumar, Dina Pathak, Om Shivpuri

Gulzar lend his sensitive touch to the portrayal of a complex relationship in Mausam. While Sanjeev Kumar impressed with his understated performance, Sharmila Tagore won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in this emotional affair.

7. Kitaab (1977)

Streaming on: Eros Now and Jio Cinema

Cast: Uttam Kumar, Vidya Sinha, Shreeram Lagoo, Dina Pathak, Master Raju, Keshto Mukherjee

Kitaab is a heartwarming look at the world from a kid’s perspective. It is the story of a young boy Bablu, who lives with his sister played by Vidya Sinha and her husband Uttam Kumar. One day the 12-year-old decides to leave the house as he thinks nobody in the world understands him, neither at home nor at school. On his journey, he meets interesting characters like a blind beggar from whom he learns some very important lessons of life. Through the film, Gulzar tried to make a statement on hassles of growing up in modern society.

8. Kinara (1977)

Streaming on: Eros Now, Jio Cinema

Cast: Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Dharmendra

Kinara is for those who have experienced the angst of love. Inder (Jeetendra) is a rich nephew of an architect who meets with an accident while on his way to watch a performance by noted classical dancer Aarti (Hema Malini). Eventually, he learns Aarti’s fiance Dharmendra died in the same accident where he was injured because of his rash driving. Music is an important part of the plot and adds to the impactful performances of Hema Malini and Jeetendra.

9. Meera (1979)

Streaming on: Eros Now

Cast: Hema Malini

Gulzar paid tribute to Meera, the 16th-century devotee of Lord Krishna, through his 1979 film Meera. It is counted among the finest works of Gulzar.

10. Angoor (1982)

Streaming on: Hotstar

Cast: Sanjeev Kumar, Deven Verma, Deepti Naval, Moushmi Chatterjee

A story of identical twins and mistaken identities based on Shakespeare’s play ‘A Comedy of Errors’, Angoor is one of the finest Bollywood comedies ever made. Be it Sanjeev Kumar’s straight-faced dialogue delivery or Deven Verma’s impeccable expressions, everything about the film is flawless.

11. Namkeen (1982)

Streaming on: Hotstar

Cast: Sharmila Tagore, Sanjeev Kumar, Shabana Azmi, Waheeda Rehman

National Award-winning film Namkeen saw Gulzar touch upon the subject of how women are supposed to sacrifice their happiness for others. The film is based on a short story, Akal Basanta, by the Bengali writer Samaresh Basu. The film never got a theatrical release and was released on Doordarshan since it was considered way ahead of its time.

12. Aandhi (1975)

Streaming on: YouTube

Cast: Sanjeev Kumar, Suchitra Sen

A political drama on the surface, Aandhi is also a story of love and separation. The film is a must-watch for Gulzar’s bold cinematic approach. Aandhi ran into controversy for the uncanny resemblance of its lead actor Suchitra Sen with the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Since it showed Sen’s Aarti Devi smoking and occasionally drinking during the assembly election campaign, the film was banned during Emergency, a few months after its release.

13. Ijaazat (1987)

Streaming on: YouTube

Cast: Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, Anuradha Patel

Gulzar’s interpretation of a mature love triangle was way ahead of its time. It dealt with the topics of marriage and extra-marital affairs with an open mind. For the first time, an Indian filmmaker didn’t bind his characters in a moral compass and presented them in grey shades.

14. Maachis: (1996)

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Om Puri, Tabu, Chandrachur Singh, Jimmy Shergill

Maachis, which highlighted the rise of Sikh insurgency in the aftermath of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, is Gulzar’s most political and hard-hitting film yet. The film is futher elevated by the brilliant performances of the cast.

15. Hu Tu Tu (1999)

Streaming on: Hotstar

Cast: Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Nana Patekar, Suhasini Mulay

Hu Tu Tu is a didactic take on political corruption and politics of hate. Suhasini Mulay won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Gulzar’s last directorial.

(with inputs from @CinemaRareIN/Twitter)